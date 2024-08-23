As Julie Chen Moonves has said over the years, "Expect the unexpected." Whether its twists or turns, the unexpected level of game that Big Brother has brought has helped keep the show alive. Viewers love when a big moves happen. They also love to see a massive move blow up in a player's face. Why? That's entertainment! Regardless, if a big move happens in the Big Brother house, history is made and will be remembered forever.

Over the course of 26 seasons, Big Brother has given viewers exceptional television. From power plays to the ridiculously stupid, the Houseguests have delivered on the promise to expect the unexpected. From major speeches that changed the game to the ease of manipulation of other players, these are ten game moves that shocked Big Brother.

10 Lawon's "Special Power"

Season 13

Lawon Exum was a major personality on Big Brother 13. He was excitable and thought he was onto something. Perhaps it was spending a month in the Big Brother house, but something got into his head and, well, he did something crazy. To win big, you have to play big. Lawon was expecting the unexpected, but what was unexpected was what he didn't expect. Lawon truly believed it was time the season introduced a special power. And he wanted it. So Lawon offered himself as tribute. Not only did he volunteer himself to be nominated, he nominated himself to be voted out. He convinced himself that he would be returning straight to the game.

Lawon was evicted unanimously. As he made his way out of the house, he began his chat with Julie, where she essentially said, sorry, your game was over. And that was it! Lawon's move has been considered one of the worst moves in the show's history. After the fact, Lawon stated that he was playing on emotion. He overanalyzed, and it cost him the game. Being a pawn is a risk, but when you've convinced yourself it will pay off in the end, go back to Lawon and ask if he would do it again.

9 Paul Manipulates House to Throw Comp

Season 19

Big Brother is a game for a lot of money. Like a lot of money. But it's also about the friends you make along the way, right? Wrong. Those friends may not exist after you watch the season. During Big Brother 19, the cast included the return of Paul Abrahamian from Big Brother 18. He was a formidable competitor, ending up as the runner-up. When he returned, he brought his social prowess and essentially schooled the competition.

He saw how the game was going, and he wanted to ensure his dominance. Knowing that Jason Dent and Alex Ow were steamrolling the competition, Paul devised a plan to take a shot at them without getting any blood on his hands. He was going to allow Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez to take the hit. He wanted Christmas, who spent the season with an injury, to receive Head of Household, pitching it that they needed to let her win so Josh, or he could win the following week. He convinced every single person to throw the competition; a competition that was a physical running competition. The lady with one good leg on crutches won the challenge. It was wild! Master manipulation at its finest. It helped secure Paul's rise to the end. Unfortunately, he was so disliked by the jury, he lost the game for a second time in a row.

8 Frankie Singlehandedly Wins Battle of the Block

Season 16

Big Brother 16 was one of the most epic seasons in the show's history, despite its major twist. At the start of the season, it was revealed that there would be two Head of Households who would each nominate two Houseguests for eviction. But the twist continued. The two sets of nominees would compete in the Battle of the Block competition. The winning pair would save themselves from eviction and dethrone their Head of Household. The twist required a lot of strategy, as if you wanted someone gone, you could ensure that by throwing the Battle of the Block.

The plan was to backdoor Frankie Grande out of the house. So to make this happen, Nicole Franzel nominated Frankie alongside Caleb Reynolds, who would throw the challenge. In most of the Battle of the Blocks, it required both players to complete it. In the NFL-themed BoB, the players had to maneuver a ball through a giant maze. It was a challenge very similar to what has been seen on Survivor but supersized. Frankie knew he was the target and pleaded with Caleb to help him win. Sadly, it fell on deaf ears. Caleb aka Beast Mode Cowboy sat down and watched Frankie compete. Frankie's grit was not going to allow him to go out that way, so he played the competition solo. And won. It was a game-changing move that got Frankie to the top five.

7 Level Six Blindside

Season 20

Big Brother 20 was the season that brought the game back to its roots. The landmark season featured a great cast who were eager to play, unlike some of the seasons that came just before. The dominating alliance in the game was called Level Six. Comprised of Angela Rummans, Brett Robinson, Kaycee Clark, Rachel Swindler, Tyler Crisppen, and Winston Hines, they were a group that didn't always need to win competitions when you could manipulate the other players. Their social game paired with knowing when to win led them to great success.

The other alliance known as The Hive, formerly known as FOUTTE, was almost comically bad. While Level Six had only won two HoHs up to this point, they had orchestrated five blindsides. Even when they lost a member, they still battled back and continued to find their footing. In the end, they managed to have three out of four key members make it to the final four. They are considered one of the best alliances in the game for just how well they worked as a team.

6 Jeff Uses Coup d'état

Season 11

Every so often, Big Brother allows America to influence the game. Through public votes, America can vote to give players an advantage in the game that could truly shake everything up. During Big Brother 11, America had a lot of power in their hands. Viewers were given the chance to give one player the Coup d'état. With this power, it allowed the holder to remove up to two nominees from the nomination block and replace them with two other houseguest, except the Head of Household and Veto holder.

