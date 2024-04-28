The term “showmance” was formed in the early seasons of Big Brother. It’s a combination of the words "show" and "romance" as it is used to describe two houseguests that form a romantic relationship while competing on the show. After being used for the first time in season two, the term stuck around and is still used on the show over 20 years later.

Throughout the 25 seasons of the show, there have been numerous romantic relationships that have evolved inside the famous house. While most of them quickly came to an end after the houseguests returned back to real life, some of these showmances ultimately turned into quite successful relationships. In fact, there have even been some marriages and Big Brother babies to come out of what once was a little fling formed on a reality show.

9 Jordan Llyod & Jeff Schroeder

Seasons 11 & 13

Image via CBS

One of the first Big Brother showmances that turned into a successful real life relationship was Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder. Jordan and Jeff first met when they competed on season 11 of the show together. At the conclusion of the season, Jordan walked away a winner in more ways than one. She not only found love on the show, but the jury also voted her to be the winner of the season. After continuing their relationship outside of the show at the conclusion of the season, the couple returned to the Big Brother house to compete for a second time during season 13. This go-around was quite different as they were now playing as a duo rather than individual games. While Jordan did not break the record for becoming the first ever two-time winner, Jeff is the only Big Brother player to ever win America’s Favorite Player in two different seasons.

Following their time inside the Big Brother house, Jeff and Jordan went on to compete in The Amazing Race together. Then, in 2014, Jeff and Jordan returned to the Big Brother house to host a competition for season 16. While back in the place where they first met, Jeff got down on one knee to propose to Jordan. The couple tied the knot two years later, in 2016. Later that same year, they welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy named Lawson. Two years later, the couple gave Lawson a baby brother named Layton.

While competing on reality television may be in the past for the couple, they are still no stranger to being in front of the camera. For quite some time now, Jeff has worked as a news host while Jordan stays home to care for their boys. Just this past December, Jordan returned to the Big Brother house to be one of the three hosts for Big Brother Reindeer Games. The couple also recently started a podcast together called "Togethermess."

8 Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly

Seasons 12 & 13

Image via YouTube

Another one of the most iconic showmances was between Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas. Similar to Jeff and Jordan, Rachel and Brendon competed in two seasons of the show together. They first met during season 12 before returning the following summer to also compete as a duo alongside Jeff and Jordan on season 13. This time around, Rachel took home the grand prize after being crowned the winner of the season. Rachel has returned to the house numerous times to host competitions, but never to play again. Together, the couple competed on two seasons of The Amazing Race, coming in third place in both. Most recently, In 2023, Rachel competed on a brand-new reality show, The Traitors, alongside fellow former winner, Cody Calafiore.

On Valentine's Day in 2011, Brendon got down on one knee to propose to Rachel. One year later, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding during which Rachel made her grand entrance in a helicopter. Four years later, in 2016, Brendon and Rachel started their family together as they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Adora. Then, in 2020, Rachel gave birth to their second child, a baby boy named Adler. It was due to this pregnancy that Rachel had to ultimately turn down the opportunity to compete on Big Brother: All Stars. According to her Instagram bio, Rachel now works as a casting agent while Brendon has continued his career in the medical field.

7 Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones

Season 13

Image via CBS

Another couple to come out of Big Brother season 13 was Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones. This was Daniele’s second time competing on the show, while it was Dominic’s first. Daniele had returned to the game to compete as a duo with her estranged father “Evil” Dick Donato, who she was forced to reunite with during season 8. Going into season 13, Daniele had a boyfriend at home but ultimately began having feelings for Dominic inside the house. Daniele later returned to the game to compete in Big Brother: All Stars in 2020.

While they never became an official showmance, it was quite obvious the strong feelings the two had for each other. So much so, they continued their relationship outside the game at the conclusion of the season. Not long after leaving the game, Dominic proposed to Daniele. The couple later got married in 2013. The couple lived out the newly-wed phase for nearly five years until they started their family. The couple now has two daughters, Tennessee and Lux.

