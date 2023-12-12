The Big Picture Cameron Hardin was the first target and player eliminated in the premiere of Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Cameron was targeted because he was considered the "newbie" and had no previous relationships or alliances in the game.

Frankie Grande ultimately decided to nominate Cameron for elimination based on discussions and the perception that he was a strong competitor.

During the two-hour premiere of Big Brother Reindeer Games, Cameron Hardin was not only the first target but also the first player to be eliminated from the game. Cameron, along with eight other former Big Brother players, returned to the famous house for a brand new, holiday rendition of the hit reality show. The spin-off show will air for just two weeks leading up to Christmas. During the first announcement for the new show, Julie explained that the cast would be made up of nine Big Brother legends, one of whom had just finished competing in season 25. Cameron was not only named America's Favorite Player, but he was also the lucky player from the most recent season to get chosen to return to the house just a few short weeks later.

As it turns out, Cameron being so fresh to the Big Brother family was a disadvantage to him. The Big Brother game has always been a strategic one, and Cameron himself played dirty during his season. He learned the hard way that no one is exempt from facing the game's consequences.

Nearly Every Player Targeted Cameron In 'Big Brother Reindeer Games'

Although the Big Brother game is fresher in Cameron's head than any other Big Brother Reindeer Games player, he was ultimately the first player sent packing during the premiere episode. Because it is a brand-new spin-off show, the competition is a little different from a usual season of Big Brother. Instead of the typical format of a Head of Household competition, nomination ceremony, Power of Veto competition, and an ultimate vote to evict throughout one week, each episode consists of three separate competitions leading up to an elimination. During the first two competitions, one player wins safety for the day while also earning the power to nominate two players to compete in Santa's Showdown. Those two players then compete for safety, ultimately sending the loser home. Unfortunately, this was the case for Cameron.

Cameron was the biggest target throughout the entire duration of the first episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games. For the other Big Brother legends, this was simply an easy game move. Cameron was considered the "newbie" of the cast. The rest of the players have been in the Big Brother world for quite some time. Some are winners. Some have played the game many times. Some have even made history on the show. Cameron, on the other hand, is still recovering from his first time competing on the treacherous show.

Being the newbie of the season, Cameron had no pre-formed bonds or relationships with any of the other players. It was his first time meeting these players he had idolized for many years. Because he did not have any previous relationships going into the game, it was harder for him to quickly form alliances. Nearly all the other Big Brother legends knew at least one other player in the game. Therefore, they were quickly able to find people to work with. Cameron, on the other hand, was still trying to get to know everyone before he was quickly sent packing. Since Cameron had not yet formed any allies in the game, it was easy for the other players to want him out first. By targeting Cameron in the first episode, no one got blood on their hands. Nearly everyone agreed that Cameron should be the first to be eliminated from the game. By silently working together to sabotage Cameron in the second competition before ultimately nominating him to compete in the Santa Showdown, the other eight players were making the easiest game move they could.

Although it was agreed that Cameron was the first target, it was not the other players' decision who ultimately got sent home. After Frankie Grande won the second competition of the night and safety, he was sent to "Santa's Office", the former Head of Household room, to have one-on-one discussions. Through these conversations, Frankie gathered information to help him decide which two players he wanted to send into the Santa Showdown. He ultimately decided on Cameron along with season 23 winner Xavier Prather. While Frankie reasoned that Cameron and Xavier were the only ones who targeted him during the second competition, nearly every player suggested that Frankie should nominate Cameron, as they all saw him as a strong competitor. Cameron and Xavier then went on to compete in Santa's Showdown, during which they took on a grueling holiday-themed puzzle. Although they both put in their best effort, Xavier ultimately completed the puzzle before Cameron, which led to the first elimination of the spin-off show.

From watching him compete on the most recent season of Big Brother, there is no doubt that Cameron is a strong player. He was simply dealt the unfortunate hand of being the newbie of a group of Big Brother legends. Additionally, Cameron could have been experiencing some burnout still from competing on the show so recently. Now that Cameron is out of the game, there are no more easy moves left. The legends will have to start getting blood on their hands if they want to make it to the finale for a chance at winning $100k.

Another houseguest will soon follow Cameron out the front door as the second episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games premieres tonight, Tuesday, December 12 at 9 pm EST on CBS. Previous episodes of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+.

