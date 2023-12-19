The Big Picture Danielle Reyes refused to hug Britney Haynes after being eliminated in Santa's Showdown.

Taylor Hale revealed on social media that Danielle was angry and pulled away during the cast's goodbye hugs.

Danielle's exit conflicted with her supposed alliance as she planned to be carried by Xavier to take out other players.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games brings back legends on the reality show to compete in a much shorter version of the game. The houseguests compete in Christmas-themed challenges and one person is eliminated from the game by losing in Santa's Showdown. The final four will then compete for the $100,000 prize in the Reindeer Games.

Danielle Reyes was last seen in Big Brother 7. The grandmother made it clear in the premiere that she would play a villain once again with very little loyalty. More cast members are known as villains, so there was bound to be drama. But did the edited show refuse to show it? We don't have live feeds like in the original Big Brother. But cast members like Taylor Hale are revealing on social media what we missed.

The Ladies of 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' Agreed To Protect Each Other

Episode 3 of the Christmas special showed Xavier Prather and Danielle talking after Cody Calafiore left. Britney Haynes noticed they were becoming close and talking about it with Nicole Franzel. "I'm worried," Nicole said in the diary room. "The girls are supposed to be working together. I think that she could use Xavier to take out me and Britney." Britney said she didn't trust Danielle, and that she was the mastermind behind Xavier.

So it's not shocking that when Britney had a shot in Santa's Showdown to pick someone to solve a hamster wheel maze with the least time on the clock...she chose Danielle. The Big Brother 3 runner-up lost and was therefore sent home. Multiple houseguests cried, including Danielle and Britney. "I wish I didn't have to send anybody home," Britney said in her diary room. "Like I hate that I did that." Fans watched Britney say, "I'm sorry, baby" to Danielle and hugged her. Danielle didn't look happy at all and didn't look at her. The episode showed the legend open a gift, and it was $5,000. Everyone cheered.

Danielle Refuses to Hug Britney on 'Big Brother Reindeer Games'

But according to Taylor, Danielle's exit from Santa's Lodge wasn't so merry. "So Danielle takes the $5k, closes it, and she's about to walk out and do her goodbye," the Big Brother 24 winner said in a live stream. "So we all go to hug her. Oh my god, I can not believe they didn't show this. We all go to hug her. We're hugging her. We're giving her love. We're having a good time. Britney goes to hug Danielle. Danielle goes uh!" Taylor leaned away. Tiffany Mitchell sat next to Taylor. "Real one," she added. "She pulled back and said, 'Nah, I'm pissed. I'm so pissed,'" Taylor claimed. The pageant queen clarified Danielle gave a side hug to Britney when she first returned from the competition. But this unseen interaction was when the cast hugged Danielle by the Christmas tree.

Danielle was planning to be carried by Xavier. "My thought process is Frankie [Grande] and Cody were a pair," she told him at the beginning of the episode. "I need you to take them out. You were my warrior to go in." That conflicted with her other supposed alliance. "The ladies have an understanding that we are going to protect each other," Danielle said in the diary room. "But let's just face it. I'm not known to be a challenge beast, so I need Xavier because he's looking out for me and great in challenges."

This means Nicole, Frankie, Taylor, Britney, Xavier, and Josh Martinez remain in the game. Britney, Frankie, and Nicole are working together. Xavier admitted he feels like he's on his own but technically has an alliance with Josh and Taylor. The next two episodes will show two more people going home, and the finale will reveal a winner.

The finale of Big Brother Reindeer Games will air on Thursday, December 21, 2023, on CBS. Past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+.

