Another week, another Head of Household competition. Big Brother is beginning to get into its rhythm as Season 25 moves into its second full week. With two houseguests out of the picture, including Kirsten after a 13-0 vote in Thursday’s episode, the importance of the next Head of Household was very prevalent within the house. The house is divided as ever, and whoever obtains power can weaken the other side. As a result, Sunday's episode was filled with more tension than usual to start off a week.

The Power in the House Shifts in Favor of Hisam

Hisam has rallied the troops to his side as an older section of the houseguests have formed an opposition to the 20-somethings that held power when Reilly was the first Head of Household. With the way Thursday’s episode ended (the cast “missing”) we got our answer as to where they went at the onset of this episode: the Nether Region. This is where the next competition took place as houseguests had to decipher clues and pick the correct location or risk being eliminated. After a few rounds, the final two conveniently one member of each side against one another in Hisam and Jared. The latter was confident he answered correctly before realizing that Hisam actually landed in the right location. This mistake of Jared’s cost him the power, which now resides around Hisam’s neck.

The shift in power means those in power last week are in jeopardy. The beauty of Big Brother is how quickly the alignment can flip, and this is just another example of that concept. Right away, Reilly believes she’s in trouble. We get a flashback in this episode showing her and Hisam having a revealing conversation in which she all but confirmed that she would be targeting him with her Head of Household. Reilly could end up being a good player in this game (we’ve already seen her compete at a high level) but she’s proven in just a few episodes that her political game is not up to par. Based on that conversation alone, she became a lock to see the block under Hisam’s reign.

Reilly Now Faces Elimination

The previous Head of Household winner couldn’t avoid seeing her key pulled from the box as Hisam made her the first nomination. Whoever he picks to sit next to her is not going to be the priority this week. Hisam made that very clear. He considered putting Matt on the block because of his budding connection with Reilly but instead, he opted to send Cameron out to the wolves. He told Cameron that he’s not the target this week (which doesn’t make anyone feel any better) but barring something unforeseen, it’s pretty clear that Reilly is the one the other side of the house wants to be eliminated.

Jared Is Sent to the Nether Region

Oh, yeah, if you’re wondering what happened after that Head of Household competition, a new twist was set up. As the runner-up, Jared was left in the Nether Region. At the time, we had no idea if this was good or not (it doesn’t sound it), but after some awkward communications he had with the house through a fuzzy monitor, he later returns to say that he has the power to send a few people to the Nether Region during the week, beginning right now. That means anyone he sends is sent “out of the house” which means they’re also safe from being nominated. Jared contemplated long and hard about this decision. Hisam told him not to pick Reilly, Matt, or Cameron since those were the three he was targeting. He spoke with his mother and fellow houseguest Cirie, who suggested he could say Felicia or to keep his cover, pick someone like Jag. Mother knows best in this scenario as Jared fended off Reily’s plea (and constant reminding that she saved him in Week 1) and chose Jag to go to the Nether Region. We’ll see how this continues to play out throughout the week because it sounds like someone else will be going as well, but for now, we’re left with Reilly and Cameron on the block and Jag securing safety at the risk of being sent to the Nether Region.

Big Brother airs next on Wednesday and Thursday on CBS.