The Big Picture Jag's use of his invisibility HoH power has backfired, as he slowly revealed his true identity to the house, causing tension and conflict.

Jag nominated Felicia and Blue, and although he won the first veto, he made enemies by his actions and comments, particularly with America.

Cory is targeting Blue and wants to campaign against him, while the rest of the house leans towards evicting Cory, considering him a bigger threat. Matt is currently seen as the frontrunner to win the season. #BigBrother25

Week 11 of Big Brother 25 is Comic-verse week. The Head of Household (HoH) gets to be invisible as he or she nominates houseguests on the reality TV show. They get the added advantage of playing in the next HoH competition to help hide their identity. Jag Bains won the power but slowly revealed to the house he's HoH, and that's backfiring on him.

Jag Fumbles His Invisibile HoH Power on Big Brother 25

Jag nominated Felicia Cannon and Blue Kim first. There were two veto competitions this week and everyone played in the first one. Jag won the first veto and Blue won the second one. He then nominated Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez. Cory said he was mentally prepared for this moment, but America was completely surprised.

Jag and Matt Klotz hung out in the bathroom after the veto ceremony on October 16. America walked in to use the toilet and then washed her hands. "Let me know when you want to talk again," Jag told her. "Literally, f-ck off," she replied and stormed out of the room. "Perfect," Jag sang sarcastically. "Grow up," Matt said, but America didn't hear it. Jag said it's understandable that she's mad. Matt later told Felicia, Cirie Fields, and Blue about the interaction. Felicia pointed out that wasn't smart because America needed to prepare to be in the house without Cory and that means don't burn bridges. Jag said he sees Cory and America as his friends, so it sucks that this felt personal.

Cory later talked to Jag, Matt, and Blue in the Have-Not room. He admitted that he's been planning to target Blue and that hasn't changed. Everyone else wanted to wait to talk when America joined them, so they didn't have to repeat themselves. Cory said he doesn't want things to be awkward and he'll campaign. Jag and Cory agree they don't want another blowup.

Cory cuddled with America in bed as she cried after his talk with Matt. "I know I shouldn't just lay here and isolate myself and tell them to f-ck off," she told him. "But I literally just do not--I can't even look at them." He said he understood and revealed Matt blamed her for talking to Blue. "Basically I'm telling everyone I'm turning on Matt and Jag," Cory told her. "That's it." America said that'll be her same pitch. Cory doesn't want to campaign against America and says he cares about her more than the game. America said she wants him to win the $750,000 prize. Cory let her know that Jag found her comment "disrespectful." She claimed he "hasn't heard anything yet. He really hasn't."

The house currently wants Cory evicted before America. He's more of a threat in competitions and socially. America cursing at the HoH and lying in bed is a lot less threatening than Cory going into damage control and pulling houseguests aside after the meeting. But there is still time for things to change by Thursday night.

Jag might be getting a big threat out of the house this week, but his HoH would've been better if he took advantage of his invisibility. Now he'll possibly have two jurors who won't vote for him to win if he doesn't somehow make amends. That leaves Matt as the clear lead as a winner for the season if he makes it to the final two chairs with his competition wins and good social game. Everyone thinks they have Matt on their side in the house.