Spoiler Alert for Big Brother 25 week 11's veto competitions!

The Big Picture The jury is forming on Big Brother 25, and this week Jag Bains won Head of Household and nominated Blue Kim and Felicia Cannon.

America and Cory's showmance is making them a big threat in the game, and Blue and Cirie are upset about losing their ally, Jared Fields.

Cirie plans to give Cory a strong goodbye message, reminding him not to canoodle with a showmance and to give her love to Cameron Hardin.

It's week 11 of Big Brother 25 and the jury is finally forming. This week Jag Bains won Head of Household and gets to be invisible for the week. He initially nominated Blue Kim and Felicia Cannon, but houseguests still have their eyes on America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger. Cirie Fields revealed her message to him if he goes to the jury.

Cirie Wants Cory to Give Cameron Her Love on Big Brother

Image via CBS

America and Cory are officially a couple and making plans for their future after the season. That and the double eviction week have only increased their threat level in the house. It doesn't help that the showmance spends a lot more time cuddling together in front of other houseguests instead of strengthening their relationships with their allies. Blue and Cirie are also upset about losing Jared Fields while America and Cory have each other.

Blue and Cirie talked in the early morning of October 16 in the backyard. Blue won a veto and is excited that the plan is for Cory to replace her and get evicted. "They are too comfortable it's disgusting," the strategist told the Survivor alum. They claimed the couple was cuddling during the competition. "While I was fighting for my life," Blue said. "Do you understand how comfortable you gotta be to do that?" Cirie asked. Blue is excited to see the couple campaign against each other. Cirie plans to tell both of them they have her vote.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Fans Should Watch ‘House of Villains'

"I already thought of my speech or my goodbye message for Cory," Cirie whispered to Blue. "It's a good one too. 'Cory, you told me I could never beat you in anything mental. But I would be smart enough to know not to canoodle with a showmance in this stage in the game. Give Cameron [Hardin] my love.'" She explained that Cory once said Cirie might take him down physically, but not mentally. The Traitors winner might change her message, but she said "give Cameron my love" will be part of it.

Blue giggled at this. "I'm gonna say something along the lines of, 'I've been thinking about this too for a long time.' It's been changing [...]" she said. It's true that she has been targeting Cory ever since Jared's eviction. She didn't like how he put her on the block next to Jared after saying he wouldn't.

There were two veto competitions with the power of multiplicity this week. Jag won the other veto, so the plan is for Cory and America to be nominated. The couple currently aren't worried. Cameron previously warned America that she would be next if he got evicted. He was aware that almost everyone else in the house wanted to target them. Cory noticed Matt Klotz and Jag knew Blue was targeting him and wanted to keep both of them around in the game. However, he didn't do much about that information. The house is currently leaning toward evicting Cory first. Houseguests usually get to watch messages from the houseguests after their live interview with Julie Chen Moonves. However, Cameron didn't react to any messages. We'll have to wait and see if Cory ever sees what Cirie has to say.