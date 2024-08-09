The Big Picture Tucker made a questionable power play in week 3 by volunteering for the block to target a competitor.

Tucker learned Quinn had a power and wanted to target him for eviction, doubting who he can trust.

Tucker trusts Kimo more than Rubina and is wary of her alliances, planning to align with others in the house.

Trouble in paradise already? Tucker Des Lauriers made a questionable power play in week 3 of Big Brother 26. He again volunteered for the block in hopes of knocking out a competitor in the BB A.I. Arena again on the CBS reality show. The model's other goal was to find the two powers that were earned in the first week and flush them out. Makensy Manbeck told the houseguests about her America's Veto power and Quinn Martin kept his Deepfake HoH power secret.

Tucker learned Quinn had it after Kimo Apaka confirmed it. He was then determined to get the house to target and evict Quinn this week. The live eviction on August 8 didn't go how he planned. Tucker is doubting who he can trust, including the closest person to him...Rubina Bernabe.

Tucker Trusts Kimo More Than Rubina On 'Big Brother 26'

Thursday must have been a roller coaster of emotions for Tucker. He cuddled with Rubina in the early morning before the live eviction. She refused to kiss him on the lips, but they kissed each other's necks. That night, Julie Chen Moonves revealed America voted for Quinn to be the third nominee on the block next to Tucker and Kenney Kelley. Tucker won the BB A.I. Arena and took himself off the block leaving Quinn and Kenny there for eviction. The house voted to evict Kenney 10 to one. Tucker was the sole vote to evict Quinn and the live feeds showed he wasn't happy about it.

"Just after I won the thing Kimo, T'Kor Clottey, and Rubina were like, 'Let's do something,'" he told Angela Murray. He said he wanted to get in with Chelsie Baham and Makensy instead. "I don't trust them," he added. "I don't trust those two. I definitely trust Kimo the most. T'Kor is quiet. Rubina and I have the same energy and fun but she'll do whatever the girls say." Angela agreed about not trusting them. "I think she's playing the flirtiness with me, which I'm obviously aware of" he said. "And she's playing that to maybe feed back to Brooklyn Rivera."

Why is he telling all of this to Angela? She is the new Head of Household, but Quinn will have the power to take over the week. Tucker told Rubina he thought the house should've voted out Quinn in the storage room. Rubina said the house already agreed not to vote to evict who America nominated because they didn't think it was fair. "I didn't know that," he told her. "Why would you know that? You weren't even an option," Rubina asked. Tucker told her to tell him this kind of information. She thought it wasn't needed because he was gunning to win the arena. We'll have to wait and see if their dynamic will change after this. But Rubina has told T'Kor that she wasn't going to a man before her game.

