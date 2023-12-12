The Big Picture The premiere episode of Big Brother: Reindeer Games introduced the spin-off and its rules for helping to fix problems in the North Pole.

Houseguests on the Christmas special face physical competitions, with Nicole Franzel sharing a photo of her bruised legs.

Cody, a returning houseguest, falls head-first during a competition, and Frankie wins to eliminate Cameron from the game.

The premiere episode of Big Brother: Reindeer Games explained the rules of the spin-off. Santa Claus told the returning houseguests that Christmas is in danger of being canceled. Any time there are problems in the North Pole, they'll compete to help fix them. Someone will be eliminated every episode. In the end, four houseguests will compete in the "annual" Reindeer Games, which is a tournament. The winner will receive $100,000.

The houseguests sometimes have to compete in very physical competitions like on Big Brother. Fans of the original CBS reality show have seen houseguests get injured, and it looks like the Christmas special is no different. Nicole Franzel is back for the fourth time. She teased how hard the competition is on the body with a scary photo.

Nicole Franzel Shows Bruise From Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Nicole appeared on Big Brother 16 with Frankie Grande and Cody Calafiore and placed seventh. She returned for Big Brother 18 and won against Paul Abrahamian. Cody's brother, Paulie, was one of her close allies. The last time fans saw her was for Big Brother 22, where she worked with Cody. In the end, he cut her and won the season. She placed third.

The mother posted an Instagram picture of her bruised legs. "Working at the North Pole was NO FREAKIN’ JOKE!!!!! My first morning home in 2 weeks—watch The Reindeer Games TONIGHT on CBS!!" she captioned the picture. Taylor Hale commented, "I’d post the pics of my bruises but I’d have to start an only fans for that." Her feet are also visible and part of the cast commented on that. "Feet for FREE!? She’s in the giving spirit," Derek Xiao, who will be one of Santa's helpers this season wrote. "Babe you missed the memo- feet are sold separately," Britney Haynes added.

The first competition of the special showed houseguests crossing a beam to mailboxes assigned to each competitor. They put an envelope into the mailbox of who they want to eliminate. Houseguests have to rush to empty their boxes as well. The first one to finish wins the game.

Houseguests saw Cody as a threat, and he knew he'd have to work hard to stay. There was a moment he lost his balance on the beam and fell head-first. "That's gotta hurt," Jordan Lloyd, who hosted the competition, said from the sidelines. "I heard Cody crash, and I'm not upset about it because--," Nicole said in the diary room then laughed. "That's so mean. Oh, shoot, Nicole, Nicole Nicole." Nicole said she hadn't spoken to Cody since Big Brother 22 because she was mad at him for not choosing her. Taylor tweeted about the accident. "I love that they’re showing Cody’s wipeout - we wouldn’t shut up about it after the challenge," she revealed.

In the end, Frankie won and picked Xavier Prather and Cameron Hardin to compete in Santa's Showdown. The loser leaves. Xavier and Cameron had to put together a Christmas sweater puzzle with over 50 pieces. Xavier finished first and eliminated Cameron.

A new episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games airs on Dec. 12 at 8 PM EST. Past episodes of Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+.

