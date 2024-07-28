Summer is here! Big Brother 26 may have had déjà vu in those first two episodes, but once those Big Brother Live Feeds turned on, the Houseguests have yet to disappoint! With an AI theme pervading the season, Big Brother 26 has already had some extraordinary twists and turns that have kept fans on their toes. With sixteen Houseguests vying for the victory, the only expected thing coming this summer is high-stakes drama!

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been entertaining audiences since 2000. The hit reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist as they battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. Oh, and their every move is captured by cameras and microphones. There's truly nowhere to escape! With twists and turns at every corner, Big Brother 26 is already ramping up the energy!

Big Brother follows contestants who must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. The show premiered July 5, 2000, and is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

11 What is 'Big Brother'?

Since 2000, Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother is America's favorite summer obsession. As Julie says every season, "Expect the Unexpected!" Be sure to brush up on you BB lingo as you tune in all summer long!

10 When is 'Big Brother 26' On?

Big Brother 26 has already changed up their schedule for the season. Big Brother 26 will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 9:00pm on CBS. Be sure to check back as times may change throughout the season!

9 Where Can You Watch 'Big Brother 26'?

Big Brother 26 will be available to watch on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. With both options, you can try it out with one week free!

8 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

7 Who Won the Secret Powers And Who Was Downgraded?

Following the upgrade challenge in Episodes 1 and 2, it was revealed that Quinn and Makensy would be the recipients of two very special powers. Makensy won America's Veto, which would allow her to anonymously remove any nominee from the block and offer viewers the chance to name the replacement nominee. Quinn was given the Deep Fake HoH. For this power, it will allow him to be Head of Household or the week, but will communicate through a virtualized version of the current HoH. Both advantages have an expiration of four weeks. Will Quinn and Makensy be able to use these powers to their advantage? As far as the downgrade, it was revealed that Chelsie and Cedric were downgraded. They are ineligible to compete and win HoH and Veto, but they will be eligible to be nominated for eviction. They also had to become BB Mascots, wearing a computer chip costume during the HoH competition.

6 Who Won HoH Week 1?

The first HoH, hosted by Ainsley, was called "New Rule." In this challenge, it essentially was a game of shuffleboard, but in each round, Ainsley changed the rules. In the end, it was Angela who won the first HoH of the season. She had a solid alliance with Cedrick, Chelsie, Joseph, and T'Kor. But even more, Quinn revealed that he had won the Deep Fake HoH, allowing Angela and Quinn to form a final two alliance. Are they actually going to call themselves the "BB Guns?" Let's hope not! Their alliance did expand as "The Collective" was formed, comprised of Cam, Cedric, Chelsie, Joseph, Kimo, T'Kor, Quinn, and Angela.

5 Who Was Nominated Week 1?

Ainsley, the AI "host" of the season, revealed that a major twist would be implemented as the Head of Household would not be naming two nominees for eviction, they would be nominating three. But there's more! The three nominees would be battling in the A.I. Arena where the winner would be saved from eviction. In addition to the Power of Veto competition, this allows a second chance for the nominees to save themselves from potential eviction. Angela had many one-on-one chats with her fellow Houseguests, but her tension with Matt continued to reach a boiling point. Multiple times. She felt that he was threatening him, but she decided to keep him safe...for now! With three nominations needed, Angela nominated Kenney, Kimo, and Lisa. She felt that they had the least connections within the house. She believed Kenney was the best competitor of the trio.

4 Who Won the Power of Veto?

Following her nominations, Angela felt it was time to go on her revenge tour as "that son of a gun" Matt wouldn't even hug her after she didn't nominate him. She felt he should be grateful, so this week's HoH made it her mission to take the brat down. It truly is Brat summer! With Matt and Mackensy having beds next to one another, a showmance was brewing. And it was everything Angela needed as ammunition to target Matt. In the televised show, viewers were able to catch just a portion of Angela's rant against Matt in her now-infamous "crazy eyes" rant. But Live Feed fans know, this truncated clip actually lasted around 9 minutes!

This week, the three nominees, Kimo, Kenney, and Lisa, alongside Angela as HoH competed in the Power of Veto competition. The other two players selected to play Power of Veto were Joseph and Brooklyn. With Matt not being eligible to play, knowing his game was potentially on the line, he broke down, showcasing a moment of vulnerability. In the "Spelling Bee" competition, competitors searched for letters to spell the longest word possible. There were also "delete" titles that allowed certain letters to be "deleted" from the competition. Lisa won the Power of Veto, and thus removed herself from the block. This forced Angela to have to name a replacement nominee. She selected to nominate Matt in her place, marking a successful backdoor.

3 Who Was Evicted from the 'Big Brother' House First?

The animosity between Matt and Angela caused immense tension in the house, causing many of her allies to question whether she was someone worth working with. Angela was quite irate when Kenney shared that he didn't want to beat Matt in the AI Arena. Her powertrip caused the two oldest individuals in the house to get into a war of words. All over her rival Matt.

In the A.I. Arena competition, Kimo, Kenney, and Matt faced off in "Glitch the System." They watched 16 "glitching" videos of their fellow Houseguests to find the Houseguest who appeared the most. Kimo answered correctly in the quickest amount of time, saving himself from eviction. With only sixty seconds to campaign to save themselves, Kenney and Matt scrambled to salvage the votes they needed in hopes of staying. So who would become the first evicted player of Big Brother 26? By a vote of 8-3, Matt was evicted from the house. Matt received votes from Brooklyn, Cam, Joseph, Kimo, Quinn, Rubina, T'Kor, and Tucker. Kenney received votes from Leah, Lisa, and Makensy.

2 What Are the Fans Saying About 'Big Brother 26'?

This first week of Big Brother 26 was all about Angela and Matt. And fans have had some strong feelings about this iconic battle. It's only the first week of the season. What could possibly come next?!

1 What You Missed From the Live Feeds?

While fans do get three episodes a week of Big Brother, not everything that happens on the Live Feeds can appear on the show. This is what you missed this week on the Big Brother Live Feeds! Grab your popcorn and sit back as you watch the FULL 9-minute rant from Angela against Matt. Did the televised version match the reality? Some fans don't think so!

