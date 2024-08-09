The Big Picture Tucker and Rubina's potential showmance is heating up on Big Brother 26, despite efforts to keep it quiet for now.

Tucker is facing eviction, which could jeopardize his connection with Rubina and change their future plans.

Despite the obstacles, Tucker and Rubina's feelings are growing stronger, with neck kisses and heartfelt conversations.

Our first possible showmance was over before it began on Big Brother 26. Matt Hardeman left in the first week but hoped to reconnect with Makensy Manbeck when she's done with the show. Tucker Des Lauriers is a wildcard making off-the-wall plans and targeting people with powers. But he has a softer side that he shows to a specific houseguest.

Tucker said on the Paramount+ live feeds that Rubina Bernabe is his type. Rubina returned his crush, but they've tried to put off a showmance as long as possible. Tucker has the mindset of "if it happens, it happens" down the road. On August 5, Rubina warned Tucker that people had asked if they were a showmance. Tucker told her if they become more, then they would keep it quiet. However, he made himself a target, which might've changed his plans.

Tucker and Rubina Share Neck Kisses on ‘Big Brother 26’ Live Feeds

Tucker and Rubina were talking in the sky bedroom in the early morning of August 8. She hugged him and whispered something in his ear. They then kissed each other's necks. They pulled away from each other and Rubina held his face and looked deeply into his eyes. He quickly wrapped his arm around her waist to pull her closer. "Give me a kiss," he told her. "No," she told him as she stared into his eyes.

"You're better at this than I am," he told her. "Right?" she asked. "Nobody knows. But I have it in me." She then playfully looked at one of the cameras. They hugged and he picked her up. "I'm being very good. I hope you know," she later told him. Tucker said he's been losing his mind holding back from acting on his feelings. He left the room and Rubina told him to "be normal."

Tucker is currently on the block. He won a veto competition and used it on Angela Murray. Cedric Hodges replaced her with Makensy, who used America's Veto power. She took herself off the block and America voted on the third nominee. The houseguests plan to vote out Tucker if he's on the block after the BB A.I. Arena. So Rubina and Tucker's time could be cut short and that might change their plans. If not, then these two might not be able to hold out next week.

