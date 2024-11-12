Houseguests are back to their normal lives after the summer. Some of them continue to hang out with some producers of Big Brother 26, and that got the community talking. There was a rumor that there was a live feed leak of Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe in the Head of Household bed together on Twitter. However, the video allegedly wasn't shared in a public tweet. People were allegedly sharing it through direct messages.

This leads to the biggest question. How could a video that wasn't shown on the Paramount+ live feeds for fans get out? Fans believe there was a specific producer bragging about the video and now houseguests are addressing her publicly.

Quinn Martin Defends ‘Big Brother 26’ Crew

Around Oct. 6 there was a rumor that a video of housemates Tucker and Rubina and bed together was leaked. A fan tweeted that this was confirmed, but it still wasn't a major topic of conversation because others claimed it was only a picture of them and not a video. However, the topic was resurfaced because fans remembered a producer tweeting multiple times about watching Tucker and Rubina falling in love during the season with the handle, "worshipthisluvv." That producer was allegedly Justyce Kaelin and some fans accused her of sharing the video in a group chat. Another fan tweeted a screenshot of the alleged chat. This conversation resurfaced on Nov. 12 because fans saw that Kaelin was playing Scrabble with Tucker and Rubina in a video on Tucker's Instagram story.

Quinn Martin tweeted that day about his interactions or lack thereof with Kaelin. "That woman did not interact with any of us during the show and her actions do not reflect the rest of the crew AT ALL," he tweeted. A fan replied saying Kaelin claimed to got to know the cast during sequester before the season started to film. "She was just trying to get brownie points," Joseph Rodriguez claimed. "Her interactions with us were pretty limited." Someone asked them how long Kaelin has worked for the show. Joseph said he believed since 2024 because she "bragged" about being Taylor Hale's handler during their interviews.

Quinn first addressed the leak in a separate tweet. "We get so little privacy and to see one of the protective boundaries get bypassed for a stan groupchat is disappointing and very violating. Trust was broken, and my friends were hurt as a result - what was shared wasn't tea/fun drama, it was an inappropriate abuse of power," he wrote. Kaelin's Twitter account and Instagram seem to no longer exist. Collider reached out to CBS for comment on the situation. Big Brother Season 26 is available to stream on Paramount+

