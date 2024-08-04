It's only been two weeks and a star has been born on Big Brother 26! With tempers flaring from the standout queen who has lived in a constant state of paranoia, the Houseguests have felt that Angela Murray is worth saving. And the fans would agree! With allegiances already being tested, Big Brother 26 has proven that the infamous catchphrase, expect the unexpected, will forever hold true! Big Brother 26 is keeping summer hot, hot, hot!

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been entertaining audiences since 2000. The hit reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist, as they battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. Oh, and their every move is captured by cameras and microphones. There's truly nowhere to escape! With twists and turns at every corner, Big Brother 26 is already keeping things juicy!

9 When is 'Big Brother 26' On TV?

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule has been shaken up already! Right now, Big Brother 26 will air every Wednesday at Thursday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 9:00 pm on CBS. Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times.

8 Where Can I Stream 'Big Brother 26'?

Big Brother 26 will be available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

7 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Bother' Live Feeds?

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

6 Who Won HoH Week 2?

Following Matt Hardeman's eviction, it was time to reset as the Houseguests attempted to maneuver and figuring out their next steps. Makensy Manbeck was devastated to lose Matt, so Leah Peters, and her instant tears, were there to console her. Alongside Lisa Weintraub, they were the only two votes in hopes to save Matt. For the HoH completion, the Houseguests engaged in a competition called "Animal Obsession" where they watched a series of videos containing animals. They were then asked true or false questions pertaining to the videos. If a question was answered wrong, the Houseguest would be eliminated. The last remaining player would be the next Head of Household. With important power up for grabs, the final round ended up pitting Chelsie Baham, Leah, and T'Kor Clottey. In the end, Chelsie became the next HoH, going from BB Mascot to the most powerful player in the house.

5 Who Was Nominated Week 2?

With power in her hands, Chelsie needed to find three names to nominate that would not only benefit her game, but also keep the rest of the house content. She was certain that two of the nominees had to include Angela, for her brazen blow up the previous week, and Kenney Kelley, as he was an obvious ally to Matt. Though Kenney did volunteer himself to be up there. With this season requiring three nominees on the block, Chelsie didn't have anyone particular in mind. As for the third name, she was willing to hear out the rest of the house. In the meantime, she formed the Pentagon, an alliance comprised of Chelsie, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Cedric Hodges, Brooklyn Rivera, and Quinn Martin. Tucker Des Lauriers had felt very adamant that there were too many chefs in the kitchen and wanted to target Lisa. Meanwhile, Makensey feared for her safety, so she shared that she had the America's Veto power, hoping to broker confidence with Chelsie. In the end, it worked. Chelsie nominated Angela, Kenney, and Lisa.

4 Who Won the Power of Veto?

Feeling the heat, Kenney was terrified that he was the target of the house. He knew that had he not saved himself from the block, he would be the next to go. Playing for Veto this week included HoH Chelsie, nominees Kenney, Angela, and Lisa, as well as Brooklyn and Joseph Rodriguez. In the Power of Veto competition, Kenney outdid the rest as he was able to hack the 1's and 0's, winning the Power of Veto. He decided to save himself from the block, forcing Chelsie to pick a replacement nominee. Knowing that there was tension in the house, and that he could beat the other two players on the block in the AI Arena, Tucker volunteered to be the replacement nominee. Chelsie agreed as Kenney was replaced by Tucker.

3 Who Was Evicted from the 'Big Brother' House Second?

As was the same the previous week, Angela was at the center of some controversy. Having noticed a bond forming between T'Kor, Cam, Chelsie, and Cedric, Angela shared her observation with Quinn, who she still believed was her number one ally and final two alliance. Unfortunately, unbeknownst to her, Quinn had already been willing to sever ties with her. In an unfortunate game of telephone, Quinn relayed Angela's misconstrued statement to her, causing T'Kor to believe Angela was nervous of an alliance built between the players of color. T'Kor approached Angela on this, causing a massive reaction from Angela as she attempted to make T'Kor and everyone else in the house know she is not racist.

As Angela believed that her time was running short, she was willing to put Quinn on blast, revealing his secret, which no one else in the house was aware of. Yet, in the process, Angela began to get into a massive spat with Lisa, the likely other person who would go home on eviction night. After calling Lisa "a twit," Lisa broke down in the storage room, with some of her Houseguests come to her rescue. With the two women at odds, it was now up to the rest of the house to decide which one was the lesser of the two evils. Should they eliminate the loose canon, Angela, or vote out the reluctant competitor, Lisa? Though, many of the Houseguests wished it could be a double eviction!

When it came to the A.I. Arena, Tucker, who loves puzzles, battled the other two nominees, Lisa and Angela, in hopes of earning safety from eviction. Tucker slaughtered the competition and was removed from the block. It was then down to Angela and Lisa, where a massive blindside occurred. By a vote of 11-1, Lisa was evicted, shocking Angela in the process. Lisa was fuming at the revelation she was leaving, even as Julie Chen Moonves tried to simmer down her fury by telling her that her fellow Houseguests saw her as a threat in the game.

2 'What Are the Fans Saying About 'Big Brother 26'?

The fans are seemingly enthralled by the action this season of Big Brother. They love seeing how some players know exactly when the cameras are on them and how they turn it when the timing is right. Others are really not a fan of the lover of edible glitter, Lisa. No matter what, Big Brother 26 is heating up!

1 What You Missed From the Live Feeds

While fans do get three episodes a week of Big Brother, not everything that happens on the Live Feesd can appear on the show. This is what you missed this week on the Big Brother Live Feeds! Once again, what's seen on the televised show is not always what's seen on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Well, that is when the Live Feeds are actually on! Following Lisa's eviction, many casual fans felt that Angela should be removed for being a bully. But those who follow the Live Feeds know there was much more to the story than what was seen in the edited edition.

Additionally, there's been some reports that Kenney is not enjoying his time in the Big Brother house, making some Live Feeders believe he wants out of the house. Of course, super fans of the show are not thrilled as they know his casting meant it prevented another fan from receiving that spot. Regardless, keep an eye out to see if he becomes a target for his desire to be dismissed.