America's sweethearts during Big Brother 11 were Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd. When it was revealed that America could give them power, they did. Jeff received the Coup d'état, where he had two weeks to utilize it. He used it in week two and all hell broke loose. He upended Chima Simone's Head of Household by removing Russell Kairouz and Lydia Tavera from the block, replacing them with her allies Natalie Martinez and Jessie Godderz, resulting in his eviction. It was a bold move that truly changed the trajectory of the season, allowing Jordan to be victorious.

5 The Cookout Alliance

Season 23

Having a strong alliance on Big Brother can truly be a make or break in the game. Having an alliance that dominates from start to finish takes true talent. Such was the case during Big Brother 23. Created during week one of the season, the alliance was made up of Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather. The goal for their alliance, named The Cookout, was to ensure that the season would have their first black winner ever.

To keep the alliance a secret, each member of the alliance would pair up with another player who was not part of the alliance. This would allow them to have one other person to ensure their safety and guarantee that there would never be two of them together on the block. They had full safety in numbers and no one in the game clued into their alliance. They influenced every eviction and nearly every single nomination, winning ten out of fourteen HoHs and 13 PoVs. In the end, all six members made it to the final six. They are easily the most dominating alliance in the history of Big Brother.

4 Will's Veto Speech

Season 7

Dr. Will Kirby was the second-ever winner of Big Brother, the first in the revamped format. He has been considered as one of the greatest strategic players to ever play the game. When Big Brother returned for their seventh season, it was finally time for an All Stars season. And it was nearly a given that the diabolical Dr. Will would return to play again.

It was only week 3 of the game and Will was already up to his antics. He was up against Chicken George Boswell, who was the Power of Veto holder. When it was time to give his speech as to why he should remain in the house, he did the unthinkable. He spoke to the house as a group where his monologue got some laughs because no one knew where it was heading. He essentially told them all that he hated them all collectively. He then asked to be removed from the game, or he would throw every challenge. Well, they didn't call his bluff. He stayed in the game, created a showmance, and helped his best friend, Mike "Boogie" Malin, win the game.

3 Marcellas Doesn't Use Veto On Himself

Season 3

Marcellas Reynolds is a game changer when it comes to Big Brother. Marcellas Reynolds reminded all future players that if you ever win the Power of Veto: USE IT ON YOURSELF! Big Brother 3 was heading to the end of the season with five players remaining. With only so many options remaining, it was getting quite difficult to lose anybody. It was down to two duos, Jason Guy with Danielle Reyes and Marcellas Reynolds with Amy Crews, with Lisa Donahue in the middle. With Jason as the Head of Household, he nominated Marcellas and Amy.

Marcellas won the week's Power of Veto. He had the opportunity to save himself, as you should. With so much confidence that Amy would be evicted over him, he didn't want to put Jason in that position to put Lisa up, so he decided not to use the PoV. To his shock, Danielle and Jason knew it was a better play to remove Marcellas from the game. After a tie vote, Jason cast the deciding vote to evict Marcellas who then was hit on the hand by Julie Chen Moonves for his foolish play. Marcellas' move is considered one of the worst moves in Big Brother history.

2 Six Finger Plan

Season 5

Backdoor has been one of the most used terms in the history of Big Brother, but before it received that name, it was known as the Six Finger Plan. The concept was first conceived during Big Brother 5. Originally devised by Nakomis Dedmon, with Marvin Latimer getting rare credit, the move allowed an alliance to ensure their target to be evicted after the Power of Veto renominations.

Here's how it broke down. Jase Wirey was the intended target of the week. The Head of Household, Nakomis, nominated Marvin and Diane Henry. This ensured that she, Marvin, and Diane would be playing in the Power of Veto competition. With the target, Jase, not selected to play in the PoV competition, it allowed the Veto holder, Drew Daniel, to remove one of the pawns, Diane, from the block. Nakomis then made Jase the replacement nominee, and he was evicted by a vote of 6-1. This move has forever been replicated and is considered one of the best game hacks ever.

1 Dan's Funeral

Season 14

Big Brother superfans will forever debate who the greatest player of all time is. Always up in the discussion is Dan Gheesling. Having been victorious during Big Brother 10, Dan Gheesling returned to the game during Big Brother 14 as a coach. Whether intended for the coaches to play or not is up for debate, but when he officially entered the game as a player, Dan was a house target.

Dan's game seemed to be coming to an end when he was nominated by Frank Eudy alongside his number one ally, Danielle Murphree. When Frank's ally, Jenn Arroyo, won the Power of Veto, Dan seemed to be toast. But a 24-hour punishment allowed Dan to come up with a masterplan that would not only save himself, but save Danielle. Keeping Danielle in the dark of his plan, Dan gave a shocking house speech by making the Houseguests believe that he wasn't there to take anyone's game away from them and that he and Danielle were no longer aligned. Of course, the latter was not true, but Danielle did not know that. She sobbed. He then managed to convince Frank to blow up his alliance in the process. But like the brilliant mastermind he is, Dan's plan worked out. He was removed from the block, Danielle was not evicted, and they both made it to the final three. It will forever be known as Dan's Funeral, one of the most iconic moments in the show's history.

