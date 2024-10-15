Last year, Big Brother fans were surprised by a new version of the show. Big Brother: Reindeer Games brought legends of the game back to compete in a series of Christmas-themed competitions to win $100,000. The houseguests created alliances like the original CBS show, but they didn't have to stay in the house and have the live feeds watching them. The special season had six episodes that aired in December leading up to Christmas.

Big Brother 26 lasted 90 days into October. The houseguests are back in the real world learning about all the things they missed while away. But some fans wonder if we'll get a second season of the holiday special this season. Houseguests from the first season gave an answer.

Taylor Hale and Xavier Prather Tweet About ‘Big Brother: Reindeer Games’ Season 2

Close

Sadly, it appears we won't see Big Brother houseguests dressed up like Santa or elves this season. Big Brother 24 winner, Xavier Prather competed last season and placed third with Frankie Grande. He tweeted sad face emojis, broken heart emoji, Black santa emoji, a reindeer emoji, and Christmas tree emoji on October 14. "Not this year, but not gone forever," Taylor Hale quoted his tweet.

This isn't that surprising, since the spin-offs of Big Brother don't return every year. Celebrity Big Brother premiered in 2018, season 2 was in 2019, and season 3 was in 2022. There was also Big Brother: Over The Top, which was the first digital season in 2016. However, that one was canceled. Big Brother 26 showed multiple houseguests breaking records. Fans will have to wait for next summer to see if season 27 will follow suit. Big Brother 26 finale aired on October 13, 2024. All episodes and the Big Brother Live Feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

Watch on Paramount+