The Big Picture Luke Valentine was caught using a racial slur on Big Brother on Wednesday, August 9.

CBS and Big Brother took swift action by evicting Valentine and addressing the incident publicly.

The incident highlights a larger problem with racism and problematic behavior on reality TV.

Big Brother really lives up to its name sometimes — we're always watching and will happily watch a white man using a racial slur get kicked off the show. It shouldn't come as a shock to anyone that a player was caught on camera doing something that they really should not be doing — like saying the n-word. Luke Valentine was captured using the slur during the 24-hour live feeds. Valentine was talking to his fellow players when he said: "I'm in the f---ing cheese room, n----." Realizing what he did, Valentine then tried to cover it by saying "Dude," pretending like he did not just say a slur on air. He went on to say "Anyways, we were in the f---ing cheese room."

Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli, and Jared Fields were all in the room with Valentine and both Wurtenberger and Goueli are captured on camera looking shocked at Valentine when you can hear Fields off camera saying "Yo, you're off the f----ing ledge." Digging himself in a hole further, Valentine continued to talk to Fields (who is Black) about it by saying "He got more mad about that than you. A little slip of the tongue." Valentine ended the situation by saying "Well, I'm in trouble now," and noting, "I've been in worse trouble."

This happened early Wednesday morning in the 24-hour live feed and CBS made quick work of the situation and evicted Valentine from the game. They published a statement about him leaving the show. "Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur," CBS and Big Brother producers said in the statement. "He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night's show."

Image via CBS

The Toxicity of Reality TV

Valentine's comfortability in saying the n-word as a white man from Florida is an issue all its own and the show did the right thing kicking him off Big Brother, but it is indicative of a bigger issue with those on reality television. Big Brother is far from the worst of them but shows like The Real Housewives of New York had women like Ramona Singer on their show for years. Singer was often racist towards fellow cast members and put people in danger with her support of Donald Trump and controversial social media activity regarding COVID-19. Valentine highlights a bigger issue with those types of reality television stars as a whole and CBS and the producers of Big Brother removing him quickly show at least hope for how these shows will react to these matters in future instances.