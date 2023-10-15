Big Brother has made its mark on reality TV as it has captivated audiences with its unique premise of strangers living together under constant surveillance. The show's intense competition, strategy, and diverse cast members had kept viewers hooked season after season.

With the show currently airing its 25th season, it's a good time to reflect on the most memorable and impactful seasons. The series has had many standout seasons, whether it's because of its incredible gameplay, popular cast, or captivating twists and turns.

10 Big Brother 4 (Season 4)

Big Brother season 4 brought a unique blend of entertainment to the table. From engaging rivalry and hilarious moments, watching this season still kept viewers hooked.

Although it might not have had the most memorable cast, the final two, Jun Song and Alison Irwin delivered one of the best final showdowns in the show. Ultimately, Season 4 is one of Big Brother's underrated seasons that is often overlooked.

9 Big Brother 5 (Season 5)

The fifth season of Big Brother delivered a mix of drama and strategic gameplay by the most strategic players. Viewers watched the first twin twist, and the "Project DNA" twist where secret pairs competed against unknowing individuals.

On top of that, this season had clear strong competitors including the eventual winner Drew Daniel, and strategic gameplayers including Diane Henry and Marvin Latimer. Combined with the twists and compelling gameplay, it made season five a standout season.

8 Big Brother 3 (Season 3)

The show's third season is a standout for its innovative twists and intense gameplay. Big Brother 3 introduced the "Power of Veto", which could be used to save a nominee. The season also had an engaging cast, including strategic players like Danielle Reyes.

Season three of Big Brother also had many more memorable moments including shocking betrayals and a clear rivalry between the original house guests and the late-entry group. Nevertheless, there were multiple people to root for in this season.

7 Big Brother 20 (Season 20)

Season 20 of Big Brother emerged as a modern classic as it introduced a tech-themed house and a diverse group of houseguests. These houseguests ranged from super fans to social influencers.

The standouts of Season 20 were the alliance formed called "Level Six" and the "Hacker" twist which introduced a dynamic layer of power shifts. The rest of the cast this season brought the heat, and there was clear division in the house.

6 Big Brother 17 (Season 17)

Big Brother Season 17 is a notable season in the series for its diverse cast of superfans and social gamers. Viewers watched the emergence of strategic alliances including "The Sixth Sense" and "Scamper" Squad.

This season also introduced another Twin Twist where players Liz and Julia Nolan survived evictions without detection. On top of that, season 17 also featured intense competitions like the "Otev" challenge, making it entertaining for viewers.

5 Big Brother 2 (Season 2)

Big Brother 2 marked a crucial revolution for the show with its strategic gameplay and character-driven dynamics. It laid the foundation for the show's future as a strategy-focused competition and justified what the game is all about.

Viewers were introduced to alliances, backdoor strategies, and voting tactics such as for first houseguest evictions. The strong cast, the "Chilltown" alliance, and the "America's Player" twist made this a top-tier season.

4 Big Brother 14 (Season 14)

The fourteenth season of Big Brother delivered an explosive mix of returning veterans and newbies, giving more unexpected twists. Big Brother 14 used the engaging "Coaches" twists, where former contestants mentored new contestants, and later entered the game themselves.

This season may be considered a standout for fans for multiple reasons, from Dan Gheesling's masterful gameplay to the "Quack Pack" alliance. This season also allowed fans to see former contestants return one more time to play another game.

3 Big Brother: All-Stars (Season 7)

Big Brother 7, also known as "All-Stars" brought together a cast of returning houseguests for another intense battle of strategy and rivalry. This season brought sheer excitement as fans got to see iconic players return to the game with established reputations.

Along with the high level of gameplay, this season also saw the introduction of "America's Choice" where viewers got involved in key decisions. The blend of familiar faces, intense rivalries, and even some controversies made this a top-tier season in Big Brother.

2 Big Brother 6 (Season 6)

The show's sixth season offered an explosive clash of personalities and alliances. The "Friendship" alliance's rivalry with the "Sovereign Six" alliance created emotionally charged gameplay.

This season was also filled with twists and turns such as unexpected double evictions, and the unique "secret partner" twist where houseguests were paired with pre-existing relationships. To add on, the controversies and heated arguments made this season even more memorable.

1 Big Brother 10 (Season 10)

Big Brother season 10 emerged as a fan-favorite due to its cast of dynamic personalities and genuine gameplay. Instead of focusing on excessive twists, there were more interpersonal relationships and strategic moves.

One of the standout moments of this season included the houseguests being divided into "old school" and "new school" teams, the "Renegades" alliance, and overall, the raw drama that made it entertaining for viewers. This season made excellent TV and was one of the most authentic seasons of Big Brother.

