When it comes to LGBTQ+ representation on Big Brother, it's been a whirlwind. Some players have done exceptionally well, like Frankie Grande, Michael Bruner, and winners Kaycee Clark and Andy Herren. Som made history like Audrey Middleton as the first transgender houseguest. And some made excellent television, like Marcellas Reynolds and Ragan Fox. No matter what, Big Brother has some notable players who have impacted the game and the queer community. Oh, and kept the live feeds juicy!

Since 2000, Big Brother has entertained American viewers every season. Whether they tune in just to the episodes on CBS or eat, sleep, and breathe the live feeds, Big Brother fans are obsessed with their favorite show. The show has celebrated over-the-top personalities who have made the show what it is. While it may not have been as progressive in the casting department compared to its CBS sister show Survivor, the individuals from the queer community are worth celebrating. Here are some of the amazing personalities that were out and proud during their time in the Big Brother house!

20 Beau Beasley

Big Brother 6

As the token gay in arguably one of the best seasons in franchise history, Big Brother 6, Beau Beasley was part of The Friendship Alliance, the rival alliance to fan-favorite Sovereign Six. For this season, the house was filled with secret partners. Beau's was his friend, Ivette Corredo.

They latched on to help bring The Friendship Alliance to the top. Unfortunately for Beau, he was a fallen soldier in the battle. Beau will forever be remembered for his explosive fight with Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina. Don't worry, they've since mended fences and made up. In the early seasons of Big Brother, the show cast a certain archetype when it came to gay men, and Beau proudly leaned right into it.

19 Audrey Middleton

Big Brother 17

History was made when Audrey Middleton entered the Big Borther 17 house. As the first transgender contestant in the show's history, Audrey has revealed that being the trailblazer wasn't necessarily her objective on the show. As far as the game was concerned, Audrey came in with guns blazing, hoping to make an all-women's alliance.

It backfired and Audrey became an early target. Her claim-to-fame though was when she blanketed her way around the house. Since her time on Big Brother, the show has yet to cast another transgender contestant. No time like the present!

18 Jason Roy

Big Brother 17, Big Brother: Over the Top

Jason Roy was a fireball during his two times on Big Brother. Known for his sassy personality, Jason was the entertainment in the Big Brother 17 house. He formed a close bond with Da'Vonne Rogers, but they were both targeted early on. Jason was a bigger threat, both in competitions and in game sense than most people in the house expected.

His personality clearly won over fans and the show as he was invited to play a special streaming season called Big Brother: Over the Top. His experience previously in the house allowed him to coast straight to the finale. Sadly, he ended up landing as the runner-up. Jason was outspoken and excellent television for sure.

17 Derek Frazier

Big Brother 23

When it comes to leaning on an alliance, nobody did it quite better than Derek Frazier. The Cookout was not only one of the strongest alliances on Big Brother 23, it was one of the strongest in the history of the game. The master plan for the alliance was for each alliance member to have a plus one-ally to keep them safe. And it worked.

For Derek, many of the others in the alliance were playing a stronger game than him, and got frustrated at it. Especially when it came to stand-out Tiffany Mitchell. His reactive mouth got him in trouble and the jury did not see him fit to win, losing unanimously to Xavier Prather. When it came to visibility on the show, Derek struck down the stereotypes of gay men on the show. He was big, gay, black, and fabulous!

16 Bunky Miller

Big Brother 2

Big Brother 2 housegust Bunky Miller made history as the first openly gay man to appear on the show. Back in 2001, being out and proud was not as it is today. Bunky was apprehensive about revealing his identity on th show, but he slowly did.

He even fostered an unlikely bond with the conservative Kent Blackwelder. Bunky played the game with his heart, often seen crying. With his heart on his sleeve, Bunky will forever be a pioneer on the program for displaying just how this fascinating social experiment can work.

15 Ragan Fox

Big Brother 12

Some may remember Ragan Fox as the second Saboteur on Big Brother 12. Everyone will remember him for his blow-up fights with Rachel Reilly. When it comes to viral clips from Big Brother, Ragan's moments continue to be circulated.

