Reality television is filled with cutthroat competitions, yet few are as intricately difficult for their players as Big Brother. Created by John de Mol on CBS, this social competition series demands the most out of its 'houseguests', with each season subjecting these players to thorough physical challenges and sly social gameplay as they try to outmaneuver one another for a huge cash prize. While its format has remained largely static over the years, it often tries out different twists to complicate this complex setting even further. Especially in this modern era, the show seems to delight in throwing wild obstacles at its competitors and pushing them to try and figure out their way around them.

The series might have just lost at its own game. The newest season of this historic program introduced another round of twists to its regular format, with one of these innovations making a huge change to the playstyle that has proven successful for more than two decades. Even more, as one of this season's contestants is clearly showing, it has the potential to completely ruin so much of the gameplay that fans have loved since the show began. Big Brother has tried out some truly wild things in its day, but when it comes to BB 26's "AI Arena," the show might have just broken its own mechanics in the worst way possible.

Supposedly, Anyone Can Win Big Brother

While there are countless reality competition shows, few have had as much staying power as the legendary Big Brother. That doesn't mean it offers some huge change to your typical competition format. In fact, its setup is rather tame when compared to other series like Survivor or The Challenge. The series puts a group of (sometimes) strangers into a house and tasks them with eliminating one another, having physical competitions to determine the "Head of Household" each week who gets to nominate two people to possibly be eliminated. The subsequent game of "Veto Power" allows another player the chance to save one of these two from possible eviction, another contestant taking their place and having to try to stay by relying on their social connections so that the other players don't vote them out. It's a shockingly intense game of social strategy that fills three hours each week, with audiences tuning in to learn more about these contestants and watching them try to socialize and duke it out physically as they try to win the $750,000 grand prize. It's a classic format that is proven to work, though as this season and the many that came before it showed, Big Brother just loves to shake things up.

Big Brother 26 has a tech-based theme, with the first episode making history by introducing a "Big Brother AI" who helps run the game by introducing twists and competitions based on the players' interactions. It's a cute twist that offers some interesting challenges and powers for the players, though the biggest change so far has been the new "AI Arena." With this altered format, Heads of Household (HOH) would have to nominate three potential evictees instead of only two each week, with the three who didn't get saved by the power of veto having to fight in the titular arena and try to win some random tech-themed competition to secure their safety. Superficially, this doesn't seem like that monumental of a change, as it offers some hope to players who felt that they had no chance once being nominated of surviving that week's voting. Unfortunately for the show, a player this season has discovered exactly how to use this new mechanic to completely conquer the game - and when it comes to Tucker Des Lauriers, Big Brother may have just found the hacker ready to take it down from the inside out.

Big Brother Is a Social Game

While competitions are a huge aspect of Big Brother, both contestants and the show itself often champion the social game above all else. A player's challenge wins could bolster their competitive resumé if they make it to the show's finale and get the chance to make their case for why they should win. In recent seasons, a person's social strategy usually outweighs their physical prowess in the eyes of the former players deciding who they'll vote for to win. And when it comes to social games, Tucker didn't immediately seem that big of a threat; the man was often considered too brash to excel in the competition. This was epitomized when, after he refused to use the veto on himself and was blindsided by fellow player Cedric Hodges for not following the plan they'd discussed earlier. Des Lauriers openly called out the man and said that he'd be "coming for him."

Such an open declaration would often ensure someone's downfall, and though Tucker won that AI Arena to stay off the block, Cedric's group believed that they could get him next week...which is when Tucker won the veto once again and kept himself safe again. They strategized to do it the week after - without Cedric as, true to Tucker's word, the young man had been voted out - but then Tucker won HOH and revealed the gigantic error of the AI Arena: when competitions decide your entire game, what happens when there's someone who can't be beaten?

A "competition beast" is a player in Big Brother who is exceptional at the show's many different physical contests, but as successful as they are, very few actually win in the end. The show implements safeguards, so a person can't just win their way to the end, rules like limiting who can play for veto and making it, so a person can't be HOH two weeks in a row, making it, so physically superior players actually have to strategize to try and make it to the end. But by implementing the AI Arena, the program made it, so someone like Tucker can always keep themselves free from risk while continuing to add physical success to their resumé. Even more, this has allowed him to stumble into strategic power; the man's inability to get voted out with this ruleset not only attracted many allies to him but allowed faulty social strategies to be carried out only because he has so much control over the competition. Of course, there's always a chance for him to be blindsided and lose an AI Arena, but based on what's been shown so far, he thrives in every challenge and nobody is even close to his level of competitive prowess. This new twist cuts through the show's many safety nets, and based on Tucker's success on BB 26, it's clear that in trying to be "exciting" the show has just broken down the rules it's taken decades to perfect.

Big Brother Thrives On Change

Reality competitions like Big Brother thrive on change, with long-lasting series having to adapt to their growing audience to stay relevant and continue entertaining their many fans. And while it may be a big change, the AI Arena in BB 26 doesn't explicitly give one player an advantage over others and still forces them to rely on their own skills to succeed. Yet, especially in a show like Big Brother, one that has strived to create the perfect fusion of social and physical gameplay, it can't be denied how much this shift makes so much of the series' classic social strategy futile. As Tucker is showing, when there's always one last competitive barrier keeping you from even potentially being voted out, players who do well in competitions like these have almost no chance of actually being up for eviction. It's an intriguing twist that has quickly proven detrimental to the franchise's narrative integrity - though luckily for Tucker, unless the show makes a change soon, it might have just secured him the title of "Big Brother Champion."

