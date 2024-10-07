When five becomes four. The end of Big Brother 26 is close in sight and every player remaining is eager to sit in one of the two chairs on finale night. But, to get there, they have to win. Or rely on an ally to take them to the end. With two alliances battling this week, the majority took charge and helped ensure that their alliance would be 100% present on finale night.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been CBS's hit summer series since 2000. The social experiment reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist and battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. There's truly nowhere to escape with microphones and cameras in every corner of the house! With twists and turns unexpectedly arriving, Big Brother 26 has given fans one of the best modern seasons in franchise history.

Who Won HoH Week 11?

After a very exciting and slightly predictable Double Eviction, five players remained in the running to win Big Brother 26. With Chelsie Baham unable to play in the Head of Household competition, she hoped that the power would stay on her side because one of her allies, Makensy Manbeck or Cam Sullivan-Brown, won HoH. The Tiny Stack competition tasked the players to build a tiny puzzle in the fastest amount of time. Once again, the winner of the Head of Household was Makensy Manbeck.

Who Was Nominated Week 11?

With only five players remaining, the game was all about numbers. With Makensy Manbeck in power, she had already established a bond with Chelsie and Cam, so it was logical to keep both of them safe. But, in a predicament, should one of her potential nominees win the Power of Veto, they could save themselves, forcing her hand to replace them on the block. Rubina Bernabe tried her best to sway Makensy's mind by making her believe that Chelsie wanted to target her. Makensy ran back that information as Chelsie stated that if she had wanted to really get her out, she would have done so in the Double Eviction. Squashing her doubts, Makensy focused on the remaining alliance, placing Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe up for nomination.

Who Won the Power of Veto?

The classic BB Comics Power of Veto competition returned once again. The legendary competition sees the players having to select the right images in the fastest amount of time. Per tradition, each Houseguest, evicted and remaining, is placed in cartoon form as their super alter ego. This season, these were the BB Comics characters: Cedric Hodges was "Young Cedric," Chelsie Baham was "The Micro Chip," Tucker Des Lauries was "The Instigator," T'Kor Clottey was "Cro-Slay," Rubina Bernabe was "The Roller Rebel," Kimo Apaka was "Vol-Kimo," Makensy Manbeck was "Mech-Kensy," Cam Sullivan-Brown was "Cam-eleon," Leah Peters was "The Chubby Chaser," Quinn Martin was "Quinnsanity," Matt Hardeman was "Crazy Eyes," Angela Murray was "The Atomic Mom," Brooklyn Rivera was "The Charcuter-Thief," Lisa Weintrub was "The Glitter Critter," Joseph Rodriguez was "Rewind," and Kenney Kelley was "Sweet Kenney K."

The winner of the BB Comics Power of Veto was Makensy Manbeck. Thinking that Cam Sullivan-Brown might be throwing competitions due to his abysmal performance this season, they threatened the option of placing him on the block and removing Rubina Bernabe. In the end, she decided to not use the Power of Veto. This marked the first time this season that the Power of Veto was not used, ending a historic streak on Big Brother. Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe were the final nominees on eviction night.

What Happened in the Jury House?

Every season, the Big Brother jury is sequestered away in a special house when they are evicted from the game. This week was the first peek into the jury house and how the current jury members are feeling about the game and the remaining players. One by one, the evicted Houseguests joined the first juror, Quinn Martin, in the jury house. First it was T'Kor Clottey who told Quinn about Jankie World.

A week later, the two evictees from the Double Eviction arrived. Leah arrived first, and Quinn was quite happy to see her. Following in her footsteps was Angela Murray. Many of the jurors feel that Chelsie is playing the best game, though they are split on whether they want to see her win the game or not. The biggest twist of the season came when Quinn and Leah professed their crush on one another. Another Big Brother 26 showmance! Well, a jurymance.

Who Was Evicted Twelfth from the 'Big Brother' House?

With Kimo and Rubina on the block, it would only come down to two crucial votes. That is as long as it's not a tie. Cam Sullivan-Brown, thanks to a worm dropped in his ear, considered saving Kimo and evicting Rubina. Unfortuantely, that would mean that Makensy Manbeck would be the tie-breaking vote. Knowing that would likely not work in his favor, he stuck to the plan. Kimo Apaka was evicted by a vote of 2-0. Cam and Chelsie voted to evict Kimo.

What May Happen Next?

And then there were four. This is one of the most crucial moments in the game, because the winners of the Head of Household and Power of Veto will help to determine the end game. Their decisions will dictate the finale. The winner of the final Head of Household will automatically be in the final three. The winner of the Power of Veto will then have the sole power to decide who is evicted on eviction night. This is Big Brother, anything can happen!

