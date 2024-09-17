An Otev competition won in a single round. A backdoor. An eviction night without Julie Chen Moonves. Big Brother 26 is truly living by the phrase, "Expect the Unexpected." In yet another shocking week of game play, Big Brother continues to hammer home how the game can quickly change on a dime. With the numbers dwindling as finale night approaches, how the season will finish out is almost unpredictable.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been CBS's hit summer series since 2000. The social experiment reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist and battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. There's truly nowhere to escape with microphones and cameras in every corner of the house! With twists and turns unexpectedly arriving, this season has left fans eager to see what might happen next!

8 When is 'Big Brother 26' on TV?

Image via CBS

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule keeps adjusting depending on your time zone. Right now, this is the upcoming schedule is a tad different as the CBS fall season is underway. Big Brother 26 will air Sunday at 9:30 EST/ 8:30 CST and 9:00pm PST, Wednesday at 10:00pm, and Thursday at 8:00pm. Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times.

7 Where Can You Stream 'Big Brother 26'?

Image via CBS

Big Brother 26 is available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

Stream on Paramount+

6 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Image via CBS

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

Stream on Paramount+

5 Who Won HoH Week 8?

Image via CBS

Previously on Big Brother! Following the shocking elimination of Joseph Rodriguez under the watch of his ally Quinn Martin, Martin was eager to salvage his game despite being unable to play in the upcoming Head of Household competition. With nine players left, this HoH was crucial. The critical Before or After Head of Household competition saw a deadlock going into the final question. The new HoH would be either Makensy Manbeck, Kimo Apaka, Chelsie Baham, or Cam Sullivan-Brown. But it was Chelsie who pulled it out and took control of the game, winning HoH. The power was now back in her hands. This marked her second Head of Household of the season, following a victory in Week 2.

4 Who Was Nominated Week 8?

Image via CBS

Now that the jury phase has started and the AI Arena is over, Baham only needed to select two players to be up on the eviction block. She had an easy option to not disrupt the energy of the house and place Angela Murray up on the block. With Murray ruffling feathers with other Houseguests, she felt it would be best to make her the target of the week. Now, she needed a pawn. With the tides continuing the turn, one thing that has remained is Kimo Apaka's status as a pawn. Once again, Kimo was told he would not be the target, but in this game, sometimes pawns go home. In the end, she stuck to her guns and nominated Kimo Apaka and Angela Murray.

3 Who Won the Power of Veto?

Image via CBS

History was made this week with the return of the legendary OTEV. The Otev competition has been a Big Brother staple since Season 7. OTEV, or veto spelle backwards, is the musical chairs style veto competition that watches as the players are given a clue about a specific event or houseguest and the players must return with the answer the Otev character is looking for. Each round, the player, or players, who either get the answer incorrect or arrive in last, is eliminated. This season, the competition was played by Chelsie Baham, as Head of Household, Kimo Apaka and Angela Murray, as nominees, as well as Rubina Bernade, Quinn Martin, and Makensy Manbeck. The character that led the game was OTEV the Trash-Talking Talking Panda, aka a raccoon. It was a history-making competition as the game was finished in one single round. Yes, that's right. When all but Makensy Manbeck returned with the correct answer, the other five were eliminated, giving Makensy the victory and the Power of Veto.

2 Who Was Evicted Seventh from the 'Big Brother' House?

Image via CBS

History continued to be made this week in the Big Brother house. It was expected that Makensy would not be using the Power of Veto for the eighth straight week, as there was no reason not to target Angela as the player to be evicted. That was until Angela's paranoia took over once again and alerted Chelsie about a bit of an uprising coming from Quinn Martin. Believing he was aligning with Leah Peters, Kimo Apaka, T'Kor Clottey, and Rubina Bernabe, Chelsie and Makensy conspired that perhaps it was better to remove Quinn from the game and leave an easy target in the game. After shocking Quinn and Angela simultaneously, Makensy decided to use the Power of Veto on Angela, removing her from the block. Chelsie was tasked to name a replacement nominee. She backdoored Quinn, placing him next to Kimo as the final eviction night nominees.

With no AI Arena to save themselves from possible eviction, it would be down to Quinn and Kimo to find the votes to stay. For many players left in the house, this decision was personal and what was best for their game. But first, more history was made as Julie Chen Moonves was not in attendance of the Big Brother Live Eviction episode. Due to a positive Covid diagnosis, in her stead was The Talk co-host and Big Brother superfan, actor Jerry O'Connell. When it was time to reveal the votes, Quinn Martin was evicted by a vote of 4-2. Quinn received votes from Cam Sullivan-Brown, Makensy Manbeck, Rubina Bernabe, and T'Kor Clottey. Kimo received votes from Leah Peters and Angela Murray. Quinn is officially the first member of the Big Brother 26 jury. The superfan's Big Brother dreams came to an end and he didn't even get to meet Julie Chen Moonves!

1 What May Happen Next?

Image via CBS

To end the episode, Ainsley revealed that she was going to disappear for the week as she needs to learn about systems outside the Big Brother house. Ainsley was about to take a journey to see the world. Like Julie Chen Moonves, she has someone stepping in in her absence. She revealed while she was MIA, she'd be leaving her protege, a junior artificial neurokinetic intelligence entity in charge who will oversee the game. She shared that he is not as advanced as she is, he is still a very capable AI. The Houseguests immediately believed this entity was the infamous Zingbot. Perhaps they are right, but as the Big Brother Live Feeds have already shown, whoever is in charge is keeping the players outside in the backyard to live.

With only eight players remaining, once again, this week is essential and crucial for the trajectory of the remainder of the season. Leah Peters and Angela Murray are basically in the middle of two trios. Depending on who wins power, the next two nominees for eviction will set the course for where alliances lie. It's bound to be yet another exciting week in the Big Brother house!

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

Stream on Paramount+