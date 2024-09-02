Big Brother truly lives by the motto, "Expect the unexpected." For the first five weeks of Big Brother 26, it was clear who was dominating the game. His name was Tucker Des Lauriers. Emerging as a strong physical and social threat, it seemed like he not only would make it straight into the jury phase of the game, but he might have the ability to coast to finale night. After a shocking week of decisions under HoH T'Kor Clottey, Tucker ended up chatting face to face with Julie Chen Moonves on eviction night.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been CBS's hit summer series since 2000. The social experiment reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist and battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. There's truly nowhere to escape with microphones and cameras in every corner of the house! With twists and turns unexpectedly arriving, Big Brother 26 has given fans a reason to tune in.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

7 When is 'Big Brother 26' on TV?

Image via CBS

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule keeps adjusting depending on your time zone. Right now, Big Brother 26 will air every Wednesday at Thursday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 9:00 pm on CBS. Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times.

6 Where Can You Stream 'Big Brother 26'?

Image via CBS

Big Brother 26 is available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

Stream on Paramount+

5 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Imag via CBS

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

Stream on Paramount+

4 Who Won HoH Week 6?

Image via CBS

While she fought to remain, Brooklyn Rivera's eviction seemed to prove that a new majority alliance had the power in the Big Brother house. The Sixth Avenue alliance was poised to rule the game. In the week's Head of Household competition, the Houseguests competed in "Sound Bites." Knowing how crucial this competition would be for whichever alliance earned it, it was Sixth Avenue who seemed to be in control. T'Kor Clottey was victorious, earning her first Head of Household of the season.

3 Who Was Nominated Week 6?

Image via CBS

The name of the game is to keep as much blood of your hands. For T'Kor Clottey, everything seemed to be lining up for her to have an easy week as Head of Household. She knew that there were members of the Pentagon alliance she could target, but she could also use other outside players as options as well. T'Kor had grown close with Chelsie Baham, someone from her rival alliance, and was determined to keep her safe for the week. Quinn Martin also happened to weasel his way into T'Kor's good graces, shrinking the amount of options she had to put up for eviction.

With the season's twist involving the need to nominate three players for eviction, Tucker decided he would extend a polite offer to T'Kor and volunteer to go up on the block. As an ally though, he didn't think she would actually follow through on the offer. On nomination day, T'Kor revealed she had placed Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Tucker Des Lauriers up on the block. Tucker was rightly taken aback by this decision, but his track record of winning challenges has been strong, so what could go wrong?

2 Who Won the Power of Veto?

Image via CBS

Every season of Big Brother features a reward and punishment Power of Veto challenge. This was the week! This week the players competing for the Power of Veto were Head of Household T'Kor, nominees Tucker, Cam, and Makensy, Angela, and Joseph Rodriguez. In "AI Apocalypse," the players were able to swap around their prizes until the very last player lasted. Knowing he wanted to keep himself safe, Cam won the challenge and opted to steal the Power of Veto, which was being held onto by Tucker. The rest of the prizes and punishments went as follows: Tucker was punished as the AI assist, T'Kor was given $5,000, thanks to Tucker, Makensy won a trip for two to Hawaii, Angela was punished with having to pick up 1,000 orbs in the backyard, and Joseph was forced to "Enter the Mattrix," where he was in solitary confinement for 24 hours with a non-stop loop of evicted Houseguest Matt Hardeman speaking.

As the AI Instigator twist, a power held by Tucker, caused chaos in the house, it shifted feelings around as to who exactly was trustworthy and who was loyal to who. For Angela Murray, her paranoia was in full bloom. Believing that she would never be Tucker's number one at the end over his showmance Rubina Bernabe, she essentially blew up both her and Tucker's game. Tucker was still determined to save his favorite mom in the house, pitching to T'Kor to put up Leah Peters in her sted. Cam used the Power of Veto on himself, causing T'Kor to have to name a replacement nominee. She decided to destroy the Sixth Avenue alliance, naming Angela as the new nominee. Fun fact. The Power of Veto has been used seven straight times this season. It's a shocking statistic but one that has proven this season's cast are willing to make big game moves.

1 Who Was Evicted Sixth From the 'Big Brother' House?

Image via CBS

With Angela and Tucker up on the block together, the house target seemed to be Makensy. The only catch would be what would happen should Makensy win the AI Arena? The AI Arena was called "Puzzling Password." The three nominees for eviction were tasked to solve a password puzzle in the fastest amount of time. In a shock to all, the winner of the competition was Makensy, saving herself from potential eviction. With Angela and Tucker on the block, it was going to be a hard decision for the house. Angela has been a bit of a chaotic wildcard with her paranoia. Keeping her in the game could prove problematic. But with Tucker up on the block, this could be the only opportunity to get him out of the game.

In the most shocking elimination this season, Tucker was evicted from the house by a vote of 5-3. Tucker received votes from Cam, Chelsie, Leah, Makensy, and Quinn. Angela received votes from Joseph, Kimo Apaka, and Rubina Bernabe. Upon chatting with Julie, Tucker was told that America had voted to reward him a cash prize for his role as the AI Instegator. Julie revealed that he would be awarded $20,000 for his services.