6 Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel

Season 18

Image via CBS

Similar to Daniele and Dominic, Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel technically were not a showmance during season 18. In fact, Nicole was actually in a showmance with Corey Brooks; however, she and Victor formed a close friendship. This was Nicole’s second time competing on the show. After first playing the game during season 16, Nicole was one of four players to return for a second chance during season 18. After taking home the grand prize, Nicole and Victor continued their friendship in the real world before later turning things romantic. Nicole and Victor return to the famous house during season 20, during which Victor proposes in the famous backyard. While engaged, the couple competed on The Amazing Race together. They came in fourth place on the show.

Nicole and Victor ultimately had to push off their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Nicole returns to the game for the All-Stars season of the show. Just one month after coming in third place, Nicole and Victor announced they were expecting their first child together. The couple finally got to have their wedding in March of the following year before welcoming their son into the world that July. While Victor works in law enforcement in their home state of Michigan, Nicole recently returned to reality TV to compete in and ultimately win Big Brother Reindeer Games.

5 Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

Season 19

Image via CBS

During the early days of Big Brother 19, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson had an instant connection. Hated and targeted by nearly the entire house, the couple remained close for their entire duration of competing together. Cody ultimately won America’s Favorite Player at the conclusion of the season. The following year, the couple competed on The Amazing Race together and came out of the season a winner. That same year, Cody proposed to Jessica.

After a quick engagement, Cody and Jessica said “I Do” in October 2018. They have since had four daughters together. Their youngest daughter, Gemma, was born this past December. In addition to starting their family together since their time on reality TV, Jessica has opened her own clothing boutique while Cody has launched his own weight-loss program.

4 Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton

Season 20

Image via CBS

During the season 20 finale in 2018, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams proposed to his showmance partner, Bayleigh Dayton. The two had a close relationship while competing on the show; however, Swaggy was evicted pre-jury while Bayleigh did make it to the jury. Therefore, the two went quite some time without seeing each other leading up to the shocking proposal. Despite this, Bayleigh’s feelings were strong enough that she said yes to the proposal.

Just a few months after the conclusion of Big Brother 20, Swaggy and Bayleigh secretly tied the knot in February 2019. In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Alora. Then, the couple kicked off the new year of 2024 by welcoming their baby boy into the world who they named after Swaggy. Following their time on Big Brother, the couple resided in Texas; however. However, they have since moved their family to Dubai, where Bayleigh has taken up modeling.

3 Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott

All-Star Season

Image via CBS

One of the most controversial relationships to come out of Big Brother was Memphis Garret and Christmas Abbott. Both Memphis and Christmas compete together in the All-Star season in 2020. Going into the game, they were each in relationships outside the house. As they continued to work together in the game, their bond formed stronger and stronger. Live-feed viewers claim that Memphis and Christmas were seen kissing while in the house despite having significant others back home; however, they both denied the claims following the conclusion of the season.

Not long after returning to reality, both Christmas and Memphis ended their relationships. Then, a few months later, the couple announced they were officially dating. In June 2021, Memphis popped the question and Christmas easily said yes. Almost an entire year later, the couple got married in Savannah, Georgia. Luckily for the couple, each of their sons seem to get along quite well according to their Instagram pages.

2 Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

Season 23

Image via CBS

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are another shocking couple to come out of a season of Big Brother. The two were extremely close friends while competing together on season 23 of the show. Fans were shocked when they announced they were dating just a month after the conclusion of the season.

The two allegedly became very close while in the jury house together, which initially sparked romantic feelings. In 2022, the couple competed in The Amazing Race together. They ultimately brought home the million dollar grand prize at the end of the season.

1 America Lopez and Wurtenberger

Season 25

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The most recent showmance to continue a relationship outside the house was between America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger. Both America and Cory were super fans of the show prior to competing in season 25 of the show. After forming a showmance together, the two were nearly inseparable.

Then, when their allies, Jag Bains and Matt Klotz, blindsided them by back-dooring them both, America was left heartbroken to see her man leave the house. It did not take long for America to join Cory in the jury house. The couple has been going strong since leaving the game nearly three months ago.

