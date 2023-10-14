The Big Picture Big Brother fans should tune into House of Villains on various networks for a similar reality TV experience with twists.

House of Villains features a Supervillain of the Week who selects three people for the hit list, similar to the Head of Household and houseguests on the block in Big Brother.

While House of Villains lacks Have-Nots, the cast's big personalities and strategic gameplay will still make for entertaining television.

Big Brother 25 is still going strong with its longest season yet. Houseguests are competing for $750,000 perform in competitions to gain the power to potentially evict other houseguests from the game. Fans love it for the constant strategy and players. But while fans watch the tail end of the season, they should also tune into House of Villains on E!, Bravo, SYFY, and USA.

House of Villains is Similar to Big Brother

The reality TV villains compete in a challenge and the winner becomes "The Supervillain of the Week." He or she has the power to put three people on the "hit list" and one of them goes home. Of course, the cast also forms alliances and betrays each other to make sure they stay in the game and win the prize. Sounds familiar? Yes, The Supervillain of the Week is basically the Head of Household and the hit list is the equivalent of houseguests on the block. The people on the list get time to campaign around the house for votes.

The similarities don't end there. The hit list nominees compete in the "redemption challenge" and the winner is removed from the hit list like the veto competition. That leaves two people available for banishment. The cast then votes on who to banish. The villains will want to keep people who are good for their game, or at least less of a threat.

The major difference between House of Villains and even Celebrity Big Brother is that the whole cast is there because they were "villains" on their original shows. Anfisa Arkhipchenko from 90 Day Fiancé, Johnny Bananas from The Challenge, Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind, Jonny Fairplay from Survivor, Bobby Lytes from Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor, Omarosa Manigault Newman from The Apprentice, Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules, Tiffany "New York" Pollard from Flavor of Love, Tanisha Thomas of Bad Girls Club are competing for the prize. All of them have big personalities and don't hold back, which makes great television. But does it lead to a good strategy? Big Brother houseguests typically whisper in the house to avoid being overheard, throw and win competitions, and sometimes there are fights. Time will tell if the villains act similarly to win.

There are some celebrities in the cast who will probably give the strategy Big Brother fans expect. Survivor, The Apprentice, and The Challenge alums have a big advantage over the other celebrities with their experience. But there is always a chance that one of the other reality stars could surprise us.

Another difference between the games is that House of Villains doesn't have Have-Nots where people have to have cold showers and only eat slop. Houseguests on Big Brother are usually more on edge when it's their turn to be a Have-Not. But let's be honest, the House of Villains cast doesn't need these things to be "on edge" and make things interesting. House of Villains airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on E!