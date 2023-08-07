The game has quickly begun on Big Brother as all the grandeur that comes with the 90-minute premiere episode has quickly subsided. As we came to learn upon the houseguests’ arrivals quickly, this season is going to look a lot different from those prior due to the change of pace resulting from the multiverse twist announced by Julie Chen in the opener. With the house split up into four groups and a first episode that didn’t give us the usual Head of Household but instead set us up with five nominees, it left a lot of unanswered questions heading into the first full week of Season 25.

Jared and Cirie Begin to Secure Their Allies in the House

The cliffhanger that fans were left with after the premiere was the introduction of Survivor legend Cirie into the house as the seventeenth member. What makes her arrival even more interesting is the fact that she’s the mother of Jared, who also is in the house. The two came into the house knowing they would be playing together and wanting to keep their connection a secret, at least in the beginning. That lasted all of five seconds before one houseguest, Izzy, pulled Jared aside and said she knew that he was Cirie's son. While this could have gone one of two ways, Izzy was totally cool keeping this between the three of them and struck up a quick bond with the two. Meanwhile, Cirie and Jared really had no other choice but to say they’d work with her, especially because Jared was already in a precarious situation as one of the nominees.

The episode heavily featured the mother and son duo as they were involved in a lot of conversations in the house. Cirie and Felicia bonded early, while Jared ended up walking into the first alliance of the season (though it seems none of them really are putting much weight into it) that featured Reilly, Kirsten, Luke, and Matt. Jared and his mom are clearly working a little extra than others because of their situation and the need they have to find loyal teammates from the onset. That being said, Cirie has already noticed Jared can be a little loose with his information, which she promptly called him out on in regard to a conversation he had with Kirsten. This will be a fun dynamic to watch play out this season, particularly because we now know that Jared will be here for another week after he was taken off the block.

Reilly Flexes Her Competition Muscles for the First Head of Household

One of the tried-and-true competitions returned for the first HoH of Season 25. The challenge featured three different beams, one of which was easier but longer, and the other two progressively got quicker but more difficult with various obstacles. The bar was set early with a pair of contestants finishing around 50 seconds, but that number would not hold up for one contestant.

Reilly tackled this competition head-on as she was one of the few to take the blue route (the longer way) but used her speed to blow through the obstacles. She went in saying she trusted her quickness more so than her balance, and it showed, as she was scurrying her way to the finish mat to secure the first Head of Household. Unlike the traditional powers that come with this, her responsibility wasn’t to nominate anyone; it was instead to take two people off the block who were automatic nominees on premiere night.

She weighed her options as she had the chance to save two from Jared, Kirsten, Felicia, and Cory. Kirsten was the other star of this episode, though for the wrong reasons. She painted a target on her back as she came out of the gate a bit too hard, attempting to make deals with multiple people in Cirie and Felicia while also being involved with the proposed five-person alliance. With Jared spilling the beans to his mom about her dealings, Kirsten quickly became the target this week, which was then related to Reilly. As a result, she ended up pulling Jared off of the block, much to the delight of Cirie, and also taking Cory off as a nominee after the two had a good conversation moments before. Heading into the Power of Veto, it seems imperative for Kirsten to pick up the win or else she’ll face a real threat of going home next to Felicia.

