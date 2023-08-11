The first live eviction of Big Brother commenced on Thursday. In a shocking event, though, Season 25 saw one houseguest in Luke get sent home before the voting even began. The news began to trickle out on Wednesday that he had been removed from the house for violating the code of conduct. Julie Chen announced it officially on Thursday as we were shown the clip of Luke using a racial slur during a conversation that was caught on live feeds. It's an unfortunate situation and one that should never even happen in the first place. CBS handled it and addressed it the best way they could. After all of that went down, there was still a live vote that needed to take place, as Kirsten and Felicia sat on the block.

Related: 'Big Brother' Season 25 Episode 2 Recap: Reilly Gains Power

An Interesting War of Alliances Is Shaping Up

Image via CBS

Credit to Big Brother for casting a much more diverse cast, particularly in the ages of each houseguest. As a result of this, we’re seeing something that typically never has a chance of forming: an older alliance. Led by Hisam, there’s a clear divide happening where those over the age of 30 are teaming up. This is a result of the other alliance, which features nearly all the younger members of the house, playing a not-so-stealthy game.

There was a moment in this episode where both Red and Izzy confronted the Head of Household, Reilly. It wasn't anything of malice, they simply approached her to inform her that they know about the younger alliance. Red even went as far as to list them all off to her in a pretty funny moment. Honestly, it was a move that didn't make much sense from a game perspective. Why show your cards if you're so confident you know who makes up the other side? From an entertainment perspective, though, this is incredible television and should make for an open war among sides.

Kirsten Is the First Houseguest Evicted by Unanimous Vote

Image via CBS

With most live Big Brother episodes, not a lot tends to happen. Once we established the two sides forming, it was time to cast the votes. Going back to the decision by Red and Izzy to call out the other alliance to Reilly, there was a fleeting moment where that move nearly backfired. With Felicia on the block (and a part of the older alliance), the younger houseguests began to consider flipping the vote to eliminate a number for them. This is probably what they should have done. Even if they're not sold on Kirsten (neither is the other side), having a chance to take out a number would have been the smart move.

The proposed flip didn't follow through, as Kirsten was sent home by a unanimous 13-0 vote. She has plenty more to offer so hopefully she gets a chance to compete to come back later on this season, but her exit interview (and Julie revealing the Cirie-Jared secret to her) suggests that may not happen. The No. 1 target from the start of the week was sent home. In one of the goodbye messages, Matt mentioned bluntly that it was a move they made because it was the easiest to do. Week 1 typically sees the house side together as no one wants any extra blood on their hands. Kirsten unfortunately was on the wrong end of that plan. After she was voted out, there was no competition aired — in fact, the houseguests were “missing,” so we’ll see what Big Brother and its multiverse has in store for us.

Big Brother will return Sunday and will also air episodes on Wednesday and Thursday on CBS.