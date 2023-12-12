The Big Picture Big Brother: Reindeer Games features former contestants competing in Christmas-themed tasks for a chance to win $100,000.

Strong relationships and strategic gameplay are important in the new game, giving experienced players an advantage.

Danielle Reyes and Nicole Franzel, both Big Brother legends, are proving to be tough competitors in the house despite not being seen as major threats.

Big Brother legends and a new houseguest returned for the holiday spin-off over six episodes. Big Brother: Reindeer Games will see nine former contestants competing and eliminating each other in the hope of getting into the final day of Reindeer Games. The winner will receive $100,000 and will be remembered as the first to win this festive series. The show is more focused on competition, which seems to be an advantage for more physical players. The first episode revealed the tasks are all Christmas-themed.

Relationships and strategy are also a part of the new game. So the houseguests who are newer to the franchise, or were on separate seasons are at a disadvantage. Fans had strong reactions to Danielle Reyes and Nicole Franzel being part of the cast. They might not be seen as competition threats, but they shouldn't be underestimated. They are proving they could be a real challenge to the other players.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-MA Seasons 25 Studio CBS Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel

Who is Danielle Reyes of Big Brother 3?

Image via CBS

Danielle first appeared on Big Brother 3 in 2002. She was known to speak her mind in diary rooms about the other houseguests. Danielle was a strong strategist focused on winning. Her closest ally was Jason Guy. They made it to the end and the jury voted for Jason, and felt wronged by Danielle. She later returned for Big Brother 7 and made it onto the jury.

Related Why Cameron Was An Easy First Target On 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' During the first episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games, Cameron Hardin was targeted by the other eight Big Brother legends, creating an easy game move

Daniellle, a grandmother to five, is beloved by the Big Brother fandom. Her diary rooms in the first episode of Reindeer Games proved that she's the same fierce strategist. "But when it comes to playing games, I'd rather be the villain," she proudly said in the diary room. Taylor Hale, Josh Martinez, and Xavier Prather approached Danielle about working with her. "Dude she's like an untouchable," Josh said. "Whoever touches Dani, they're gonna deal with me." The Big Brother 19 winner is the biggest man in the house, and Xavier is behind him, so that's a huge advantage for the legend.

"I'll let ya'll know if you're in jeopardy," Danielle told them. "Please extend me the same courtesy." But that gesture might be completely empty. "I'm telling Josh, Xavier, and Taylor, 'I got your back. I got you,'" she said in the diary room. "But that's a lie. I look at them as big threats because they're champions. I got you as long as it benefits my game. But I will cut you loose in a hot second." Taylor, Josh, and Xavier all won their seasons. So it's not the easiest route for Danielle to win if all four make it into the Reindeer Games. She might have their loyalty out of respect.

However, it would be silly not to acknowledge that it benefits them to take a player who never won and is the eldest in the house to the end. Danielle is dangerous because she is wise, has one of the best reputations in the house, and her threat level isn't the highest. She's not the only one who can slip under the radar.

Nicole Franzel Is Back to Her Old Tricks In Reindeer Games

Image via CBS

Nicole first appeared on Big Brother 16 with Cody Calafiore and Frankie Grande. She made it to the jury, then returned for Big Brother 18 and won against Paul Abrahamian. She worked with Cody's brother Paulie at that time. Lastly, she returned for Big Brother 22 with Cody, who cut her out of the final two. Nicole is known for crying and being in conflict with other houseguests. She can usually get sympathy, which lowers her threat level. Then she turns on the houseguests who she claims did her wrong.

We see this strategy in the premiere of Reindeer Games. Nicole claimed she hasn't spoken to Cody since Big Brother 22. However, the minute Frankie protected Cody, she made sure to join their strategic conversation to make sure she wasn't in danger of going home. Nicole also claimed she used to be close with Britney Haynes. Britney talked about her on social media negatively during Big Brother 22. Nicole accused her of telling other people about their private conversations and that was shared publicly.

They later had a heart-to-heart about the conversation and Nicole claimed they could move past it. "You hurt my feelings a lot because you were like one of my best friends," Nicole told her. "And I don't want to think about it because I'll cry." Britney didn't say they were best friends, but described them as "pretty close." We don't see Britney saying she's sorry. "I know you're sorry," Nicole said instead. This conversation could've been to clear the air and give them some time before targeting each other. It wouldn't be surprising that the first minute Nicole gets the chance to target Britney or Cody, then she'll make her move.

Nicole is very good at this game, making it into the finale twice. Her threat level should be very high, and yet she always manages her threat level with other people. It doesn't hurt that Cameron Hardin was a major target for his competition wins in the recent season, and he didn't have connections with the cast. Xavier Prather is also on people's radar because of his potential in the game. However, Taylor wants to use him as her weapon. Cameron was the first eliminated, and it looks like Nicole has more time with Xavier in the house.

She also has the added advantage that she has a connection with Cody and Frankie from Big Brother 16. Frankie's first win kept them both safe, showing they might make it further in the game. Danielle will probably have a different strategy since she told Britney that the comp beasts have to go. "The way I see it the best people to target are all these alpha males," Danielle said in the diary room. "No friends in this game. There can only be one winner." It'll be interesting to see which person's strategy will win out. But from the start, it looks like Danielle and Nicole are the tough competitors in the house.

Big Brother Reindeer Games airs on Dec. 12 at 8 PM EST. on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch On Paramount+