The first week of Big Brother 26 was a dramatic one. Angela Murray was Head of Household, which is good for making a concrete alliance. But she gave a speech to the houseguests accusing Quinn Martin of offering a fake alliance. She then focused on Matt Hardeman who said he'd go after her if she put him on the block on the reality competition series.

The show ontinues to have the house evict someone each week. Week 3 live feeds revealed who won HoH in week three. Makensy Manbeck and Quinn have powers that can change things. The live feeds showed the house had a meeting after a dramatic veto renomination ceremony.

Tucker Speaks Out Against Cedric on ‘Big Brother 26'

The live feeds revealed Cedric Hodges became HOH. He nominated Angela, Kenney Kelley, and Tucker Des Lauriers. Tucker won the veto and told Cedric that he'd use it if Quinn was the replacement nominee. Tucker used the veto on Angela, and Cedric put Makensy on the block. It's well known that Makensy has America's Veto. If it's used, she'll get down from the block and America votes on her replacement. Tucker was angry that Cedric didn't follow his plan and the house stayed in the living room for a meeting on August 5.

"I think that you're one of the best players," Tucker said, motioning to Quinn. "If I was stuck in the house with you toward the end, I would be nervous. I'd be like, 'Damn, I wish I got him out earlier because now I gotta be nervous about this." Makensy told Quinn congratulations for winning a power. He has the Deepfake HoH where he can take control of someone's HOH.

Quinn told this to Kimo Apaka and Angela. Angela told houseguests about Quinn's power as revenge for telling T'Kor Clottey about her "that group" comment. Makensy said everyone is in the house for a reason. Quinn tried to make light of Tucker putting his power on blast. "When you guys are like, 'You're so good, man.' You're going home next week," he said. "Thanks I love to hear this in a public forum." Tucker said he didn't call the public forum.

Cedric said he was done speaking as the HoH and hinted that Tucker might've continued speaking. America will vote to put new houseguests on the block, but the fans probably won't see who they want to go leave. The houseguests agreed not to vote to evict who America chose because it wouldn't be "fair."

The fallout of the meeting showed multiple alliances rocked. T'Kor was close to Kimo and kept her distance after finding out he kept Quinn's power from her. Quinn and Cedric will have trouble trusting Tucker moving forward. Cam Sullivan-Brown realized Leah Peters spread information that he gave her to other people, leading to tense conversations. It looks like the episodes this week will be juicy covering this fallout.

