The Big Picture Big Brother: Reindeer Games is a Christmas special with unpredictable gameplay and returning legends.

Taylor Hale made an alliance but betrayed Josh Martinez, who praised her gameplay.

Taylor may be in danger in episode 5 as she is not aligned with Nicole and Britney.

Houseguests usually don't know what each other is fully doing until they watch an episode of Big Brother. That's because they have to scheme against each other on the show to win the big prize. The diary room is the one place where the players are usually honest about their plans away from the other houseguests. That is no different on Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

The Christmas special has six episodes that air over two weeks leading up to the finale on December 21. Big Brother legends returned to play to win $100,000. The format is unpredictable and multiple houseguests have never played with each other. Taylor Hale, who won Big Brother 24, returned and quickly made an alliance. Josh Martinez recently reacted to episode 4, which made it clear Taylor had more allies in the game.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-MA Seasons 25 Studio CBS

Josh Martinez Is proud of Taylor Hale's 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' Strategy

Image via CBS

The season started with Josh, Taylor, Xavier Prather, and Danielle Reyes agreeing to work together. It was a formidable-looking group since Josh, Taylor, and Xavier won their season. Danielle is also known as a legend for her strategy. But everyone wasn't planning to be loyal to this alliance. Danielle said she likes playing like a villain and would go against them if necessary. Taylor had the hidden motive of wanting to use Xavier as her "weapon" to take out the other challenge threats. She also agreed with the other women to not target each other.

Episode 4 picked up after Danielle was eliminated. Frankie Grande chose to partner with Taylor, so she couldn't target him. They won the puzzle challenge and each had to pick one person from the losing teams to go into Santa's Showdown. Frankie chose between Josh and Britney Haynes. Taylor chose between Xavier and Nicole Franzel. Finally, Taylor had to show her cards. She chose Nicole, while Frankie chose Josh. Nicole and Josh did an endurance challenge, holding onto swinging candy canes. They lasted over an hour and flew off at the same time. Josh lost because he hit the ground first. Josh, Taylor, and Joseph Abdin watched the episode together. Taylor and Josh then went on Instagram Live.

"Guys, I just realized Taylor was aligned with the whole house watching the episode with her," Josh said. "Watching it back with her, I was like, 'God damn you bamboozled me.'" Taylor apologized for betraying him but then questioned if she really betrayed him. After all, Frankie was the one who picked him for Santa's Showdown. "I'm proud of the game you played because you played one of the -- you and Frankie played the best games of the house," he said. "I didn't realize it until I left." They acknowledged how well Nicole performed in the challenge. "Shout out to f--king Nicole," he said. "I'm so proud of her. Nicole, we are big fans on this side. I love you and if I had to go out to anybody I'm happy it was you."

Taylor might be in danger for the first time in episode 5. It's now clear she isn't aligned with Nicole and Britney, who are close to Frankie. Frankie is the biggest threat since he has won the most competitions. There is one more elimination before the Reindeer Games tournament. Taylor, Xavier, Frankie, Britney, and Nicole are the five remaining people in the game.

The finale of Big Brother Reindeer Games will air on Thursday, December 21, 2023, on CBS. Past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+.

Watch On Paramount+