Not all powers work the way you want them too! Following a week where America's Veto played a factor in the house, Big Brother experienced the second power up. This time, it might have backfired! The cast of Big Brother 26 is unafraid to play this season, making major moves to shake up the game. Be careful who you target because they might come after you next.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been entertaining audiences since 2000. The hit reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist and battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. Oh, and their every move is captured by cameras and microphones. There's truly nowhere to escape! With twists and turns at every corner, Big Brother 26 is bringing the heat.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

9 When Is 'Big Brother 26 on TV?

Image via CBS

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule has been shaken up already! Right now, Big Brother 26 will air every Wednesday at Thursday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 9:00 pm on CBS. Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times.

8 Where Can You Stream 'Big Brother 26'?

Image via CBS

Big Brother 26 will be available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

Stream on Paramount+

7 Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Image via CBS

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month. With both options, you can try Paramount+ free for a week! Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

Stream on Paramount+

6 Who Won HoH Week 3?

Image via CBS

Following Kenney Kelley's eviction, Tucker Des Lauriers was determined to take a shot at Quinn Martin. With the Deep Fake HoH looming, it was a risk he was willing to take. In the BAD AI Head of Household challenge, the competitors faced off one on one as they had to determine which image from a set of three had an incorrect item on it. For this challenge, if you won a round, you got to select the next two competitors. Angela Murray ended up selecting Brooklyn Rivera twice, which she took personally. She would ultimately have to approach her about her tactic because the winner of this week's Head of Household was in fact Angela.

5 Who Was Nominated Week 3?

Image via CBS

With Angela in power, she was eager to collaborate with Tucker to target Quinn, her former end-game ally. But with the Deep Fake HoH looming, everyone had to be careful what they said. Brooklyn was terrified that Angela was targeting her. Quinn believed that Angela would target him and the other members of the Pentagon alliance, comprised of Brooklyn, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Cedric Hodges, and Chelsie Baham, so he decided the time was right to use his power.

The Houseguests were called to the living room as Ainsely had a surprise for them. An AI image of Angela appeared on the screen as the Deep Fake HoH where she revealed that the nominees for the week were Tucker, Makensy Manbeck, and Cedric, who viewers learned volunteered as a pawn. As the real Angela pleaded with the house that it was not her who nominated them, Quinn had to come clean that he did hijack Angela's HoH. It was revealed that Angela would be able to continue to sleep in the HoH room and receive those perks, but she would not be able to nominate a new Houseguest if someone was taken off the block with the Power of Veto. Shots were officially fired as Quinn's plan drew lines in the sand.

4 Who Won the Power of Veto?

Image via CBS

As possibly the most important Power of Veto this season, the three nominees are eager to win it. Tucker and Makensy wanted to save themselves, but Cedric was eager to keep Quinn's Deep Fake HoH nominations the same. If, by chance, someone did get removed from the block, Quinn planned to replace that person with Rubina Bernabe. Despite having the nomination powers, it was revealed that it would not be Quinn but Angela playing in the Veto challenge. Joining the nominees and Angela were Brooklyn, chosen by Cedric, and Joseph Rodriguez, chosen by Tucker. The Binary Bridge Power of Veto competition had the players cross a tiled bridge where they had to step on the right tile. It was a knock-out challenge that ultimately saw Tucker win the Power of Veto.

Now that Tucker had the power again, he was eager to shake up the house. He threatened to remove Makensy to make another bold move, but his allies, namely Angela, thought it was best that he not rock the game too much. Knowing that the votes might not be in his favor should he not win the AI Arena, Tucker decided to use the Power of Veto on himself. With a new nominee needed, Angela's AI appeared on the screen and again revealed the Deep Fake HoH's renom. Unfortunately, Quinn did decided to place Rubina on the block.

3 Who Was Evicted Fourth from the 'Big Brother' House?

Image via CBS

With Rubina, Makensy, and Cedric potentially being evicted, they tried to secure votes for them to stay. Quinn, who became quite power hungry, revealed to his new alliance, The Visionaries, comprised of himself, Kimo Apaka and T'Kor Clottey, that he was also part of The Pentagon. This big reveal spooked them as they clearly knew that Quinn's desire for dominance was not in their favor. They were eager to flip the game and turn on Quinn and his Pentagon alliance. In the AI Arena, they played the Upload, Download challenge. By a mere split second, Makensy ended up beating Rubina, saving herself from the block.

With the final nominees being Cedric and Rubina, they both took the time Julie Chen Moonves allotted time for them to campaign to stay. The game officially took a drastic turn as the house was flipped when Cedric was evicted by a vote of 6-3. The only votes to save Cedric were from Brooklyn, Cam, and Chelsie. Not only did Quinn's Deep Fake HoH backfire, his ally and pawn, Cedric's bold move to volunteer cost him the game. After being teased on the special episode with winners Taylor Hale, Cody Califiore, and Jag Baines, America now has the power to vote for one of the remaining Houseguests to win the AI Instagator power. This power will allow them to instigate chaos by spreading misinformation about their housemates using their AI Avatars. Who will get this power? America has the power to vote here!

2 What Are the Fans Saying About 'Big Brother 26'?

Image via CBS

With big moves in the first four weeks, fans are thrilled to see the Big Brother they know and love! Even former winners are loving the action!

The fans are not loving The Pentagon. They're enjoying their downfall.

1 What You Missed From the Live Feeds

Image via CBS

The house flipped quite quickly and the Feeders loved every moment. Even when they were playing a game of Mafia.