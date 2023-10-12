In its 23 years on the air, the US edition of the international reality TV franchise Big Brother has proved itself to be a legitimate cultural phenomenon. The series has brought entertainment, drama and catharsis to viewers for 25 seasons and has launched numerous competitors to household name status due to their strong performances on the show.

With dozens of winners to choose from, the best-winning Big Brother competitors are hotly debated among fans. Taking into account strategy, social ability and competition dominance, these are the 10 best winners of the mainline US Big Brother series.

10 Nicole Franzel

(Seasons 16, 18 and 22)

ER nurse and winner of season 18 Nicole Franzel is one of the best strategic players in Big Brother history. Nicole's gameplay was subtle and complex: she consistently aligned herself with powerful players like Paulie Calafiore and her showmance partner Corey Brooks and implemented strong social manipulation skills to gain favor with other HouseGuests.

Notably, Nicole was able to manipulate other players with clever bluffs to convince them to support her interests. With these skills and her implementation of the 'floater' strategy, playing multiple sides of the house off of each other while remaining undetected, Nicole was able to survive until day 91 without being nominated and eventually won with a close 5-4 vote against Paul Abrahamian.

9 Xavier Prather

(Season 23)

Season 23 winner Xavier Prather became the first ever African American winner of Big Brother. A lawyer by profession, Xavier used his intelligence and charisma to his advantage throughout the show, establishing strong connections with key players to ensure his survival in the game.

Additionally, Prather was a member of the landmark 'Cookout' alliance - the most successful in the show's history - which was dedicated to securing the first Black winner. The Cookout was such a dominant force in season 23 that all six members of the alliances became the season's final six contestants, and Xavier was recognized as a clear front-runner. After lying low for the first few weeks, Xavier established himself as an extremely strong competitor and eventually won the show with a unanimous 9-0 vote.

8 Hayden Moss

(Season 12)

Hayden Moss, the winner of Big Brother 12, was a member of one of the show's most successful alliances to date - The Brigade. Alongside fellow members Enzo Palumbo, Lane Elenburg and Matt Hoffman, Hayden maintained a dominant position in the house as the alliance covertly picked off their targets throughout the weeks and eventually securing Enzo, Lane and Hayden as the final 3.

Additionally, Hayden stood out as a strong player in his own right, winning the position of Head of Household 4 times and only being nominated twice. Since his Big Brother tenure, Hayden competed on Survivor: Blood vs. Water in 2013 and once again proved himself to be a strong reality TV competitor.

7 Ian Terry

(Seasons 14 and 22)

Despite his non-threatening personality, Ian Terry played an extremely strong game in his winning season Big Brother 14. Ian proved himself to be a smart and strategic Big Brother contestant who used his alliances greatly to his advantage, most notably The Quack Pack to whom he would relay crucial gameplay information and secrets from other players.

Another key and intelligent aspect of Ian's gameplay was his willingness to take punishments for other HouseGuests, which earned him good favor with the group and made him a positive asset to their games. With his nerdy charm and strategic ability, Ian was a likable underdog winner who was easy to root for, and he now works in a senior position at a consulting company.

6 Cody Calafiore

(Seasons 16 and 22)

After playing a great game on Big Brother 16 but strategically fumbling at the end due to his loyalty for ally Derrick Levasseur, Cody Calafiore went on to dominate and win season 22 with a unanimous vote of 9-0. Cody is an extremely strong contestant, excelling in the competition aspect of the show and earning Head of Household 4 times as well as 4 vetos in his winning season.

Additionally, Cody is an impressive player both strategically and socially, forming strong alliances that positioned him highly in the house and protected him from eviction. Since Big Brother, Cody has worked as a television personality and model as well as co-hosting Big Brother podcast The Winner's Circle with Levasseur.

5 Taylor Hale

(Season 24)

Personal stylist and beauty pageant queen Taylor Hale won season 24, becoming the first Black woman to win Big Brother. Taylor was an underdog contestant who was initially ostracized and treated poorly by other HouseGuests, but after several fellow contestants noticed Taylor's mistreatment, her social standing improved drastically with the formation of The Leftovers alliance.

Throughout her time on Big Brother, Taylor proved herself to be kind, balanced and extremely resilient. She conducted herself with grace and fairness, consistently prioritizing her values over petty revenge and was rewarded for her strong social performance with both the win and the America's Favorite Houseguest prize. With her elegant final speech, declaring "I am not a shield, I'm a sword. I'm not a victim, I am a victor", Taylor cemented herself as one of Big Brother's best winners.

4 Jun Song

(Season 4)

The Big Brother 4 winner was Jun Song, a New York City-based, Seoul-born investment manager. Jun perfected the 'Floater' social strategy, joining numerous alliances and remaining outside of key conflicts while hiding her deliberate intentions behind what she called her "role of happy-go-lucky girl".

Although Jun was by no means one of the most popular people among her fellow HouseGuests, she ensured not to alienate herself or stand out as a threat. Additionally, Jun smartly implemented and benefited from key alliances such as her side alliance with her ex-boyfriend Jee Choe and her final 2 deal with Alison Irwin. After Big Brother, Jun worked as a restaurateur and she presently runs a content strategy company.

3 Derrick Levasseur

(Season 16)

Police officer Derrick Levasseur is known for having played a perfect game in season 16 of Big Brother. Derrick implemented a flawless social game, making connections with all his fellow contestants and becoming a part of six different alliances. Most notably, Derrick and Cody Calafiore became an alliance called The Hitmen, making a final 2 deal with one another.

As well as having impeccable social strategy, Derrick strategically won key competitions throughout the series and ensured to wield the powers he won in ways that would please the majority of HouseGuests. Since the show, Derrick has left the police force and become a private investigator and podcast host, co-hosting true-crime show Crime Weekly with Stephanie Harlowe and Big Brother podcast The Winner's Circle with Cody Calafiore.

2 Will Kirby

(Seasons 2 and 7)

Will was able to win season 2 at a time when there was no veto and without ever being Head of Household, which shows the strengths of his cunning personality and charisma. Since his time on Big Brother, Kirby has worked as an aesthetic dermatologist and television personality.

1 Dan Gheesling

(Seasons 10 and 14)

One of Big Brother's most strategic players, Dan Gheesling is a Big Brother legend. Despite having a highly calculated approach to his gameplay, Dan was able to portray himself as a non-threatening opponent to his fellow HouseGuests through clever moves like deliberately throwing competitions. Dan was so successful on the show he never received a single eviction vote and won unanimously with a vote of 7-0.

Dan Gheesling's performance on Big Brother 14 was arguably even more impressive despite not winning, displaying excellent social manipulation skills throughout. With his fun and charismatic personality, Dan has gone on to work as a professional YouTuber and Twitch streamer and is on the cast of season 2 of The Traitors US.

