A show can't persist for more than two decades without adapting to an evolving audience. Since it first aired in 2000, CBS' Big Brother has become a mainstay of network television, a show that gives viewers an intimate, 24/7 view into the complicated social dynamics of a group fighting for a large cash prize. This series has shaped the landscape of television forever, an iconic show whose impact will be studied for years. Big Brother has a tremendous effect on cultural conversations today, but for many, it has grown quite stale. From predictable and infuriating storylines to unfair treatment of its competitors, Big Brother in many ways has failed to entertain its existing viewers and draw in new ones. Coming off of its 25th season's finale, which many found lackluster, the franchise announced the release of its latest spin-off: Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

This six-episode competition would bring back previous players to compete in a holiday-themed series of challenges for an ultimate prize of $100,000. While many feared it would be another disappointing installment, audiences were shocked to see not only which fan-favorite players would return but also how the dynamics, competitions, and topics showcased spoke to what made the show so good in the first place. At a pivotal point in its history, Big Brother: Reindeer Games offers the franchise a revitalization that, if learned from, will set it up to grow only better in years to come.

'Big Brother' Icons of the Then and Now Collide in 'Reindeer Games'

Big Brother's hundreds of competitors have offered audiences a wide range of personalities, backgrounds, and play-styles to admire and want to watch more of. While the popularity of these stars may rise and fall with each new season, certain ones have always stuck with audiences as true symbols of the show and the different aspects that have attracted so many. Reindeer Games makes the immensely smart decision of grounding itself not only in its festive theme but in the players brought back to play, highlighting the significance they've had within the series. It gives each of the houseguests thanks for how they progressed the show further and, in spotlighting them now, reminds the audience of just how capable Big Brother is in bringing individuals like these to the TV screens.

The true genius of this casting resides in drawing not only from recent batches of well-known players but also the wealth of icons Big Brother has accumulated over its long history. From Taylor Hale (Big Brother 24 Winner), whose winning game made history for several reasons (just one being she was first Black woman to win), to Britney Hanes (Big Brother 12 and 14) whose biting wit made her a fan favorite more than a decade ago, Reindeer Games is flushed with gratitude for those who improved the series during their tenures. Along with this, by featuring people from across its history, the spin-off provides an easy lesson into its past that builds on the nostalgia of watchers who remembered just what a gem the show was during its early years. This makes the entire experience an enjoyable watch while granting viewers a refresher on Big Brother, the gameplay that made it so unique, the fun moments that put it on the map, and the players who defined what it was and what it could become.

When Competitions Are Fair, Anyone Can Win

As with most reality competitions, Big Brother's episodes feature various competitions that grant their winners some sort of advantage in the game. Ranging from immunity to having control over who is eligible to be booted from the house. This has always existed, but fans have begun to call out an issue that's become more and more apparent: just how unfair many of these competitions are. While some shows do feature aspects like puzzles that technically everyone should be able to win, it's unfortunate how often they champion strength and speed over any other trait. It's great that the show casts people of different body types and abilities, but when the rules favor a certain level of strength, it makes these competitions not only unfair to those not as strong, but also, very predictable and boring to watch.

Reindeer Games' competitions combine the joy of the Christmas season with the pleasure of actually accounting for everyone's talents. There are more than ten played out over the limited series' duration and while some do have physical elements, almost all prioritize mental versatility over physical fortitude. The ones that did make strength a factor accounted for the differing levels in its participants. This shift from the usual imbalanced challenges not only allows every character to shine, it answers a frustration that so many viewers have had over what can be done to make the show truly equitable for all. Pair this with the surprising amount of strategy this cast was able to maneuver through in only a handful of days, and you're presented with gameplay that doesn't serve one person over another just because of their physical ability, allowing all the chance to succeed. This, in turn, offers audiences a much more complex story to invest themselves in, one that truly gives everyone the chance to be its hero.

'Reindeer Games' Is a Christmas Tale For the Ages

All reality shows may have a story in mind for their season but, ultimately, must work with the plots granted to them by their competitors (barring any producer meddling). Whether it be Big Brother, Survivor, or any other iconic series, their power lies within taking the given content and transforming it into a story that people either enjoy watching or love to hate. By not only bringing in amazing people to compete but ensuring they all have a chance to win, Big Brother: Reindeer Games has ensured itself an endearing and bombastic story.

This is proven because, spoiler alert, this spin-off's winner is returnee Nicole Franzel (Big Brother 16, 22 and winner of 18) whose persistent kindness and self-deprecation set her up as an underdog anyone can root for early on in the spin-off. She makes the top two with Taylor Hale, both women thriving despite constant stress over the men they were competing against beating them at the physical competitions they expected the festive competition to have in store.

Yet in a setting where, because of its equal games, physical prowess didn't give anyone a huge advantage, both were able to fight fiercely for their spot at the top and beat out the other six players. And with Nicole's win offering a cathartic climax to her story of constantly doubting her abilities and comparing herself negatively to those around her, this Christmas tale offers viewers a heartwarming example of unexpected triumph. None of this may have been planned, but because Reindeer Games made the effort to be fun and accessible for all, it gained a story that has proven to increase not only ratings but the love of audiences watching.

It's unfortunate how often shows have gone on for decades to conjure up strange concepts in the hopes of revitalizing viewership. From themed seasons to absurd twists, shows like Big Brother too often focus on adding something new rather than improving what they already have. With Reindeer Games, the series not only brings back the elements and characters audiences love but offers an exciting new look at where the show could go. It is an exceptional entry point for new audiences and showcases the people and games that gained its popularity so many years ago - all while rejuvenating its content for an audience that, in many cases, has grown frustrated with the show's notable flaws. With its popularity and astounding story told, Reindeer Games signals a new high for a famous franchise that hopefully models what the show will look like in years to come.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

