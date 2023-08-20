The Big Picture Hisam's aggressive veto speech caused sympathy for Reilly and raised red flags among the housemates, potentially leading to a blindside in the future.

Despite the wavering opinions about Hisam, the house ultimately voted unanimously to keep him in power, but plans for a backdoor plan are already in motion.

Like previous HoHs, Hisam's thirst for power may become his downfall as the house sees him as a threat, putting him at risk of being the next evicted housemate.

The second week of Big Brother has been one filled with a lot of chatter but not much action. With Hisam picking up Head of Household to start the week, the ensuing days essentially went exactly as he had planned. He wasted no time setting his target on Reilly after she had established him as the biggest threat to her game. From the onset, it was evident Hisam would not be satisfied with this week unless it ended with Reilly walking out the door. There was one moment though where everything began to go awry for Hisam, which set up a tense live episode on Thursday.

Hisam’s Veto Speech Raised Red Flags

On Wednesday, Hisam was able to keep full control of the week by winning the Veto. This was bad news for Reilly and Cameron being they both were left on the block. The former, though, knew she had her work cut out for her. However, Hisam opened up an escape route for her by aggressively singling her out in his Veto speech. It was so direct and honestly unnecessary that it actually created empathy for Reilly.

Thursday’s episode showed the house all wavering on Hisam and his pursuit of Reilly. Cirie and Izzy specifically were rubbed the wrong way by his antics. Much of the episode was spent showing these two interacting with others around the house regarding flipping the vote. At one point, it seemed almost set in stone that they had gathered the votes to keep her around as a way to go against Hisam. His alliance also saw firsthand how power-hungry is when he took control of their meeting, allowing no one but himself to speak. All of this pointed towards the house turning on him.

Hisam Still Gets His Way… For Now

Big Brother spent a lot of time showing us how the house was feeling towards Hisam. There was so much time spent on it that it began to feel too obvious that the flip was going to happen. However, when it came time to vote, the house stuck with Hisam, even to the point of keeping the vote against Reilly unanimous. The episode was entertaining in seeing the ramifications of his speech play out, but ultimately nothing transpired from it.

That being said, the seeds are placed for a backdoor plan on Hisam ASAP. Izzy, Cirie, and Felicia discussed the possibility as soon as next week. It doesn't seem like Hisam has any true ally in his corner (though he doesn't suspect that) which is why the house chose not to flip the vote. It's unfortunate to see Reilly go this early because she certainly had more to give (her political game wasn't great, though) but the house was able to keep their plot against Hisam under wraps for the time being. This is setting up for a true blindside if the Veto competition goes a certain way.

The Head of Household Power May Be Hisam’s Downfall

We've seen this play out in the past. When certain people get power, it goes to their head. They become power hungry and what ends up happening is the house starts to see them as a threat. That's what Hisam is facing now. We've already seen Reilly go home a week after winning HOH, and while it wasn't because she was power hungry, she also talked too much. This is another misplay that can lead to a disastrous rein. We all know the Spider-Man saying that “with great power comes great responsibility” except none of the first two Head of Households have been able to handle their power so far. Like Reilly, Hisam may end up being the next one out solely because of what he did while in power.

Big Brother will next air on Sunday and return on Wednesday and Thursday on CBS.