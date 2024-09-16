The game of Big Brother is hard for everyone, but especially women. They do well with social strategy, but the competitions are made heavily in favor of the athletic men. This was clear in season 25 when Survivor legend, Cirie Fields played the game. She was in alliances with everyone and had power over evictions. However, Jag Bains made it to the end of the CBS series because of his competition wins and won despite getting evicted in week 4.

That same year, we saw men talk about keeping women around who cook for them, like Felicia Cannon and Blue Kim. Felicia was the last woman to be evicted and placed fourth. Big Brother 26 is a refreshing and entertaining season for several reasons. But the most important one is that the women get to be messy and dominate players like the men.

A Big Alliance Formed Around The First HoH

Image via CBS

The first Head of Household (HoH) is important because it can set the tone of the season in multiple ways. We've seen a big alliance form around the first HoH, so they can pick off the other side of the house. Big Brother 22 was the last time this happened. Cody Calafiore won in week one, had The Committee alliance, and won the season with their help. In recent seasons, the first HoH has been a disaster, with Brandon "Frenchie" French, Daniel Durston, and Reilly Smedley. Frenchie and Daniel got too paranoid and ruined their chance at a big alliance. Reilly's alliance didn't win the following week and the other side of the house targeted them for excluding them the next week.

Angela Murray joins this list by winning the first HoH and getting paranoid in the same week. She, like Frenchie, was very aware that young men tend to be a magnet for dominating alliances. Therefore, it's hard to believe, as someone who doesn't fit into that group, that houseguests genuinely value them in this physical game. Angela blew up on Matt Hardeman after he said he'd compete and go after her if she nominated him.

Angela Murray and Lisa Weintraub set the chaotic tone of 'Big Brother 26'