Each episode consists of three competitions: a mental challenge for the "Naughty and Nice" power, a physical "Jingle Bell Brawl," and a final showdown.

The losers of Santa's Showdown are sent "Ho-Ho Home," making it an intense and stressful game for the Big Brother legends.

Big Brother Reindeer Games premiered on Monday, December 11, 2023, but the show is much different than what Big Brother fans are typically used to. The show is a holiday-themed spin-off of the hit reality show. This is the first time Big Brother has ever done a spin-off show like this.

When longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves announced the brand-new spin-off show at the conclusion of season 25, she hinted that the game would be much different than a usual season of the show. Although nearly every season of Big Brother has some type of twist that shakes up the game, the overall format of the show typically remains the same. With every brand-new season of Big Brother, fans can typically expect the same weekly schedule.

Usually, a week inside the Big Brother house starts with the houseguests first competing for the week's power in the Head of Household competition. This person then has the responsibility of naming two nominees for eviction. After a few days of strategizing, the Head of Household along with the nominees and three additional houseguests, chosen by random draw, play in the Power of Veto competition. The winner of this competition not only wins safety for the week but also earns the power to take one of the two nominees off of the block. The next day, the Power of Veto ceremony is held, during which the winner shares their decision on whether they will be using their power or not. If they do use their power, the Head of Household is forced to name a replacement nominee. Then, finally, on Thursday, the houseguests vote for which houseguest they want to evict from the game during the weekly live episode. But the holiday version switches things up.

'Big Brother Reindeer Games' Is An Entirely New Game

Although Big Brother Reindeer Games is made up of a cast of Big Brother legends, they are not playing the same game many of these players once won. With a cast of nine Big Brother legends and it being such a shortened season, one player is at the end of every episode. Unlike a typical season of the show, this player is not voted out by the other houseguests. Instead, they have to compete for their safety in the game.

Each episode consists of three brand-new competitions. One of Santa's three elves, who are all also past Big Brother players, arrives at the house to host the series of games. The first competition takes place throughout the Big Brother house and is mainly some type of mental competition. Clues are scattered throughout the house to help the players solve a Christmas-themed riddle. When they think they know the correct answer, the players ring a bell, allowing them access to the Diary Room to share their answer. The player who rings in with the correct answer first wins the competition.

In this round, the players are competing for the "Naughty and Nice" power. By winning this first competition, the player is automatically put on Santa's nice list, meaning they will later earn an advantage in the second competition of the day. Additionally, this player is also assigned the tricky task of putting another houseguest on Santa's naughty list. In doing so, they are hand-picking which player they want to give a disadvantage to in the second competition.

Following the Naughty or Nice competition, the players head to either the backyard or a different soundstage to compete in the second competition of the day. This competition is entitled "Jingle Bell Brawl." During the Jingle Bell Brawl, the winner of the Naughty or Nice challenge gets to use their game advantage while the player they put on the naughty list must face their disadvantage. This competition is more physical than the first of the day. It can also differ between episodes, as sometimes the players will compete individually, while other times they will play the Jingle Bell Brawl in either teams or duos.

The power at stake in this competition is somewhat equivalent to that of the Head of Household in a typical season of Big Brother. The winner not only wins safety for the day but is also assigned the grueling task of picking two players to send into "Santa's Showdown," where they will ultimately fight for safety. This power does change a little when the players are competing in groups for the Jingle Bell Brawl. As seen in the second episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games, when a group wins the Jingle Bell Brawl, the entire team is safe. They also have the opportunity to choose one player from the losing team to gift safety to. Then, the remaining players on the losing team, which was three players during Tuesday night's episode, all compete in Santa's Showdown.

Following the Jingle Bell Brawl, the players are given some downtime to strategize and talk about the game. The space where the Head of Household room typically is has been converted into Santa's Office. The winner of the Jingle Bell Brawl uses this room to have one-on-one conversations with the other players as they prepare to make their big game decisions. They later all meet in the living room, where the winner announces their final decision. The players that will be competing in Santa's Showdown are determined at this time.

Santa's Showdown is the last competition of each episode. Santa's Showdown makes up for the absence of houseguests voting to evict one of the two nominees. Only the two pre-determined players compete in this final game of the day. Santa's Showdown is a combination of both a physical and a mental competition. The losing player of Santa's Showdown is sent "Ho-Ho Home," and is no longer in the competition. When more than two players are competing in Santa's Showdown, as there was in the second episode, the player that comes in last place is the loser and ultimately sent home.

All the Big Brother legends that are competing in Big Brother Reindeer Games have joked that when production called them regarding the new show, they pitched it as a lighthearted holiday game. Now that they are back in the Big Brother house, they are quickly realizing that Big Brother Reindeer Games is just as stressful as any other season of Big Brother.

New episodes of Big Brother Reindeer Games will air every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday for the next two weeks. Past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+.

