It's always amazing to see reality stars stick up for one another. In a medium built by its drama, it's refreshing to have a contestant use their platform for good, something that isn't uncommon in this era of social media. Though nobody could have predicted that the latest digital advocate would be Big Brother's Danielle Reyes. This former contestant is seen as a true legend of reality TV; she is considered the most "robbed" player of this John de Mol Jr. series. Her showing on season three being a masterclass in social strategy and each subsequent appearance reminded watchers of her affable, hilarious personality.

She's largely stayed off social media since competing on the main series more than a decade ago, making viewers extra excited that her upcoming appearance on The Traitors has brought the icon back to the web in a huge way. Because Reyes isn't just using her platforms to update fans on her life, oh no. She's using it to call out the biggest reality show ever and honor one of its long-forgotten contestants, vowing to post almost daily until this trailblazer gets what they deserve. It's always nice to see reality stars stick up for one another, but rarely are they as passionately as Reyes has been calling for Survivor winner Vecepia Towery-Leonard to return for the show's 50th season.

Reality Fans Know: You Don’t Mess With Danielle Reyes

Image via CBS

X users may have been confused weeks ago when Reyes announced she was turning her account into a Survivor campaign center, vowing to post constantly about how great season four winner Vecepia Towery-Leonard is so that producers will bring her back for the series' 50th installment (a returning-player season). But even those familiar with this intense reality series may have been confused about who she was; despite being the series' fourth victor and making history as the first Black woman to win, the program never mentions her. This consistent ignorance — especially as the series spotlights and brings back so many other contestants — has disappointed fans who loved seeing this kindhearted, gently strategic player dominate on her season. She revolutionized how the game could be played, shirking the intensity of fellow contestants to instead lull them in with her kindly demeanor before eliminating them the moment she had the chance. From keeping a journal of in-depth information on the other players, to offering a new form of 'kindhearted' strategy, to having one of the most iconic winning moments of all time, she is remembered by die-hard fans as one of this franchise's best...which is why it's so confusing why the show refuses to mention her.

Reyes' constant campaigning is driven by the fact that Towery-Leonard wasn't invited back for Survivor: Winners at War (an installment that saw a huge group of winners competes again) and has never really been mentioned since her initial win two decades ago, leading many to believe she isn't being considered to get brought back for 50. Well, that didn't sit well with the Big Brother alum, who has consistently flooded her followers' feeds with information about Vecepia's groundbreaking tenure on the show to push Survivor into finally give this star her due. From tweeting old photos of Vecepia and host Jeff Probst hanging out to explaining why her sweetheart strategy is essential for the 50th season, these posts are meant to remind reality fans of a very important fact: the series wouldn't be where it is without her. Whether it's the way she re-imagined how one could play this game or the fact that she helped the series gain viewership when it desperately needed it, Towery-Leonard has played a key role in helping this show become the huge hit viewers love today. Survivor 50 would be the perfect place for her to return to the franchise, and if Danielle Reyes has anything to do with it, it will finally be the place where this legend receives the love and appreciation she deserves.

Vecepia Towery-Leonard Helped Make Modern 'Survivor'