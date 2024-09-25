This week, the Big Brother 26 house was turned upside down. Well, rather the backyard. For one week only, the remaining players were forced to live outside as their AI guide welcomed them to Jankie World. With chaotic parties and torturous music, this week could have been a dud, but this is Big Brother 26. Anything can and will happen!

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been CBS's hit summer series since 2000. The social experiment reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist and battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. There's truly nowhere to escape with microphones and cameras in every corner of the house! With twists and turns unexpectedly arriving, Big Brother 26 continues to shock viewers week after week!

8 When is 'Big Brother 26' on TV?

Image via CBS

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule keeps adjusting depending on your time zone. Right now, this is the upcoming schedule is a tad different as the CBS fall season is underway. Big Brother 26 will air Sunday at 9:00pm, a 90-minute Wednesday at 9:30pm, and Thursday at 8:00pm. Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times.

7 Where Can You Stream 'Big Brother 26?'

Image via CBS

Big Brother 26 is available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $12.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

6 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Image via CBS

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $12.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

5 Who Won HoH Week 8?

Image via CBS

Following the eviction of Quinn Martin, Ainsley, the AI host of the season revealed that she was going to leave the week in the trusty hands of her protege, Jankie. Well, Jankie likes to have fun. So much fun that he invited the Houseguests to a week-long adventure in Jankie World! Forced to live outside for an entire week as they partook in dance parties, ice cream parties, and pizza parties, the Houseguests discovered that perhaps they truly did miss Ainsley and her unexpected ways.

For the first competition in Jankie World, the houseguests were tasked to engage in an endurance competition inspired by ooey-gooey s'mores. The competition ran all through the morning where the final three included Angela Murray, Leah Peters, and Cam Sullivan-Brown. After Angela decided to allow one of the players who had yet to win HoH take the victory, Cam struck a deal with Leah to play the rest of the game on one foot. Unfortunately for Cam, he fell, allowing Leah to win Head of Household.

4 Who Was Nominated Week 8?

Image via CBS

Leah Peters, along with Angela Murray, have been finding themselves in the middle in between two trios. On one side, it was T'Kor Clottey, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Berabe. On the other side was Makensy Manbeck, Chelsie Baham, and Cam Sullivan-Brown. Knowing it was necessary to break up one of these groups, Leah had set her sights on the former trio. But which two of the three would she set to target? Leah felt that her best move was to nominate Rubina and Kimo, leaving T'Kor off the block, for now.

3 Who Won the Power of Veto?

Image via CBS

It wouldn't be Jankie World without a Jankie twist! This week, those participating in the Power of Veto competition would play a game called "Too Much of a Good Thing." In this game, players had to complete a puzzle where they had to place all of the treats into circle without leaving any out. Before they began, Jankie revealed that there would not be one PoV up for grabs. Oh no, whoever earned second place would win the Jankie PoV. The ultimate winner of the challenge was Angela with Leah earning the Jankie PoV. In order for Leah to activate her Power of Veto, she would have to win a Jankie game at the start of the veto ceremony.

With power in their hands, Angela and Leah had the option to keep the nominations the same heading into eviction night. But this is Jankie World week. What seems like logic was about to be turned upside down. Knowing that T'Kor was a formidable opponent, Leah and Angela determined that this might be their only chance to evict her. Making up for voting to evict him twice, Angela Murray removed Kimo Apaka from the block. The significance? This is the ninth straight time the Power of Veto has been used this season. When it came to the Jankie PoV, Leah did not successfully win the Jankie game and thus did not have her Jankie PoV activated. But Leah did get her way, officially nominating T'Kor in Kimo's place.

2 Who Was Evicted Seventh from the 'Big Brother' House?

Image via CBS

With two out of three nominees being from one alliance, the rest of the house had their fate in their hands. With T'Kor on the chopping block, this week would essentially come down to her cross-alliance bond with Chelsie Baham as her only hope. In a game of numbers and only five players voting this week, the magic number was 3 to evict. With Kimo Apaka, T'Kor's day one number one likely to keep her, she hoped she would have Chelsie, who then could pull in Cam. She knew that there was no chance that Angela would opt to save her and Makensy knew that evicting T'Kor now was critical, everything came down to Chelsie.

Thanks to Jankie World, the Houseguests were unable to have the luxuries they've known for nine weeks inside the BB house. Instead, they were forced to sleep outside on cots. Well, an unfortunate round of musical cots caused the most drama that Big Brother 26 has seen in weeks! The trio of Cam, Chelsie, and Makensy had formed because of the previous necessity to have numbers, but also because Chelsie was crushing on Cam, who may or may not have been crushing on Makensy. Knowing that jealousy is a real thing, Chelsie was furious at Cam when he moved his cot closer to be next to Makensy. From Chelsie's perspective, she was jealous of the attention he was giving her, but she did not want anyone to take away her number one ally. Cam knew he had to keep Chelsie happy and thus would vote in the same direction she planned to. And once again, knowing that this was likely the only chance to eliminate T'Kor, Chelsie picked her game over a friendship. In a vote of 4-1, T'Kor Clottey was evicted from the Big Brother house. The only person to vote for Rubina was Kimo.

1 What May Happen Next?

Image via CBS

After a week of fun with Jankie, the Houseguests finally got a chance to go back inside where they immediately began to engage in the next Head of Household. The episode ended with a cliffhanger, so fans will have to wait to find out who holds the power next. Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that this week would be exciting for fans. First, guess who's back in the house? It's Zingbot! And Thursday, it's Double Eviction, baby! An entire week's worth of Big Brother will be played in one action-packed hour. The end game is near. Will this be the week where an official frontrunner emerges?

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