Ragan didn't have a strong place in the endgame and was ultimately knocked out in fifth place. Whether in the game or out, Ragan has been outspoken about homophobia in the game of Big Brother. He was quite candid about the casting of Enzo Palumbo, his former Big Brother 12 castmate, on the second All Stars season.

14 Izzy Gleicher

Big Brother 25

Izzy Gleicher was a brilliant mind on Big Brother 25. But chaotic in all the right ways. As a superfan of Survivor, Izzy immediately recognized Cirie Fields and her son Jared Fields, aligning with them for the safety of everyone involved. The stronger Izzy got, the bigger the target grew.

She formed a heated rivalry with Cameron Hardin, which ultimately became her downfall. Izzy, a proud queer woman, came on the show to continue to bring representation to a program that historically has not been strong enough. And she made the community more than proud!

13 Kevin Campbell

Big Brother 11, Big Brother 22

Big Brother 11 brought the houseguests back to the worst parts of high school and forced the contestants to start in cliques. For Kevin Campbell, the out and proud gay man, he was relegated to the Off-Beats Clique. He was the final member of his original clique, reaching the final four.

Fans were thrilled to see Kevin return for Big Brother 22 with the other All Stars. Once again, his time in the Big Brother house was being relegated to being an outsider to the cool kids. Kevin has openly discussed the pressures of being gay on Big Brother. Here's hoping his experience will help future players feel a better part of the experience.

12 Will Wikle

Big Brother 5

Will Wikle was part of one of a twist-filled Big Brother 5. Between long-lost siblings and twins switching in and out, this era of Big Brother really did it all. He was part of unleashing the Six Finger Plan into the game, the first official backdoor in the history of Big Brother.

Unfortunately for Will, the twins got the best of him when it was leaked he wanted to target them. Will was part of a streak of attractive gay men to play the game who fit the part of token casting. Since the show, Will has leaned into his casting archetype.

11 JC Mounduix

Big Brother 20

JC Mounduix was a controversial houseguest in more ways than one. JC played all sides of the house during Big Brother 20, which helped him get to the end of the game. He used his personality to manipulate many of his fellow roommates.

JC was a bit of handsy person, getting a tad too touchy-feely with certain houseguets, namely Tyler Crispin, as well as making inappropriate comments to Kaitlyn Herman. JC may be remembered for all the wrong reasons, but he was part of the queerest final three in Big Brother history.

10 Christie Murphy

Big Brother 21

Big Brother 21 contestant Christie Murphy played an exceptional game that was truly aided by her pre-existing friendship with Tommy Bracco. While this wasn't an official twist in the season, it did help to her success in the game.

From the first episode, Murphy showed that she was the queen of manifesting, but her skills didn't payoff as she didn't quite manifest a victory in the end. Having said that, Christie did play an incredibly strong game, and she was consistantly one of the season's strongest players. Since the show, she married her girlfriend Jamie Martin. Christie also became a mom, giving birth to twins in February.

9 Tommy Bracco

Big Brother 21

Broadway star Tommy Bracco entered the Big Brother 21 house ready to play. Early on, his out-of-the-house relationship with Christie Murphy aided in his early success in the game. Tommy played a behind-the-scenes role, allowing many of the louder voices to take the target off of him.

Despite having a clear path to victory, a late-game manipulation by Jackson Michie caused his allies to flip on him. Tommy was out and proud and just a wonderful ball of energy! Since the show, he has gotten engaged to his boyfriend Joey Macli, as well as appeared on The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

8 Claire Rehfuss

Big Brother 23

As she's joked on TIkTok, Claire Rehfuss came out as bisexual on national television, only to fall in love with a man. Claire was a breakout star of Big Brother 23 where she was easily insulated and safe. Only, she didn't quite know the stronghold the Cookout had on the game.

She had won immunity until the jury period, but then became a pawn on the block. Claire was one of the last non-Cookout player left in the game, despite learning from her close ally Tiffany Mitchell that she had to turn on her for the sake of the Cookout. While in the jury house, Claire fell for fellow houseguest Derek Xiao when they soon appeared on and won The Amazing Race 34, becoming the second Big Brother team to win.

