The Big Picture Cirie Fields has been one of the top players in Big Brother history.

She's shown that creating alliances to gain power and cover your bases, but being careful of leaks and confusion, is a key component.

She has also nurtrered one-on-one relationships with everyone in the house to stay off the block. Cirie listens, makes inside jokes, and even gives people nicknames to make them feel special.

Survivor fans watched some of Cirie Fields' strategy and the outcome of it. But Big Brother 25 allows fans to watch her work in real-time through live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto. This season is also longer than any season of Survivor with 100 days. The first 43 days of the season showed Cirie starting her game from scratch and adjusting when necessary. Here are eight tips that future houseguests should learn from her time on the CBS show.

8 Make Multiple Alliances

Image via CBS

The onion alliance structure is common on Big Brother. But Cirie shows that relying on one onion structure is for amateurs. She made alliances with everyone in the house with The Professor, Real For Real, Bye Bye Bitches, Legend 25, Brown Sugar Babes, and The Seven Deadly Sins. This could easily lead to disaster if there is a leak, so this is something you need to consider. There is also a risk of getting confused, which even the impressive Cirie has been guilty of when talking to houseguests. So only make as many alliances as you can remember, and try to get everyone to want to be faithful to the fake or real alliances. If everything goes smoothly, then you can call on each alliance when they have power that week to make nominations. Cirie has surprisingly gotten away with these alliances because there is no expectation to meet weekly, so keeping meetings at a minimum helps.

7 Nurture One-on-One Relationships

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Alliances are great for voting blocks. However, having a personal relationship with everyone is truly the way to stay off the block. Cirie doesn't like everyone in the house. But everyone feels liked by her because she listens to them when they're alone, makes an inside joke with them, so they can feel special. She even gives people nicknames. Cirie hasn't won a single competition yet, and she doesn't need to because of her individual relationships. Everyone knows by now that she's the most powerful person in the house, and they're still avoiding targeting her for the slight chance they truly might be her closest ally.

It's no surprise that Izzy Gleicher was Cirie's closest ally besides her son, Jared Fields. Is it because she genuinely likes Izzy? She claims yes, but we can't forget that Izzy's alliance with her started because she knew her secret connection with Jared. You can't risk that person feeling like they are closer to anyone but you, or that secret is out! Good thing she pushed for Izzy's final two, Hisam Goueli out in week 2. Cirie went as far as telling Izzy she was as good as family right before she hit the door. Izzy shouted out Cirie's husband in her last speech and didn't even consider telling her secret.

Cirie claims this was the closest she's ever gotten to someone on television. It's possible it's true, but she also emphasized having a deep love for Andie Vanacore on The Traitors. She told Andie that they'd go to the end together and split the money. She told fellow traitor Arie Luyendyk Jr. that he didn't deserve the money like she and Andie who aren't rich. Andie claimed in private conversations Cirie would bring up their unborn child when talking to them about splitting the money knowing she was going to take the whole pot. This led to an emotional conversation between them at the reunion. So Cirie is capable of figuring out the thing that will pull at her ally's heartstrings to make sure they don't betray her. Izzy voiced multiple times that she was scared of going to end with a mother and son. So what does Cirie do? Offer Izzy to become her daughter.

6 Make Amends Before Anyone Else

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Big Brother is tough because you need to target most of the house at some point, and having relationships with everyone goes against that. Cirie seems aligned with everyone, so she's constantly betraying allies. Bowie Jane was hurt when she was left out of the vote to evict Red Utley. She cried and called out Cirie, Felicia Cannon, and Izzy for keeping her out of the loop. Cirie makes it clear to other people that she doesn't like Bowie. But that didn't stop her from talking to her privately and making amends. Bowie left that conversation feeling like she could continue working with Cirie but was still upset at Felicia.

5 Ask Questions to Avoid Giving Answers

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Cirie was put on the spot multiple times for betraying her allies. Bowie told her after the Red vote that obviously their alliance must not be real. Cirie calmly listened and chose when to reply. She made sure to never break her relationship with Bowie and spun it to make it seem like she had a choice. "You choose who you wanna be with," Cirie told her. "You still have this if you want it." Bowie said things were taken out of her hands since she wasn't offered the chance to vote with her. "No, you're saying that," Cirie said. "And we don't know why you're saying that." Of course, Cirie knows why, but she plays clueless when she's confronted and volleys the perceived agency back to the wronged party.

Jared got into a heated argument with Cory Wurtenberger on the September 14 live feeds. Cirie eventually entered the room with other houseguests. She stayed calm when other people were yelling. When someone made a point against her game she'd ask a question to derail things. For example, she was pressed about making alliances with multiple houseguests. She questioned if an alliance is real if it never meets more than once. Now the room is focused on the definition of an alliance instead of the fact she has lied to multiple people.

4 Have a Fall Guy

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

There is always going to be a bad guy in the Big Brother house. So why not be in control of who it is before it becomes you? Cirie does this regularly to control the house narrative. She spread seeds that Felicia was messy after the Red eviction and tried to flip the vote. Cameron Hardin won Head of Household next and put Felicia on the block partially because of this. Felicia was Cirie's ally, but she was prepared to cut her loose after she found out Felicia planned to betray her. Cirie and Jared also turned Red into their fall guy by telling Cameron he was trying to target him before he left. Of course, a good fall guy needs to be someone you're fully prepared to evict. A perfect fall guy is someone who has left the house.

3 Be Adaptable

Image via CBS

Cirie is always running scenarios in her head for better or for worse. This makes her adaptable, and she's not afraid to change targets within the same day. Her personal relationships and alliances also help her be adaptable. The fewer allies you have, the fewer options. People aren't going to follow your new plan if you don't have that social capital.

2 Don't Do Your Own Dirty Work

Image via CBS

Cirie hasn't won a competition, and it's very possible she won't the whole season. That means she'll never have to show her cards and make nominations therefore enemies. Her relationships also mean she can wield other people's power. Matt Klotz asked Cirie what he should do with his power to save someone, and she told him to use it. Her fake alliances become real when someone wins, so she has a say in nominations.

1 Say Your Game Is No Different From Anyone Else

Image via CBS

You want to make a case that you stand out from everyone else in front of the jury. But until then you want to blend in and one way Cirie does that is pretending to be no different from anyone else. Every time she's called out for lying or creating an alliance, she weaponizes the alliance she formed against them. She asks if you told people outside the alliance and if the answer is no, then how could you blame her for not telling you about her other ones? It's frustrating for the person on the other end, but Cirie is quick to tell someone they're not Mother Teresa if they're hurt by their betrayal.

There is more Big Brother 25 game left, and we might learn more tips from the master. She also doesn't have a perfect game and made some mistakes. But future houseguests should note these big takeaways if they want to get closer to reality TV show legend status.