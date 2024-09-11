The Power of Veto twist in Big Brother on CBS wasn’t part of the reality competition series until the third season. The golden necklace is earned by a player who competes for the chance to remove themselves or someone else from the block. It’s a great way to shake up the game, meaning that even when the Head of Household nominates two people for eviction, there’s no guarantee that one of them will be going home.

The existence of the Power of Veto has resulted in people pivoting their strategies. Most notably, there’s the backdoor strategy, whereas the real target isn’t put on the block until after the Power of Veto ceremony to ensure their eviction. There have been some shocking Power of Veto competitions, wins, and ceremonies throughout the show’s 26 seasons to date, including one from the most recent season.

10 Matt Saving Himself With The Diamond Veto

Season 12

In the twelfth season of the series, Matt Hoffman won something called the Diamond Power of Veto, an enhanced variation on the special necklace. It gave him not only the power to remove himself from the block, but also to choose who went up in his place. When The Brigade member pulled this powerful piece of jewelry out of his pocket on eviction night, the houseguests were confused and flabbergasted. This is especially since everyone had planned to vote him out. Most angry was HoH Brendon Villegas, who thought he was about to make a big move.

Matt chose to put up Kathy Hillis in his place, and just like that, he was safe for another week. His alliance, The Brigade, went on to become one of the most successful Big Brother alliances, though Matt still ended up being the first one voted out from it.

9 Aaryn Putting Up Judd On Double Eviction Night

Season 15

Big Brother season 15 was arguably the worst season of the show, rife with inappropriate, racist, and bigoted remarks and lots of fights from big personalities who didn’t get along. One bright light was Judd Daugherty, a favorite who fans were rooting for as he played alongside many other unlikable players. When he became the unlikely victim on double eviction night, however, viewers at home couldn’t believe it. They could also hear audible gasps from the live audience when he was named. It was one of the saddest evictions on Big Brother.

Aaryn Gries, one of the biggest Big Brother villains, decided to put Judd on the block as a replacement nominee after the Power of Veto ceremony. What’s more shocking is that she was not only HoH, she also won the PoV herself. Instead of leaving her own nominations the same and sticking with the plan to send home Jessie Kowalski, she decided to use the opportunity to backdoor Judd. Confused and saddened, Judd spent his frantic last moments in the house begging for his life in the game. He was unclear why he was even put up in the first place. Judd ended up coming back into the game thanks to a re-entry competition, but that first eviction was heart-wrenching.

8 Will’s Iconic 'I Hate You All' Speech

Season 7

Only Dr. Will Kirby would be brazen enough to deliver a speech begging everyone to vote him out with the intention of reverse psychology working in his favor. He proceeded to tell the houseguests at the Veto ceremony that he hated them with a passion. “I can’t find an individual to hate ‘cause I hate you all.

There’s no one I hate more than anyone else,” he declared. He then vowed to throw every competition and force everyone in the house to be on slop if they made him stay. He urged George Allen Boswell, who was on the block with him and had won the Veto, to use it on himself. It was one of the most shocking moves on Big Brother. What’s most shocking is that, despite Will’s scathing speech, he was not sent home until later in the game. In fact, he made it to the final four before being evicted.

7 Jennifer Backstabbing Kaysar

Season 6

Kaysar Ridha was a fan favorite player, so when he was brought back in the game from an America’s Vote twist after being evicted, viewers were delighted. The next competition was one that would break records for the show and become one of its most memorable: The Pressure Cooker. Competitors were inside a glass cage where they had to keep their hands on a button. If they removed their hand at any time, they were out.

Kaysar and Jennifer Vasquez lasted 13 hours and 53 minutes, a record that has not yet been bested in any competition since (Cameron Hardin in season 25 came close, lasting 13 hours and 49 minutes in a Pressure Cooker variation). Kaysar seemingly could have gone even longer, but Jennifer cut a deal with him, promising that she would keep him safe and send James Rhine home instead. Once he gave her the win, she put up Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Plencner, assuring Kaysar she planned to backdoor James. Instead, she nominated Kaysar as the replacement at the Veto ceremony, resulting in a lot of confused and angry faces.

6 Tucker Using It On Angela

Season 26

There are already a few uses of the Veto in season 26 that stick out as being shocking, but it all began with fan favorite character Tucker Des Laurier’s decision. Excited to play the game and show off his fearless attitude and confidence in winning competitions, Tucker was up for anything. When his allies were in power, he offered to go on the block as a “pawn,” believing he would be able to win the Veto anyway. He did, but what he did next shocked the house.

