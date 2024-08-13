Big Brother fans love it when players make big moves, even if it risks their game. And week 3 of the 26th season gave them exactly what they wanted! With the threat of the week 1 power-ups looming, Tucker Des Lauriers was willing to do what it takes to flush them out. Unfortunately, Head of Household put a kibosh on that plan, causing them to engage in a heated spat. But what comes next? More chaos!

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been entertaining audiences since 2000. The hit reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist, as they battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. Oh, and their every move is captured by cameras and microphones. There's truly nowhere to escape! With twists and turns at every corner, Big Brother 26 is causing chaos inside the house!

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

9 When Is 'Big Brother 26' on TV?

Image via CBS

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule has been shaken up already! Right now, Big Brother 26 will air every Wednesday at Thursday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 9:00 pm on CBS. BUT there is a special Tuesday night episode that will feature Jag Bains, Taylor Hale, and Cody Calafiore. They will discuss the season thus far at 8:00pm. Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times.

8 Where Can You Stream 'Big Brother 26'?

Image via CBS

Big Brother 26 will be available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

Stream on Paramount+

7 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Image via CBS

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

6 Who Won HoH Week 3?

Image via CBS

With Lisa Weintraub out of the game, the game reset as it was time to find a new Head of Household. In the HoH challenge, Ainsley Land, a life-sized board game was placed in the backyard. The competitors had 45 seconds to walk across a series of balance beams and hit buttons that earned them points. Whoever earned the most points would win HoH. The players quickly realized they could double up on certain stations' points, hacking the game. The winner ended up being Cedric Hodges, the youngest contestant this season. His hope for the week was to keep blood off of his hands and allow the house to remain in a status quo.

5 Who Was Nominated Week 3?

Image via CBS

With a goal of maintaining a mild week, Cedric wanted to place a Makensy Manbeck on the block as she was someone the house was eager to see gone due to her attachment to Matt Hardeman. But this plan took a turn when Makensy revealed that she had the upgrade power. Being forced to go back to the drawing board, Cedric had to rely on previous nominees, Kenney Kelley, who had secretly revealed his profession to Cedric, and Angela Murrary. Once again, with a third nomination needed, Tucker volunteered to be a pawn. In the end, Kenny, Angela, and Tucker were nominated again.

4 Who Won the Power of Veto?

Image via CBS

With Angela being the prime target and Kenney being the secondary target, Cedric felt it would be an easy week as it was believed Tucker would be able to win the Power of Veto. But news spreads like wildfire in the Big Brother house as Quinn Martin's identity as the second power-up holder made its rounds. Tucker was adamant about flushing out the power and wanted Quinn to be backdoored. But once again, another wrench is thrown into the mix. Kenney was considering walking and, should he win Veto, he would remove Angela from the block.

For the Veto competition, Angela, Kenney, Tucker, and Cedric were joined by Makensey and Leah Peters as the players. In the Recharge My Core competition, the players had to bring a "power core" through a jungle maze. If the power core hit a vine, they would lose 5% of its power. Whoever made it through the maze with the most power and in the fastest time would win PoV. Tucker continued to establish himself as a powerful physical threat in the house, winning the Power of Veto.

Knowing he would likely have to replace a nominee, Cedric once again approached Makensey about being a pawn. She refused, saying she would in fact use her power if she was nominated. This put Cedric in a difficult position. With Tucker having the power, he believed he struck a deal with Cedric that he would place Quinn up as the new nominee when he would remove Angela from the block. Cedric was not a fan of this move. He didn't think it would benefit him, nor did he truly believe Quinn had the second advantage. At the Power of Veto ceremony, Tucker followed through with his end of the deal, removing Angela from the block. However, Cedric wanted to call Makensey's bluff, nominating her. She immediately used America's Veto, saving herself, and now allowing America to vote on the final nominee. Chaos entered the BB house!

3 Who Was Evicted Third from the 'Big Brother' House?

Image via CBS

Following the Veto meeting, Cedric and Tucker ended up feuding, causing the house to split on how to handle the pending final nominee. With Angela and Kimo Apaka confirming Quinn as the power-up holder, Cedric called a house meeting to find out the truth. Quinn was forced to admit that it was true, he did have a power. Many of his allies were not thrilled by Quinn's secrecy. The Houseguests wondered who would be the final nominee going into eviction night, and Julie Chen Moonves revealed that America had voted for Quinn to be the final nominee.

Now with three competitors set for the AI Arena, Kenney, Tucker, and Quinn battled it out to remove themselves from the block in "Data Dump." Locked in a tank, the players had to catch 20 red balls that were being blown around in the fastest amount of time. Once again, Tucker was victorious, saving himself from eviction. While there was no last-minute scrambling, the house decided to evict Kennney from the game by a vote of 10-1. The sole vote for Quinn came from Tucker, which was a surprise to no one. With Quinn safe and still able to use his power, will he shake up the game once again and who would he target with the Deep Fake HoH?

2 What Are the Fans Saying About 'Big Brother 26'?

Image via CBS

The viewers loved Tucker's big move! Some even called it Emmy worthy!

Fans loved seeing the reactions of the players when they realized that the Veto Meeting was not in fact adjourned.

And America, well, they're not thrilled with Quinn!

1 What You Missed From the Live Feeds

Image via CBS

The Tucker vs Cedric showdown had a lot more levels than anticipated!

There's a showmance brewing. Hope you didn't have your eyes on Tucker. The challenge champ may be off the market!

Oh, and the Live Feeds allows viewers to meet Houseguests who barely appear on the televised shows!