Every season of Big Brother gets a theme and the house changes to suit it. To celebrate the festive holidays, the show is broadcasting a spin-off Big Brother: Reindeer Games, which will be available on CBS and Paramount+. Former houseguests will compete in Christmas-themed challenges to try and eliminate each other and claim the grand prize of $100,000. The season will include six episodes, which will air over two weeks.

Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother 23 are returning as hosts, or rather “Magical Elves”. Tiffany has kept in touch with The Cookout and speak with them in podcasts about the new seasons of the show. Derek is dating Claire Rehfuss, the pair met in July 2021 while housemates on Big Brother in season 23. They would later sign up together for the reality show The Amazing Race, where they ended up winning and claiming the one million dollar prize. Lastly, Jordan Lloyd from Big Brother 11 and 13 is the third Magical Elf. She's married to Jeff Schroeder and they have two kids. But what will the show look like? We have the details about Santa's Lodge.

The Big Brother House Guests are Welcome Into a Magical Santa's Lodge

The Big Brother house is now called "Santa's Lodge" for the special, according to CBS. The entryway of the house is decorated with flying reindeer, gold-wrapped presents, and a red flannel rug. The living room has a Christmas tree with red, silver, and gold ornaments and wreaths, and the windows are lined with more ornaments and greenery. There is even a little fireplace and a white piano below the TV.

The kitchen is called, "Mrs. Claus Bakery." The cabinets look like they're made of wood with red and green wallpaper. There are gingerbread men on the counters. The walls are decorated with peppermints, wrapped candy, and snowmen. A "candy cane forest" is under the staircase and around the doors to the backyard. Gone is the kitchen island and big round table. The houseguests can eat in a cozy red booth. Gingerbread houses are above it on shelves. There are two round white tables with stools. Hopefully, the cast will have sweets to eat instead of slop.

The Head of Household room is now "Santa's Office." The warm room has dark wood, red, and green decor. There is a large desk and chair for the HoH. It looks like the HoH robe has been replaced with a Santa Claus hat and robe. The bathroom is now the Snow Globe Room and the front bedroom is the Cocoa Room. House guests will go to Santa's Workshop, Santa's Village, and The Candy Cane Forest for challenges.

The nine houseguest that will be entering Big Brother: Reindeer Games, as confirmed by CBS, are former Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Taylor Hale, Josh Martinez, and Xavier Prather. In addition, BB fan-favorites Britney Haynes, Cameron Hardin, Frankie Grande and Danielle Reyes complete the list.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games will premiere on CBS Dec. 11. The special will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