Instead of using the Veto to remove himself from the block, he turned around and offered the Veto to his friend Angela Murray to save her, knowing she would go home otherwise. Everyone’s jaws dropped and Angela began to cry, unaware he was going to do it. Later, Leah Peters did the same thing to save Angela once again. In both cases, the house was left wondering how yet another attempt to get Angela out failed miserably because of a surprise Veto use.

5 Frankie Winning A Two-Person Competition Solo

Season 16

Frankie Grande went into the game hiding his true identity as pop star Ariana Grande’s brother. He started to lose favor when allies felt he was talking behind their backs and aligning with too many people. His former ally, Caleb Reynolds, asked to be nominated alongside Frankie to force his eviction.

The competition was technically a Battle of the Block competition, part of that season’s twist. But it functioned similarly to the Veto, except houseguests played in pairs. Despite it being a two-person challenge, Caleb opted to sit on the sidelines, forcing Frankie to play on his own, which everyone believed would ensure his demise. However, Frankie won anyway, much to the house’s disbelief. In the OTEV Veto competition that followed, Christine Brecht as HoH decided to put up Nicole Franzel as a replacement instead of Frankie, and he lived another day.

4 Cody Trying To Put Up Paul

Season 19

Cody Nickson got off to a rough start in the game. Others in the house immediately pegging him as a threat and someone they disliked. He rarely smiled, focused entirely on Jessica Graf, for whom he fell hard, and seemed disinterested in making friends or socializing. When he won the first Head of Household, it put him in an even worse position. Not only did he have to be first to pick people to nominate, he had to nominate more people when a twist nullified those initial nominations.

When it came to the Veto, things got really tense. Cody was adamant about getting Paul Abrahamian out, so much so that he threw the Veto to Alex Ow so she could remove herself from the block, and he could put up his sworn enemy. Little did he know that Paul had a secret power that saved him from not just the first eviction, but the first three. While Cody thought he was about to make a game-changing move right at the start, it backfired. He then had to nominate yet another person, resulting in Cody making enemies of almost half the house before the first week had even elapsed. It wasn’t a good start to what turned out to be one of the worst seasons of Big Brother.

3 Dan Betraying Ollie

Season 10

It’s interesting that despite Dan Gheesling’s true colors showing on season 10 when he first played (and won) in the best season of Big Brother to date, he was still able to pull off moves like this again in season 14 when he returned. When he and Bryan Ollie were the last two left in an endurance competition, Dan tried to strike a deal with Ollie. He wanted him to drop, and he promised him safety. Ollie thought he was in a position to bargain, so he asked that Dan not only keep him safe but also his friend Michelle Costa. He also demanded that he be able to pick the nominees for Dan. Effectively, Ollie wanted to be Head of Household while Dan was just a figurehead. Dan told Ollie what he wanted to hear just to get him to leave the competition and it worked.

The jaw-dropping moment came during the Veto ceremony to follow. Dan proceeded to tell Ollie that he should be more careful when he gambles with someone else’s life in the game, and he put Michelle up on the block. Not surprisingly, this move led to chaos and fights for the next week to follow.

2 Dan Getting Danielle To Use It On Him

Season 14

Dan Gheesling was a master manipulator in the game, which is why he made it to the final two twice. On season 14, the same season that featured the iconic Dan’s Funeral moment, Dan’s ally Danielle Murphree won the Power of Veto. It was the final four, so a win was crucial. Danielle, ever faithful to Dan and believing he genuinely wanted to help her and that she could trust him, listened to him and used the Veto to take him off the block.

Once she did, Dan stabbed Danielle in the back and, orchestrated her other ally Shane Meaney going on the block in his place. Shane was then voted out of the game and Danielle was furious that she fell for Dan’s ruse. The move happened near the end of the game, with the moment occurring so quickly, making for one of the most shocking Veto moments. Danielle was frozen, jaw agape as she realized what she had just done, and what was done to her.

1 Marcellas Not Using The Veto On Himself

Season 3

Admittedly, it was the first time that the Veto was introduced, so players were still learning how it worked. Today, it’s a no-brainer for a player to use the Veto on themselves should they win it while on the block. Marcellas Reynolds, however, had other plans. In fact, he seemingly had no plans. After winning the Power of Veto while he was up for eviction, he decided not to remove himself from the block. His thinking was that he would help HoH Jason Guy by not forcing him to have to name another nominee.

This completely backfired on Marcellas in the worst way. While everyone was shocked at his decision, they previously decided to vote out the other person anyway. But not everyone was on the same page. When the vote came out as a tie, Jason had to break it. He opted to vote out Marcellas, making Marcellas one of the worst players in Big Brother history and his failure to use the Veto one of the worst moves ever in Big Brother.

