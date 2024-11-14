Fans of Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe were alarmed when they saw them hanging out with a producer allegedly tied to a live feed leak. There was a rumor during Big Brother 26 that there was a video of Tucker and Rubina being passed around in private messages on Twitter from the live feeds. Producer Justyce Kaelin was accused of being behind the leak due to her Twitter interactions with fans that were shared.

Joseph Rodriguez and Quinn Martin publicly spoke out against Kaelin on Twitter. They claimed she wasn't that involved with the CBS cast and season and defended the show's crew. The couple addressed the situation with their fans, who alerted them.

Tucker and Rubina Thank ‘Big Brother 26’ Fans for Warning Them

The couple addressed the situation on Nov. 13 on Instagram live for their subscribers. Tucker said the leak was "a big breech of contract." He said they were blindsided by the situation because they really liked this producer. "I want to say thank you to all of you," he told their subscribers. "I think it all resurfaced because people had our backs so much, which I'm really grateful for that saw us hanging out with her," Rubina said. She acknowledged the fans who were apologizing to them for having to address this privacy violation.

"Honestly, I feel the same way," she said. "Did we not spend, I don't know, an extended period of time being in the same--in a mind f--k of a place?! And here we are outside I really thought, 'We're good!' And yeah, it still feels like I'm in the Big Brother house." Tucker agreed and talked about the invasive conversations about his body. The couple hung out with this person on their last day together in New York. They didn't know if the producer planned to be in the city at the same time as them.

I’m Trying To Look at It as a Blessing in Disguise

"And there's past relationships they've been where the people say that she or they are abusive and manipulative and stalkery or whatever," Tucker said in regard to Kaelin. "Yeah, I didn't know about any of this stuff. I invited her over for brunch, and we all went to brunch together, and we came back to the house and played some games." He said that's when all the fans warned them about the producer.

"I always try to keep the glass half full mentality," he continued. "So I'm trying to look at it as a blessing in disguise, because if that didn't happen, then maybe none of this stuff would have gotten surfaced as it should, but that still doesn't make it easier." Rubina agreed and also wanted to look at the glass half full. "Maybe we'll protect future players," she said. "If we have to be the catalyst then at least let something good come from it."

CBS hasn't responded to Collider's request for comment on our previous story on this matter.

