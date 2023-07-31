The Big Picture
- Season 25 of Big Brother is set to be a ruthless competition where contestants must stay focused on playing the game to win $750,000.
- Viewers can stream the new episodes on Paramount+ or watch the regularly scheduled airing on CBS.
- Big Brother Season 25 will feature a diverse group of contestants, including a Deaflympics gold medalist, a brand strategist, a geriatric physician, a DJ from Australia, and more, promising a season full of jaw-dropping moments and intense competition.
Big Brother has announced the Houseguests that will compete in Season 25, set to spice things up during the end of the summer with yet another ruthless contest. Every participant must keep their eyes on the prize, without letting any distraction take them away from the money they can win if they survive until the end of the season. When the show returns on August 2, the new episodes will be available to stream live and on-demand through Paramount+, while the regularly scheduled airing through CBS will also be available for viewers who prefer cable television.
As usual, the new season will follow a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move throughout the entire day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. Whoever is expelled from the competition is decided by the contestants themselves, as they keep voting each other out until it's time to pick a winner —however, the rules don't have to be followed to the letter.
Throughout the history of Big Brother, the narratives established by the contest have taken different twists and turns, with some eliminated contestants given the chance to enter the house again. This format has allowed the production to stand out from the rest of the reality television landscape. Other big moments contestants will have to look out for include events like Double Eviction Weeks, where two Houseguest can be eliminated at the same time. Nevertheless, these decisions have always been taken with the best interest of the audience in mind, making the format more interesting as the series continues to create a legacy that has lasted for a quarter of a century.
The Tough Road Ahead
The new contestants are set to bring their best game to this very special season of Big Brother. According to Paramount, the new group will include "a Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant, and a DJ from Australia, among others." This new ensemble is in for a summer to remember, full of jaw-dropping moments and twists that will send the Houseguests into the competition of a lifetime. Everyone will compete for themselves when it's time for new faces to enter the iconic house, with betrayal, drama plenty of fighting expected to be seen on Paramount+.
You can find the full list of Houseguests for the 25 Anniversary of Big Brother below, before the series returns on August 2:
America Lopez
Age: 27
Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Medical receptionist
Blue Kim
Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Brand strategist
Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Barrister/DJ
Cameron Hardin
Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Cory Wurtenberger
Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student
Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Geriatric physician
Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Professional flutist
Jag Bains
Age: 25
Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner
Jared Fields
Age: 25
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator
Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist
Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator
Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist
Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis, Mo.
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant
Red Utley
Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales
Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender
Watch the Big Brother Houseguests introduce themselves below.