Julie Chen Moonves is a staple of Big Brother. When you think about Big Brother, you think of Julie. She has been the show’s host since its debut in 2000, missing only a single eviction episode because she tested positive for COVID. It’s become ritualistic at this point, and that’s why many fans can’t see a future without her. However, all good things must come to an end, and when Julie is no longer the host, I know who would be the perfect replacement.

Dermatologist turned reality competition legend, Dr. Will Kirby would kill it at hosting. The two-time Big Brother vet and Season 2 champion knows the game more than any other player, is highly respected among fans, and has some hosting experience under his belt. Bringing him on as host would bring fresh energy to the show, while also honoring its legacy.

Dr. Will Kirby Is One Of The Greatest Big Brother Players Of All Time

If anyone knows the game more than Julie, it’s Dr. Will. He played in not only one but two seasons of the game. He first played Big Brother 2, which he won, and then came back for Big Brother All-Stars (Season 7) where he got booted in the final four. Dr. Will is known for his psychological strategy, sharp wit, and charm. However, many see his gameplay as controversial. He excelled at playing a “dirty game," which saw him manipulate and lie to further his agenda. Yes, his gameplay was ruthless and a little bit evil, but you have to admit, it's unmatched.

In Big Brother 2, Will comes into the house as a 28-year-old medical student. In the first week, Will quickly became aligned with the first Head Of Household Mike “Boogie” Malin. The two, along with Will’s soon-to-be showmance Shannon Dragoo, formed “Chilltown,” the first alliance in Big Brother history. The rest of the house found themselves against “Chilltown” and formed other alliances to try and get them out. Although his alliance members eventually went home one by one, Will faced the block four times throughout the season, finding his way off of it every time. He fought himself into the final two without winning a single major competition, and instead, relied solely on strategy and psychological manipulation. He used the houseguests like pawns and maneuvered them to further his agenda. One of Will’s most iconic moves was downplaying his threat level through reverse psychology. He would make it seem like he didn’t want to play the game and wanted to be evicted, which prompted the houseguests to save him as they didn’t see him as a threat. This secretly put him in the perfect position to win. The jury picked him to win Big Brother 2 by a 5-2 vote.

Will Returned to The Game for Big Brother All-Stars

Will returned to the game for Big Brother All-Stars (Season 7). Although he didn’t win this season, he continued his legendary gameplay making it to the final four. Dr. Will and Mike were back at it for the All-Stars season, revamping the “Chilltown” alliance. The two used a divide-and-conquer strategy, infiltrating all sides of the house while remaining lowkey themselves. Dr. Will continued to “float” through the game, not winning a single competition. Dr. Will’s only misstep was in the final four, where he underestimated the power of Mike’s alliances. Janelle Pierzina chose to evict Will instead of Erika Landin, which sent him out the door. His “Chilltown” alliance member Mike ended up winning the season.

Although many dub his gameplay as “evil,” Dr. Will is well respected among many Big Brother fans. He spearheaded the idea that you don’t need to win any competitions to win the game, and that really, it’s all about strategy and your “social” game. He defined what the game became, with many future players using his strategy themselves. Many have dubbed Dr. Will as the most iconic player in Big Brother history, which is why I think fans would respect him as host, since he had so much influence on the course of the game itself.

Dr. Will Kirby Is No Stranger To Hosting

Dr. Will wouldn’t be stepping into the hosting position in the dark. He was the host of the “Jury Roundtable” discussion between Big Brother 15 and Big Brother 25, except for Big Brother 22 and 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the final episode of each season, Dr. Will sits down with the members of the jury and asks them questions about their thoughts on the season, the gameplay, and the final two. He knows how to talk to the houseguests and how to ask questions which get good answers. He also replaced Jeff Schroeder in doing live backyard interviews after the finale of Big Brother 19, which proves he has experience in live reporting. Will has also made several other television appearances, including Battle Of The Network Reality Stars and The Price Is Right. Dr. Will’s personality is also made for entertaining television. His sharp wit, charm, and humor make for the perfect host.

Although I still love Julie as host and hope that she continues making network television history, if the day ever comes when she needs to be replaced, Dr. Will is the guy. Only someone as well-versed in the game, well-respected by fans, and familiar with hosting as Dr. Will could even compete with Julie. It looks like we can look forward to seeing Julie host Big Brother 27. A release date for the new season has not been announced. All episodes of Big Brother can be streamed in the U.S. on Paramount+.

