Every Big Brother season ends with a jury voting on the winner. The jury asks the final two houseguests about their strategy before the vote on the CBS and Paramount+ show. The finalists also give speeches as their last chance to convince them they influenced the house. There are a couple of jury segments where they watch how newer jurors were evicted. Fans theoretically should be able to tell where the jurors are leaning based on these scenes. But former houseguests Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss of Big Brother 23 explain why you can't trust the edit!

'Big Brother' Jurors Have to Run Through Every Scenario

Derek, Claire, and Taylor Hale appeared on RHAP Live to react to episode 39 of Big Brother 25. That showed Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim, and America Lopez joining Cameron Hardin in the jury house. They'll vote for someone to win $750,000. There are no live feeds in the jury house, so it's a mystery what goes on in there.

"I'll say this, there is a lot of campaigning," Claire said. "There is a lot of campaigning that happens in the jury [...] house. People will be fans of one person, and you do really try to convince them." Derek revealed jurors were campaigning against Kyland Young the most in their season. "I'm surprised we didn't see more arguments against Jag [Bains] in this jury segment because people seemed a little bitter or angry," Taylor said. She theorized the audience might be getting tricked and the edit leaves out how jurors really feel about him. Claire and Derek revealed how those segments are filmed.

"They do encourage you to say something positive about everyone in your interviews," Claire admitted. "So it's like hard to read. OK, what are they really, really thinking? And who are they really supporting? Because there is an argument for every single person, you know. So it is hard to read." They talked about how the jury roundtables are filmed.

"They keep you as long as possible to try to get you to say something positive about everyone," Derek explained. "So you run through every scenario. It's like, 'OK if [Xavier Prather] is against [Azah Awasum]. Why would X win? Why would Azah win?'" He then said they had to give reasons why Derek Frazier would win against Xavier and that was harder for the jurors to answer. After all, Xavier won all the votes against him in the finale.

What does all this mean for viewers of the show? Question everything when it comes to jury segments. The editors and producers want there to be intrigue all the way to the finale. After all, if everyone feels like they know who will win, then why would they tune in? If it seems like the jurors are all agreeing that someone is playing the best game, it could be true. But if there are some surprising opinions that the underdog could win, that might be to make the game seem a lot closer between two houseguests than it is in reality.

The final episode of Big Brother 25 will air on November 9.