Since its launch in 2000, the reality competition series Big Brother has continued to enjoy a long run on television, with Season 25 premiering on August 2 on CBS—its home network for 23 years. Throughout those years, Julie Chen Moonves has served as the face of the American version of Big Brother, having started as the program's host from the very beginning. While it would be strange to see someone else take Moonves' place in the future, one has to wonder how long does she want to be the host of the long-running television show?

Like She Always Says, "Expect the Unexpected"

True to her word, audiences have been expecting the unexpected throughout various seasons of Big Brother, with surprises around every corner to maintain the show's "expect the unexpected" concept. And now that the 25th season of the competition show is already on the way, Chen Moonves addressed her future as Big Brother host, weighing in on whether she wants to remain on the show for future seasons.

"I like to take one season at a time. Going into season 25, I'm like, 'I never want it to end.' I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away], like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be. But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can't imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind," the host told Entertainment Weekly.

Chen Moonves believes that it would be best to leave the show "when it's time to go," but right now, there are no "signs" of her leaving anytime soon. And in true Big Brother nature, the host said, "But you just never know." Apart from Big Brother, Chen Moonves also served as the host for the show's spin-offs, including Big Brother: After Dark, Big Brother: Over the Top, and Celebrity Big Brother.

Julie Chen Moonves Has a Long Career on TV

She spent the early days of her career as a morning news anchor for The Early Show before landing the hosting gig for Big Brother, which has since become her longest-running job to date. She also served as a co-host for the daytime talk show, The Talk, from 2010 until 2018. Apart from hosting and news reading, Chen Moonves also made an appearance as herself in several television shows, such as The Millers, The Comeback, NCIS: Los Angeles, Supergirl, Life in Pieces, and Jane the Virgin.

Inspired by the Dutch competition show of the same name, the Big Brother franchise has spawned various iterations across different countries, including Africa, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, and the Philippines, with the American version being the longest-running adaptation. The 25th season of Big Brother will start with a 90-minute premiere on August 2, with the next episodes airing Sundays at 8 p.m., beginning on August 6. Check out the new teaser for Season 25 below: