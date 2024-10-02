After a wild week in Jankie World, the Houseguests returned inside for an iconic week of Big Brother! Between a visit from Zingbot and a Double Eviction, the stakes were higher than ever. With the Power of Veto streak continuing, this season is continuing to keep players and viewers on their toes. With only five players left in the game, it's time to determine just how we got there.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been CBS's hit summer series since 2000. The social experiment reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist and battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. There's truly nowhere to escape with microphones and cameras in every corner of the house! With twists and turns unexpectedly arriving, Big Brother 26 has given fans one of the best modern seasons in franchise history.

12 When is 'Big Brother 26' on TV?

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule keeps adjusting depending on your time zone. Right now, this is the upcoming schedule is a tad different as the CBS fall season is underway. Big Brother 26 will air Sunday at 10:30pm Eastern, 9:30pm Central, and 10:00pm Pacific and Thursday at 8:00pm for an action-packed episode. There will be NO Wednesday episode. Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times.

11 Where Can You Stream 'Big Brother 26?'

Big Brother 26 is available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $12.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

10 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $12.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

9 Who Won HoH Week 10?

After the big cliffhanger from the live eviction episode, it was time to discover which Houseguest stacked the most pieces of candy within the hour time limit. Thanks to her background in construction, Makensy Manbeck used her strategy to her advantage, winning Head of Household. Following her victory, it was revealed that Ainsley had returned and essentially murdered Jankie, ending their time in Jankie World. The Houseguests finally got to go back inside the house after a week in the backyard.

8 Who Was Nominated Week 10?

Before nominations were made, the house was visited by Zingbot. The infamous Big Brother legend was there to roast the players in the must excruciating ways. After a few laughs, the game was back on. With Makensy back in power, her goal was to maintain the power hold she had with her alliance including Cam Sullivan-Brown and Chelsie Baham. Knowing that Angela Murray could win the game, she made her the prime target of the week. As usual, she needed a pawn. With T'Kor Clottey's alliance of Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe still in the game, she once again urged Kimo to be her pawn. In the end, the two players on the chopping block were Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka.

7 Who Won the Power of Veto?

With AI and robots being a major theme of the season, the Houseguests were greeted by another robot on the block for this week's Power of Veto competition. For this week's power of veto, the Houseguests engaged in a Wild Robot-inspired challenge where they had to decipher clues based on animal sounds. Continuing her domination in the challenges, Makensy continued her reign and maintained her power by winning Power of Veto.

With the power in her hands, Makensy began to have a worm in her ear. Between Chelsea pulling the strings behind the scenes and Kimo and Rubina knowing they both could be safe this week, Makensy decided to make another bold move. Believing Leah Peters would not be loyal to her, choosing Angela in the end, she wanted her out of the game. Using the Power of Veto for the tenth straight time, she removed Kimo from the block and replaced him with Leah.

6 Who Was Evicted Tenth from the 'Big Brother' House?

With close allies and the main targets of the two alliances on the block together, it was a matter of who was the bigger threat moving forward. Before the live eviction night began, Ainsley returned to tell the Houseguests that two of their games were about to be betrayed. It was officially Double Eviction week. With an entire week of Big Brother about to be played in one short hour, the first eviction of the night commended. With the first unanimous vote of the season, Leah Peters was evicted by the house with four votes.

5 Who Won the Double Eviction HoH?

During the week, an AI avatar of Julie Chen Moonves spoke to the Houseguests, warning them about Ainsley. Each message ended up being an important clue as it was revealed that it was a Deep Fake Chenbot. Those messages proved important as the messages would be the source of a true or false Head of Household competition. It ended up going to tie-breaker round between Angela and Chelsie, with Chelsie winning the Double Eviction HoH.

4 Who Was Nominated In the Double Eviction?

With only moments to spare, Julie Chen Moonves asked Chelsie to reveal who she would be placing on the block for the Double Eviction. Chelsea revealed that her nominees would be Kimo and Angela in the live nomination ceremony.

3 Who Won the Double Eviction Power of Veto?

With only one last chance to save themselves, Kimo, Angela, and the rest of the remaining Houseguests competed in the Double Eviction Power of Veto competition. In this competition, the players were tasked to roll a proton ball into the reactor core. They have three minutes to get five proton balls in the reactor core. The first player to do this will win the Power of Veto. If, after five minutes, no one has gotten all five proton balls, the winner will be the player who got the most balls in the fastest amount of time. In this nail-bitter, the winner of the Power of Veto was Kimo. Once again, the Power of Veto was used, continuing the streak of the PoV being used every single week of competition. Kimo removed himself from the nomination block, forcing Chelsie to replace him with Rubina.

2 Who Was Evicted Eleventh from the 'Big Brother' House?

With Chelsie's target remaining on the block, everything was laid out perfectly. By another unanimous vote, Angela was evicted from the Big Brother house by a vote of 3-0.

1 What May Happen Next?

Only five Houseguests remain in the Big Brother house. It's a race to the finish line. There are two tight pairs, with Makensy in the middle. The rest of the season will be certainly dictated by whoever wins the next Head of Household. It's one of the most important moments of power of the season. This is certainly not the final five many fans believed would be here at the end, but as they always say, "Expect the unexpected!"

