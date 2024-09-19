The game of Big Brother requires the delicate balance of getting people to like you enough to keep you around and would still vote for you to win if you evict them. Houseguests also need to evict people who wouldn't vote for them first and then build their jury in the right order. The winner of the CBS show gets a $750,000 prize.

It's hard to predict jury votes because we get very few scenes of them. There is the jury roundtable, but that's also edited to keep from possibly spoiling the season. Cory Wurtenberger of Big Brother 25 explained what fans get wrong when making their predictions.

Cory Says Later ‘Big Brother’ Jurors Have More Influence

Cory talked about the September 18 live feeds on Rob Has a Podcast. Quinn Martin is the first juror of the season and Taran Armstrong mentioned he might sway future jurors to vote for Leah Peters. "This is something I heard all the time on podcasts. It's something I believed myself before ever going into the house. The first person of the jury has a lot of influence, right?" Cory said.

He revealed that he disagrees with that theory. "The reason I disagree is because that person has no information about what happens in the rest of the game. On my season at the very least, those with the most influence, weirdly enough, were Blue [Kim], America [Lopez], Cirie [Fields] who came in fifth, sixth, seventh, because they're the ones that come in with the information of what we missed."

Cory reveals that Cirie called Matt Klotz a coward and Jag Bains a mastermind. Matt was the runner-up of the season and Jag won. America and Blue had the same perspective when they made the jury. So perhaps people need to change their mindset when it comes to building the jury. Leah said she saved Angela Murray with the veto so she could vote for her to win. She also claimed she didn't care when or if Angela got evicted. But her chances of winning would probably increase if she waited to cut Angela longer, following Cory's theory.

