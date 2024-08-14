The Big Picture Big Brother 26 houseguests connected to former players through friendships and social media scouting.

Tucker Des Lauriers is friends with BB winner Cody Calafiore, known for his loyalty and strategy.

Tucker's risk-taking gameplay puts a target on his back in BB26, potentially following in the footsteps of past winners.

Big Brother casts houseguests through applications and by scouting through social media. Some houseguests also happen to be the friends of former houseguests. Big Brother 26 started with 16 completely new faces. However, it's already been revealed that Quinn Martin has an interesting connection to Zach Wurtenberger of Survivor 42 and the brother of last year's houseguest, Cory Wurtenberger.

He's not the only Season 26 houseguest to be connected to someone who came before him on the CBS show. Tucker Des Lauriers is a model who has become a huge force in the house by winning competitions and calling out other people. His friend for years is a very different kind of player that might surprise people.

Tucker Is Friends With ‘Big Brother’ Winner Cody Calafiore

Image via CBS.

The risky player has been friends with Cody Calafiore for years. Cody was the runner-up in Big Brother 16 and got the reputation of being loyal to a fault. He changed that legacy in his return for Big Brother 22 and won. The soccer coach was the head of an alliance and played the All Stars season very safely to cement his win. This seems to be the exact opposite strategy for Tucker, who volunteered to go on the block repeatedly to compete in the BB A.I. Arena to beat his competition.

The August 12 live feeds showed Tucker talking to Kimo Apaka, Angela Murray, and Joseph Rodriguez in the early morning. "My friend Cody was on here and on Traitors," he told them. The cameras cut away from them. Cody played in the first season of The Traitors and returned for Big Brother: Reindeer Games. It's unclear if his connection to the winner will be revealed in the episodes. But it looks like for now the feeds want to cut away from Tucker talking about his friendship with Cody.

Cody isn't Tucker's only connection to the Big Brother universe. Taylor Hale revealed on Rob Has a Podcast that the wildcard used to date one of her friends. Cody, Taylor, and last season's winner, Jag Bains comment on the big events so far in season 26 in an episode on August 13. It's unknown if Tucker will accomplish the same goal of winning the $750,000 prize. He already has a big target on his back in week 4 because of his competition wins and unpredictable social media strategy. If he does win, then he'll be following in their footsteps. Big Brother 26 broadcasts weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 9 PM ET. Big Brother airs live on CBS. Viewers can stream episodes the next day on Paramount+, where they can watch live feeds throughout the day.

