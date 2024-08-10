Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Big Brother 26' Episode 11.

The Big Picture Big Brother 26 features AI-themed twists causing chaos and drama, with deepfake upgrades affecting player strategies.

Makensy saved herself using America's Veto, putting a target on her and Quinn, sparking rivalries and alliances.

With new twists like the AI Arena adding excitement, players must adapt or risk elimination in this ever-changing game.

No two seasons of Big Brother will ever be the same. It's simply the fact that each season has its own set of ridiculous and complicated twists that truly hammer home the idea of "expect the unexpected." Aside from discovering the season was about to be bogged down with an AI theme and twist, the Houseguests learned their game could be upgraded or downgraded. And now, in week three, the two players who received the upgrade advantages are watching their games be affected due to their powers.

Big Brother 26 has been an exciting one thus far with wild rivalries, shocking game moves, and twists galore. The hit summer CBS reality series is back for a season of twists and turns, and now, with alliances and threats being established, certain individuals' games are being tested thanks to the complicated game mechanics Ainsley, the season's AI "host," added. With two power upgrades tossed into the mix, this season has gotten juicy. What’s evident is that these complicated twists are causing necessary drama and excitement in the house. But will this inspire more unnecessary twists that may not work out later in the season?

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

‘Big Brother’ Is Known for Backfiring Plans

On night one, the 16 Houseguests were split up into two groups where they learned that they had the power to vote in a 17th player. Both groups ultimately passed on this opportunity, but soon learned that this mysterious Houseguest was really Ainsley, the season's AI twist. The players who voted to invite her into the game had the chance to earn an upgrade to their game. In the end, Quinn Martin and Makensy Manbeck were granted an upgrade to their game, the Deep Fake HoH and America's Vote, respectively.

With Cedric Hodges having power this week as the Head of Household, his main targets were Angela Murray and Kenney Kelley, the previous week's targets. In hopes of not getting blood on his hand, he searched for a pawn to be the third nominee, another AI twist for Big Brother 26. For the second week in a row, Tucker Des Lauriers decided he would volunteer as tribute. And for a second week in a row, he showcased his challenge prowess by winning the Power of Veto in the AI arena. Because Tucker is more than eager to play this game, he felt it would be a brilliant idea to remove Angela from the block. With the pretense that Cedric would place Quinn — who some of the house knew had a power — as the replacement nominee, he pulled the trigger. Cedric, acting on new information, didn't follow through with his end of the deal. He put up Makensy instead. Everything has backfired and chaos ensued, all thanks to that upgrade power.

'Big Brother 26’s Deepfake Upgrades Are Coming to Fruition

Image via CBS

With Makensy as the replacement nominee, she immediately implemented her power. Makensy saved herself from the block by using America’s Veto, which forced America to vote to replace the HoH’s nominee with another Houseguest. America wanted to see Quinn ousted, the other power holder. With some players certain Quinn does hold this power, should he be nominated, his game may be over as they want his power to be nullified, and thus, he'll be voted out. This then calls into question how much of an upgrade this power was to Quinn's game if he never gets to use it. Or is that the point? He couldn't use it to his advantage and perhaps that's the name of the game. Big Brother is an ever-changing game that cycles through twists and turns, so if you're unable to adapt to the current version of the game, perhaps you're not meant to last long in the BB house. Instead, all it did was place a major target on his back.

Oftentimes, Big Brother players are intensely careful with powers that are dropped in their lap. Because they could literally open Pandora's Box if they're not careful, sometimes it's not best to upset the status quo. With Makensy being backdoored and needing to play her power to keep herself safe another week, it completely shook up the house. Alliances were fractured. New rivalries were formed. And the game got juicy. It was very likely had Tucker not made a massive move, that neither Quinn nor Makensy would have utilized their power before it expired after week 4. They're both forced to play on the offense. It's caused exceptional television and Live Feeds moments. With Kenney evicted and Quinn still having the potential to use his power, the house has risked Quinn's last-ditch effort to make a move depending on who wins HoH next.

'Big Brother 26' Needs To Be Careful With More Twists

Close

When Big Brother first began all those years ago, it was always just two nominees for eviction. Over the years, Big Brother has changed that aspect, introducing game twists like the Battle of the Block. Oftentimes, many players would be fearful of winning Head of Household when there was a risk of getting too much blood on their hands. This season, with the AI Arena twist, the Head of Household is forced to nominate three players for possible eviction. It's caused a bit of a cautious game. Then, with the AI Arena, one of the final nominees has a chance to save themselves from eviction by winning. For the initial nominees, the AI Arena has allowed players two chances to save themselves from eviction, a much-welcome change. This twist, let's keep it! It kept the first three weeks exciting. But perhaps, it needs to be capped off.

The live aspect of Big Brother is a catch-22. The producers can change course on a whim. What’s working now may not work later. Here’s hoping these initial upgrade twists are not regurgitated again. But this is Big Brother. The show has always had an affinity for dropping needless twists when they feel things need to get exciting. Julie Chen Moonves has already teased a new twist being introduced next week. Hopefully, it's nothing too powerful. Or chaotic. Or maybe just let Tucker have it. He'll probably win it anyway.

With America's Veto and the Deep Fake HoH bringing action into the game, it's allowed the early part of the season to be more than Houseguests sitting around until the jury phase of the game begins. Then again, the main trigger as to why these came into fruition is because one player wanted to keep the game active. Tucker is the catalyst for one of the most exciting Power of Veto ceremonies in the history of the show. The televised version of the show only gives viewers so much of the action. The Live Feeds have proven that the twists have caused immense fallout. There will certainly be ripple effects no matter who gets eliminated third due to America's Veto.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Big Brother 26 airs every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday on CBS in the U.S. All episodes and the Big Brother Live Feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.

Stream on Paramount+