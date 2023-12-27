The Big Picture Big Brother: Reindeer Games was a shorter time commitment, which allowed many legends to return.

Nicole Franzel became the first winner of Reindeer Games, earning $100,000.

Nicole is unsure if she will return to Big Brother in the future, but might consider other reality shows like The Traitors.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games took only six days to film, and that's why so many Big Brother legends returned for it. The original game is much longer and with no breaks. Houseguests tend to either return immediately for another season or take a long break before returning for a second shot at the prize money. Nicole Franzel became the first to ever win Big Brother: Reindeer Games, earning her $100,000.

The mother first appeared on Big Brother 16 and made it to the jury. She returned for Big Brother 18 and won the grand prize. The former nurse returned for Big Brother 22 to potentially win again against returning players, but she placed third. Nicole said she returned for Reindeer Games because it was a shorter time commitment away from her family. She answered if she'd play again once her kid got older.

It's Hard For Nicole Franzel to Imagine Returning to Big Brother

Image via CBS

Houseguests have returned many years later after their first appearance. They tend to become parents or even, in Danielle Reyes' case, grandparents during that time. Nicole admitted it was hard for her to picture her doing the same. "I can't even imagine my 45-year-old self, like, I'm 31 right now ,so let's say 10 years from now," she told the Black Bi Reality podcast. "I can't imagine myself doing it because I started when I was 21. So the fact that 10 years later, I guess still feel like I'm a young adult. But I'm like, at 31, I'm like wait if I go back again I don't know if I'd have it in me to be gaming with [laughs]." The winner said she'd probably do it if it aligned with her life in the next 10 years. However, she ended her answer with, "Don't count on it."

Nicole had a women's alliance with Danielle, Taylor Hale, and Britney Haynes. This is because she thought her best chances at winning were against them. However, the final four who reached the Reindeer Games tournament were Taylor, Nicole, Frankie Grande, and Xavier Prather. Taylor defeated Frankie in the first round and Nicole defeated Xavier. The ladies then faced off in the final round, where Nicole won.

Is another reality TV show in Nicole's future? The first season of The Traitors had Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly. Season 2 will have Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother. Nicole revealed on the podcast if she'd play the murder mystery game. "Maybe, I would maybe try Traitors," she said on the podcast. However, the winner said she probably would be "doomed" since she had won twice. Nicole said she enjoyed watching the show and would want to be a faithful. "I'd be a terrible traitor," she claimed. "I'm not even joking I'd be so, so, so bad." For now, it looks like she'll be enjoying her prize money with her husband, Victor Arroyo, and their child, Arrow.