7 Marcellas Reynolds

Big Brother 3, Big Brother 7

There is absolutely no denying that Marcellas Reynolds is one of the most infamous individuals to ever enter the Big Brother house. First appearing on Big Brother 3, Marcellas formed an incredible bond with Amy Crews and Danielle Reyes. But as the game went on, alliances shifted toward other number ones, and Marcellas was blindly led by heart, emotion, and a false sense of security.

Considered one of the biggest blunders in the history of the game, Marcellas ended up relinquishing his safety by not using the Power of Veto on himself, thinking Amy would be evicted. In the end, Marcellas got and left the game. He returned to Big Brother 7, where he was reunited with his former ally turned rival, Danielle Reyes, and created a close bond with Janelle Pierzina. As the first black gay man to play the game, Marcellas has been an advocate for more diversity on the show.

6 Ivette Corredero

Big Brother 6

On Big Brother 6, Ivette Corredero was the first openly lesbian houseguest in the history of the show. Despite being secret partners with Beau Beasley, Ivette had a blind loyalty to Eric Llittman. When he was evicted from the game, The Friendship rose to power to avenge the loss of Erc.

She and Beau would be the last partners standing, but for Ivette, she did make it to the final two. She ended up losing. She was a candidate to be voted into the cast of Big Brother 7, but she did not get selected to play with the other All Stars.

5 Vanessa Rousso

Big Brother 17

Everyone expected Vanessa Rousso to win Big Brother 17. Considered one of the best to never win Big Brother, Vanessa's prowess as a professional poker player allowed her to find exceptional footing in the game. She was able to manipulate the game and call players on their bluff.

She was responsible for almost every single eviction in the game. But with all the wheeling and dealing Vanessa had done throughout the season, it was Steve Moss, her close ally, who knew he couldn't beat her, voting to evict her at final three. Despite not winning, her game play is ranked as high as some of the best winners in the show's history. Since the show, she and her wife are proud mothers of twins!

4 Frankie Grande

Big Brother 16

Shine bright like a Frankie! As the brother of pop star Ariana Grande, Frankie Grande entered the Big Brother 16 house with glitter, glam, and an energy none had ever seen before. As a superfan, Frankie was eager to play. And play hard he did.

Aside from proudly showcasing his flamboyant side, Frankie did show an aggressive gameplay and a willingness to win. How can anyone forget how he single-handedly won a two-person challenge on his own! Frankie would journey over to the UK for Celebrity Big Brother and then back for the recent winner special, Big Brother: Reindeer Games. On the show, Frankie had a close bond with Zach Rance, who has since himself, come out as bisexual.

3 Michael Bruner

Big Brother 24

All hail the Veto King! Michael Bruner is easily one of the most strategic players to ever step foot into the Big Brother house. Tying Janelle Pierzina with nine competition wins in a single season, his game exceeded expectations in all the right ways.

Another great player to never win the game, Michael's hold on Big Brother 24 kept him alive, even when his threat-level skyrocketed. Michael was an exceptional representation for the LGBTQ+ community, defying the archetype of gay men who had played the game before. If ever there is a player fans demand to see again, it's Michael Bruner.

2 Andy Herren

Big Brother 15

If anyone can tell us why CBS hates Big Brother 15, we'd love to know! By winning Big Brother 15, Andy Herren became the first gay contestant to win Big Brother. And once again, he still does not receive the praise he deserves. Andy was a silent killer.

With an ability to manipulate and backstab in a manner that benefited his game, Andy still maintained an exceptional social game that softened the blow. Some of his fellow houseguests saw him as a rat, fans saw him as an exceptional gamer. While he's unafraid to be outspoken about the show since his time in the house, Andy is someone who deserves an All Star spot next time around.

1 Kaycee Clark

Big Brother 20

Let's go! Between her time on Big Brother and The Challenge, Kaycee Clark is one of the best reality stars out there. Kaycee Clark made history as the first out lesbian winner of Big Brother. Her time on Big Brother 20 was dominated by controlling the challenges and maintaining strong relationships, namely with Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans.

She took Tyler to the end where she narrowly escaped defeat. While her time on Big Brother was legendary, she has made an even bigger name for herself on The Challenge, with three final appearances and won victory. She is now engaged to fellow Challenge star Nany Gonzaelz.

