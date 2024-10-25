Big Brother has 26 regular seasons under its belt, but only three celebrity versions have aired to date for the U.S. version of the show in 2018, 2019, and 2022. That means fans are due for a new selection of celebrity houseguests to join and play a shortened season of scheming, aligning, and competing. It wouldn't be unheard of for a celebrity to even appear on a regular season: previous seasons have seen Survivor's Cirie Fields and Ariana Grande's brother and social media personality Frankie Grande, after all.

The three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother to date have featured an interesting mix of personalities, including Mark McGrath, Omarosa, Kandi Burruss, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Chris Kattan, Tom Green, and Lamar Odom, representing every facet of celebrity culture, from acting to music to sports. The UK edition of Celebrity Big Brother has been on since 2001 and has seen many more seasons, some featuring American personalities too, like Jackie Stallone, Dennis Rodman, LaToya Jackson, Stephen Baldwin, Tara Reid, Gary Busey, and others. While there’s no confirmed fourth season for Celebrity Big Brother U.S., there are a few celebrities who would be perfect for it should one ever come to fruition, or maybe even to surprise houseguests by joining the cast on a regular season of the show.

10 Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

'Jersey Shore', 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Image via FilmRise

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from Jersey Shore has had one of the most interesting journeys through his celebrity and personal life, having come out a better person for it. While he was egotistical, angry, and engaged in damaging behaviors when he was younger, he has been on the road to recovery and has become one of the best Jersey Shore cast members. Now sober and a dad of three, he shows a completely different side of himself on the series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Often as the voice of reason and a mediator among his group of friends, there’s still a bit of mischief in him, too. He loves to stir the pot then walk away and watch it boil over, a trait that would be thoroughly entertaining in the Big Brother house where paranoia is always on high. What would also make him great is that he isn’t great at keeping secrets. So, he’d either be out first or become really powerful by playing both sides of the house with neither knowing where his loyalty really lies.

9 Ken Jeong

'The Hangover', 'Dr. Ken', 'I Can See Your Voice', 'The Masked Singer'

Image via ABC

Sure, Ken Jeong is busy with multiple acting projects. But if he were to have a lull in his schedule, he might be a good addition to the house. While he’s often showing his comedic side, chances are fans might get to see a more subdued version of him in the house. As a real-life licensed medical doctor, he’s fiercely smart and may be able to provide comic relief while lurking in the shadows and concocting master plans.

What would be a great duo would be to have him and Joel McHale, his frequent on-screen collaborator and friend, in the house at the same time. The two love to antagonize and insult one another, to viewer’s delight. For those who aren’t familiar with their rapport, they could easily fool others into thinking they’re really foes and take the whole game by storm.

8 Tori Spelling

'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Image via Disney

Tori Spelling is no stranger to the spotlight and showing herself in a raw and emotional light. She first rose to fame on Beverly Hills, 90210 and continued acting in various projects. She entered the world of reality TV with Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood and its spinoff Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings. She recently appeared on reality TV again, competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Spelling made a brief appearance on Big Brother in the past. She appeared on season 13, pretending to be locked in a room with the season’s villain, Jessie Godderz. She came in as a surprise guest visitor, much to houseguest Adam Poch’s delight, since he had earlier declared that he was a massive Beverly Hills, 90210fan. It was a short appearance but, proves she’s already on the BB radar.

7 Phaedra Parks

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Image via Peacock

Phaedra Parks has proven that she’s a force to be reckoned with no matter what challenge she takes on. Best known for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she joined The Traitors’ second season where she was one of the best players, a crafty traitor who had to navigate keeping her true status a secret. She is also currently appearing on Dancing With the Stars.

A strong personality, it’s easy to picture Parks as leader of an alliance in the house. As a lawyer with her own practice as well, she knows how to argue her case, whether it’s to someone in the house she needs to convince not to evict her or a jury at the end.

6 Rob Gronkowski

'New England Patriots', 'The Masked Singer'

Image via Fox

With pure party vibes, Rob Gronkowski is often made fun of for not being the sharpest tool in the shed. But it’s likely he would be a competitive beast in the game, winning any chance he got and being the muscle for his alliance. With the discipline he has from his successful football career, he’d be tough to beat.

Plus, he also has charisma and that likeability factor. Chances are, Gronkowski wouldn’t rub anyone the wrong way, and he’d make the house fun and lively. He wouldn't take things too seriously and would simply enjoy light-hearted fun. He’d probably have some epic stories to tell as well, which fans would be able to listen in on during the live feeds.

5 Bill Nye

'Bill Nye the Science Guy', 'Dancing with the Stars'

Image via ABC

A quirky personality in the house, Bill Nye might excel at certain competitions that require physics and science, being able to determine the best strategy to get a ball to roll into a hole, for example, or how to position his body to last longer in a challenge. Though he’d be one of the oldest houseguests, his youthful spirit would probably make him fun to be around. And his knowledge of all types of subjects would become an asset to many.

Having hosted his own show and making his own viral videos, as well as competing on Dancing with the Stars as well, Nye knows a thing or two about today’s modern trends, social media, and being on camera in casual settings. He might even be able to conduct some fun science experiments in the house to entertain everyone through the monotony of the days and nights.

4 Kris Jenner

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Image via Hulu

Mother to the famous Kardashian daughters, including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, Kris Jenner could be a mother figure to the younger celebrities in the house, and someone who wouldn’t be afraid to speak her mind. She’s also a pro when it comes to reality TV having starred in many Kardashian series like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians and is used to having her every move watched anyway. So being in the Big Brother house might be a walk in the park, minus the lack of access to her creature comforts.

She would be an interesting addition because most celebrities would want to hear her many stories involving all her kids, her life, including her friendship with the late OJ Simpson and his wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her marriage to Bruce Jenner. While she has spoken about many of these things at length, there may be something about passive cameras that never stop rolling that causes her to let down her guard more than ever.

3 Angelina Pivarnick

'Jersey Shore', 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

Image via MTV

Another alum from the Jersey Shore family, wherever Angelina Pivarnick goes, controversy and fights follow. She would easily be the season’s villain, getting on everyone’s bad side, causing drama, and becoming enraged by the paranoia that others might be trying to evict her. Should anyone ever try, she would not go quietly. She would be the type to outright refuse to participate in competitions or being a Have Not, and to have enemies and start fights.

But she has also opened up a lot on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and shared some of her personal strife. With that said, with the right other personalities in the house, Pivarnick might find strong allies who help her through, despite her combative attitude.

2 Michael Gregory “The Miz” Mizanin

'WWE', 'The Challenge', 'Miz & Mrs.'

Image via MTV

Signed to WWE 20 years ago in 2004, some don’t realize that The Miz, as Michael Gregory Mizanin has become known, actually got his start in reality TV, on one of the first-ever reality TV shows, The Real World: Back to New York. He also starred in the spin-off Real World/Road Rules Challenge and appeared on other reality shows like Fear Factor as well as his own reality show Miz & Mrs. alongside his wife Maryse Ouellet.

With other boxers, MMA fighters, and athletes having done well on the show, The Miz could be great. He would likely dominate competitions, while the theatrical style he adopts for his wrestling persona and winning personality would make others gravitate to him. Chances are he might be able to show everyone some epic wrestling moves, too.